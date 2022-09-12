ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Mothers team up to fight mental health stigma

ELK RIVER, Minnesota — It's been nearly two years since Janet Casperson and Shannon Lee lost their children to suicide. "We will forever look at life through a different lens," Lee said. Sam Casperson died Jan. 2, 2020. Six weeks later, his girlfriend Ashlyn Ripple died Feb.17, 2020. Casperson...
ELK RIVER, MN
KARE 11

'How do you identify?'

MINNEAPOLIS — Today is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. However, the LatinX community is one that includes many different communities--it's one that is not a monolith. Within the LatinX community are folks who identify differently. The best way to figure out how people identify themselves is to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota's first female Somali principal leads with love

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Back in 2017, KARE 11's Boyd Huppert featured Gideon Pond Elementary School in his Land of 10,000 Stories, as then-principal Chris Bellmont worried about finding teachers who looked like the students they serve at school. Now, five years later, that elementary school in Burnsville has a...
BURNSVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Walz shows solidarity with striking nurses

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz Tuesday made a show of solidarity with the striking nurses, stopping by a picket line to tell union nurses he respects their right to bargain with the hospitals. It came on the second day of an announced three-day strike by the 15,000...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota nurses strike: What happens next?

MINNEAPOLIS — Some nurses are set to head back to work as early as 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, putting an end to the largest nurses strike in Minnesota history. Other nurses are slated to head back to work at 7 a.m. Thursday. The strike will have lasted three days with...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

College Possible Receives Million Dollar Gift from Anonymous Donor

ST PAUL, Minn. — College Possible Minnesota, an organization that serves thousands of students across the state, says it recently received $1 million from an anonymous donor. The organization says the gift will help support College Possible's "mission to make college admission and success possible" for under-represented students. “This...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

More than 40 local nonprofits partner with Twin Cities Marathon

MINNEAPOLIS — The 40th annual running of the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon will feature more than 40 nonprofit partners in the greater community. Among those teaming up with the celebrated event is a Minneapolis coffee shop that helps young adults experiencing homelessness, and a St. Paul church helping to bring clean water to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Union nurses demand say in hospital staffing levels

MINNEAPOLIS — A main message throughout the three-day nurses strike has been that hospitals are extremely short-staffed and that staffing increases are needed in order to recruit and retain nurses. The Minnesota Nurses Association says 51 percent of nurses statewide are expected to "leave the bedside" within the next year unless changes are made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Raptor Center admits 30,000th avian patient

ST PAUL, Minn. — For nearly 50 years, the University of Minnesota Raptor Center has been a leading facility in the treatment, rehabilitation and research of raptors. Since opening in 1974, the center has seen thousands of avian patients come through its doors, and as of August, that number officially reached 30,000 birds.
CORCORAN, MN
KARE 11

Gov. Walz to unveil new climate plan Friday

EAGAN, Minn. — Climate change will be the topic of discussion Friday morning. Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and other leaders are set to unveil a new climate plan at Ecolab in Eagan. One of the main goals is to protect the state's environment for future generations.
MINNESOTA STATE
