2 Shot, 1 Fatally, in Florence-Firestone Area
A shooting in the unincorporated Florence- Firestone area left a 38-year-old man dead and a woman wounded, and the suspect or suspects remained at-large Thursday.
foxla.com
1 dead in shooting in Pico-Union, 2 suspects on the run
LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday afternoon. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, one person – a male – was found unconscious and not breathing. When SkyFOX arrived at the scene, investigators began covering up the shooting victim's body.
Arrest made in deadly Metro station robbery
Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a young father who was killed at a Metro train station in March. Last week, the family of Oscar Ayala pleaded with the public to come forward with information since investigators had exhausted all leads. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced […]
Help needed to identify shooter who killed 2 teens at Lincoln Heights street carnival
The LAPD released new information about a shooting at a street carnival in Lincoln Heights that killed two teenage boys.The two 17-year-olds killed have been identified as Winfield Lee and Javier Mejia. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, both teens died from gunshot wounds to the chest.The Sunday night shooting, which is believed to be gang related, apparently followed a weekend brawl at an Arco gas station about an hour earlier, police said. A grainy image was released of the shooter, who was apparently riding a mountain bike. Investigators are asking for the public's help to find and arrest shooter. Anyone with information can contact Central Bureau Homicide Detective Riojas at (213) 996-4149 or Detective Manriquez at (213) 996-4180.
Suspect who attacked man at Blue Line station in Willowbrook arrested
The suspect who allegedly attacked a father at the Compton Blue Line station in March, which resulted in the death of the victim, has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Ayala was exiting the train when he was assaulted by the suspect. He suffered "blunt force head trauma" after falling to the ground and hitting his head on the concrete. LA County Sheriffs released a photo of the man they believe is the suspect last week and announced today that they have arrested Ayala's killer. The suspect, who has not been identified and was taken into custody on Wednesday, is due in court Friday. Ayala unfortunately died three days after the attack on March 13. He left behind a son and was described as a passionate soccer player who graduated from Manual Arts Senior High School and studied botany at Cal State Northridge.
14-year-old freshman at Nogales High School in La Puente dies of an overdose, family confirms
After a 15-year-old girl died of an overdose on a high school campus in Hollywood, another overdose death involving a teen has been reported in La Puente.
KTLA.com
Police release image of suspected shooter in killing of two teens at Lincoln Heights carnival
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter who killed two boys at a carnival in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. Javier Mejia and Winfield Lee, both 17, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Broadway and were pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD said in a news release.
2 arrested in connection with break-in, theft of guns from LA home of Rep. Karen Bass, police say
Two people are in custody in connection with a break-in at Rep. Karen Bass' home, Los Angeles police confirmed Wednesday evening.
Man stabbed to death in Bell Gardens
Authorities are investigating the murder of a man in Bell Gardens Friday.The man was found with stab wounds to his torso at about 11 p.m. in the 6400 block of Colmar Avenue, at Gage Avenue. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.The man's name has not been released. At the scene, two alleys were blocked off with crime scene tape.No suspect or suspect vehicle information was released, and no further information was being released at this time.
foxla.com
110 Freeway shooting leaves 1 hurt in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A shooting on the 110 Freeway near South Los Angeles is under investigation Thursday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a shooting in the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near the 105 Freeway, just south of Century Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. One...
foxla.com
Video shows man kicking, attacking dog in Anaheim apartment hallway
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The video is disturbing. A dog seemingly trying to get out the door of a hallway at the Gateway complex in Anaheim is approached by a man who tried to corral the fleeing animal, hitting it as he takes it away. The Ring camera footage was posted...
2urbangirls.com
Cyclist shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A bicyclist was shot in South Los Angeles Wednesday, and police were seeking the shooter. The victim — a 29-year-old man — was riding his bicycle in the area of East 80th Street and Avalon Boulevard, near Fremont High School, at about 11:45 a.m. when he reported “hearing multiple gunshots” and was struck twice by gunfire.
L.A. Weekly
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Manchester Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (September 16, 2022) – Early Friday morning, a four-vehicle collision at Manchester Avenue claimed two lives and injured another one. The accident happened around 4:14 a.m., on August 19th along South Broadway and South Main Street. According to California Highway Patrol, police were pursuing a vehicle...
Arrest after teen ODs and dies in a Los Angeles high school bathroom
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30 a.m....
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Compton Leaves One Dead, One Wounded; Investigation Underway
Two men were shot, one fatally, in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Compton, and authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Deputies were sent to a hospital about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a gunshot victim at the location, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Police search for thieves seen stealing $10k from business owner in downtown L.A.
A small business owner hopes police find three men suspected of stealing cash from inside her vehicle as she cleaned up after a day of work.
foxla.com
4 people shot in downtown LA: LAFD
LOS ANGELES - Four men are hospitalized after several people were shot in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The shooting on Skid Row was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area near 400 E. 5th Street. Officials said the suspect is described...
Man Found Shot to Death in Vehicle in Long Beach
Long Beach police Thursday sought the public's help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle.
Trial Set for Man Charged in Rapper Pop Smoke's Killing
An Oct. 13 trial date was set Friday for a man who is among four people charged with murder in the killing of rapper Pop Smoke during a 2020 robbery at a Hollywood Hills home.
