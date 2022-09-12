Effective: 2022-09-17 04:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; McKean; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Perry; Potter; Snyder; Somerset; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; Warren AREAS OF DENSE FOG AND LOW VISIBILITY EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog will reduce visibility below one-half mile resulting in slowed and potentially hazardous driving conditions early this morning. Visibility will slowly improve after sunrise with fog dissipation likely by 10 AM. If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO