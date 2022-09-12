ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

1 dead in shooting in Pico-Union, 2 suspects on the run

LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday afternoon. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, one person – a male – was found unconscious and not breathing. When SkyFOX arrived at the scene, investigators began covering up the shooting victim's body.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Arrest made in deadly Metro station robbery

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a young father who was killed at a Metro train station in March. Last week, the family of Oscar Ayala pleaded with the public to come forward with information since investigators had exhausted all leads. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Help needed to identify shooter who killed 2 teens at Lincoln Heights street carnival

The LAPD released new information about a shooting at a street carnival in Lincoln Heights that killed two teenage boys.The two 17-year-olds killed have been identified as Winfield Lee and Javier Mejia. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, both teens died from gunshot wounds to the chest.The Sunday night shooting, which is believed to be gang related, apparently followed a weekend brawl at an Arco gas station about an hour earlier, police said. A grainy image was released of the shooter, who was apparently riding a mountain bike. Investigators are asking for the public's help to find and arrest shooter. Anyone with information can contact Central Bureau Homicide Detective Riojas at (213) 996-4149 or Detective Manriquez at (213) 996-4180.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Heights#Carnival#Shooting#Two Boys#Violent Crime#Lapd S Homicide Division#City News Service
CBS LA

Suspect who attacked man at Blue Line station in Willowbrook arrested

The suspect who allegedly attacked a father at the Compton Blue Line station in March, which resulted in the death of the victim, has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Ayala was exiting the train when he was assaulted by the suspect. He suffered "blunt force head trauma" after falling to the ground and hitting his head on the concrete. LA County Sheriffs released a photo of the man they believe is the suspect last week and announced today that they have arrested Ayala's killer. The suspect, who has not been identified and was taken into custody on Wednesday, is due in court Friday. Ayala unfortunately died three days after the attack on March 13. He left behind a son and was described as a passionate soccer player who graduated from Manual Arts Senior High School and studied botany at Cal State Northridge.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man stabbed to death in Bell Gardens

Authorities are investigating the murder of a man in Bell Gardens Friday.The man was found with stab wounds to his torso at about 11 p.m. in the 6400 block of Colmar Avenue, at Gage Avenue. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.The man's name has not been released. At the scene, two alleys were blocked off with crime scene tape.No suspect or suspect vehicle information was released, and no further information was being released at this time.
BELL GARDENS, CA
foxla.com

110 Freeway shooting leaves 1 hurt in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A shooting on the 110 Freeway near South Los Angeles is under investigation Thursday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a shooting in the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near the 105 Freeway, just south of Century Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. One...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Cyclist shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A bicyclist was shot in South Los Angeles Wednesday, and police were seeking the shooter. The victim — a 29-year-old man — was riding his bicycle in the area of East 80th Street and Avalon Boulevard, near Fremont High School, at about 11:45 a.m. when he reported “hearing multiple gunshots” and was struck twice by gunfire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Shooting in Compton Leaves One Dead, One Wounded; Investigation Underway

Two men were shot, one fatally, in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Compton, and authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Deputies were sent to a hospital about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a gunshot victim at the location, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

4 people shot in downtown LA: LAFD

LOS ANGELES - Four men are hospitalized after several people were shot in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The shooting on Skid Row was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area near 400 E. 5th Street. Officials said the suspect is described...

Comments / 0

Community Policy