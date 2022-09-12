Read full article on original website
Mothers team up to fight mental health stigma
ELK RIVER, Minnesota — It's been nearly two years since Janet Casperson and Shannon Lee lost their children to suicide. "We will forever look at life through a different lens," Lee said. Sam Casperson died Jan. 2, 2020. Six weeks later, his girlfriend Ashlyn Ripple died Feb.17, 2020. Casperson...
'How do you identify?'
MINNEAPOLIS — Today is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. However, the LatinX community is one that includes many different communities--it's one that is not a monolith. Within the LatinX community are folks who identify differently. The best way to figure out how people identify themselves is to...
Minnesota's first female Somali principal leads with love
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Back in 2017, KARE 11's Boyd Huppert featured Gideon Pond Elementary School in his Land of 10,000 Stories, as then-principal Chris Bellmont worried about finding teachers who looked like the students they serve at school. Now, five years later, that elementary school in Burnsville has a...
Dozens walk in Edina for an end to Alzheimer’s ahead of the Twin Cities’ annual event
EDINA, Minn. — The Waters of Edina hosted its own "Walk to End Alzheimer's" fundraising event at Countryside Park in Edina on Tuesday afternoon. "Hosting our own community walk is a great way for [residents] to participate in the worthy cause of the Alzheimer's Association," said Judy Mathis, the active life manager at the Waters of Edina.
Hands-free enforcement consistent in MN over three years since bill passed
MINNEAPOLIS — Vijay Dixit from Eden Prairie was perhaps the most vocal advocate for Minnesota's hands-free bill when it passed in 2019. He lost his daughter Shreya in 2007 to a distracted driving crash. Friday would have been her birthday. "She would be 34. Oh my God, she would...
Walz shows solidarity with striking nurses
ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz Tuesday made a show of solidarity with the striking nurses, stopping by a picket line to tell union nurses he respects their right to bargain with the hospitals. It came on the second day of an announced three-day strike by the 15,000...
Minnesota nurses strike: What happens next?
MINNEAPOLIS — Some nurses are set to head back to work as early as 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, putting an end to the largest nurses strike in Minnesota history. Other nurses are slated to head back to work at 7 a.m. Thursday. The strike will have lasted three days with...
College Possible Receives Million Dollar Gift from Anonymous Donor
ST PAUL, Minn. — College Possible Minnesota, an organization that serves thousands of students across the state, says it recently received $1 million from an anonymous donor. The organization says the gift will help support College Possible's "mission to make college admission and success possible" for under-represented students. “This...
More than 40 local nonprofits partner with Twin Cities Marathon
MINNEAPOLIS — The 40th annual running of the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon will feature more than 40 nonprofit partners in the greater community. Among those teaming up with the celebrated event is a Minneapolis coffee shop that helps young adults experiencing homelessness, and a St. Paul church helping to bring clean water to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
3,300 calls, 0 injuries: Minneapolis Behavioral Crisis Response teams quietly winning over skeptics
MINNEAPOLIS — For the past nine months, two white vans carrying Minneapolis Behavioral Crisis Response (BCR) teams, have quietly answered a lot of calls and addressed a lot of misconceptions. "A big misconception is that, first, there is a crisis line. That does not exist. It's just 911." said...
New report explores solutions to child care shortage in Greater Minnesota
MANKATO, Minnesota — A new report from the Center for Rural Policy and Development examines the child care crisis in Greater Minnesota and how different communities are addressing it. Child care capacity in rural Minnesota has been on a steady trajectory downward since the early 2000s, according to the...
Popularity of pickleball continues rise in both business, pleasure
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota prides itself on being the “State of Hockey,” but a comparatively new sport that combines ping pong, tennis, and badminton, is gaining on it. The national pickleball director at Life Time, David Dutrieuille, says its popularity is exploding at a rate businesses have never seen.
North Minneapolis community leader, entrepreneur partners with Target
MINNEAPOLIS — For more than a decade, Houston White's business ventures have taken off in north Minneapolis. It's a place he's always called home, and now, a lifelong passion is breathing a new life in Target stores across the country and online. "The line is about 40-plus pieces. One...
Union nurses demand say in hospital staffing levels
MINNEAPOLIS — A main message throughout the three-day nurses strike has been that hospitals are extremely short-staffed and that staffing increases are needed in order to recruit and retain nurses. The Minnesota Nurses Association says 51 percent of nurses statewide are expected to "leave the bedside" within the next year unless changes are made.
Raptor Center admits 30,000th avian patient
ST PAUL, Minn. — For nearly 50 years, the University of Minnesota Raptor Center has been a leading facility in the treatment, rehabilitation and research of raptors. Since opening in 1974, the center has seen thousands of avian patients come through its doors, and as of August, that number officially reached 30,000 birds.
Gov. Walz to unveil new climate plan Friday
EAGAN, Minn. — Climate change will be the topic of discussion Friday morning. Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and other leaders are set to unveil a new climate plan at Ecolab in Eagan. One of the main goals is to protect the state's environment for future generations.
Justice Alan Page Elementary is second school to be named for Minnesota great
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Justice Alan Page Elementary was officially named Tuesday, as the man himself performed the ribbon cutting outside the school. It's the second time in a matter of years that a local school has been named after Page. Page earned a law degree from the University of...
Motorcyclists, drivers urged to use caution at 2022 Fall Flood Run
ST PAUL, Minn. — State officials are urging safety for motorcyclists and motorists along the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers for this Saturday's 2022 Fall Flood Run. Thousands of riders take the annual scenic ride on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. Saturday's official start and end of the motorcycle fundraiser begins...
Demolition of old Kmart plaza in Minneapolis to begin this fall
MINNEAPOLIS — Everybody living on the south side of Minneapolis knows the old Uptown Kmart building now serves as a post office. "I worked there for three months — only lasted three months," laughed Luz Gonzalez, who frequents the area. It was a short employment run in a...
Now 20 years in, 'Twin Cities Black Film Festival' founder to open new movie theater
MINNEAPOLIS — The 20th annual “Twin Cities Black Film Festival” starts with a meet-and-greet for filmmakers and film lovers Thursday from 6-8:30 p.m. at Ties Lounge and Rooftop, a Black-owned business on Nicollet Mall. Then, the movies begin. While most of the films included in this year's...
