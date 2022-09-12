Read full article on original website
Tragedy as the Duchess of Cornwall's cousin - who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest divorce battles - 'is found dead after taking his own life in a London hotel room'
A distant cousin of the Duchess of Cornwall who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest-running divorce battles is thought to have taken his own life in a London hotel room. Charles Villiers and estranged wife Emma Villiers hit headlines after becoming involved in a dispute over whether their divorce should be settled in Scottish or English courts.
Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin
The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile...
Along with the Queen, Britain is laying to rest a sacred national image that never was
In Britain, there has been a whiff of decline in the air for a long time, temporarily masked by the cheap synthetic scent of Boris Johnson’s cheerleader government. But it is now unmistakable. When people used to say the Queen was to be admired because “she does the job so well”, I never quite understood what that meant. As far as I could see, her job was simply to turn up, go through protocols and not go off script. But the truth is that what others saw was a display of confidence, coherence and continuity, when the country she ruled over had little of these. Hers was a sanitising presence against a backdrop of wars, economic crises, Brexit and Covid.
BBC
Kim Lenaghan: Radio Ulster presenter dies aged 61
The BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kim Lenaghan has died aged 61. The broadcaster had worked for BBC Northern Ireland for 25 years and most recently presented her own show on weekend mornings. The interim director of BBC Northern Ireland, Adam Smyth, said staff were "shocked and saddened" by the "death...
Teenage Hindu girl is burned alive 'by Muslim stalker in India who set her alight with petrol as she slept': Protests break out over 'love jihad' bid to 'force her to convert to Islam'
A teenage Hindu girl has been burned alive by her alleged Muslim stalker who poured petrol over her and set her alight as she slept at her home in India. Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burn injuries and died on Sunday at a hospital in the city of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain allegedly set her on fire.
ohmymag.co.uk
Shock for the Duchess of Cornwall: Cousin Charles Villiers' body found in hotel room
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 13:11hrs on Thursday 18th August to reports of an unresponsive man at a hotel on George Street, W1. The spokesman added that the death 'had been investigated' and that 'it is not suspicious.'
Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat
Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
Lily Sullivan: Teenager’s last moments walking with killer before he strangled her caught on CCTV
A teenager’s last moments walking with her killer before he strangled her were caught on CCTV. Lily Sullivan met Lewis Haines in a nightclub in Pembroke, west Wales, just before Christmas last year. The pair had kissed after meeting in the Out nightspot on December 16 and went to a nearby alleyway together.The 18-year-old’s body was later found face down and topless in the Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir near the town. The footage, released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of his sentencing for murder on Friday, shows the pair walking on the near-empty streets after leaving...
Archaeologists discover the remains of a "female vampire" with a sickle and padlocked toe
Depiction of The Vampire by Philip Burne-Jones (1897)Photo Credit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The burials of "vampire skeletons" have been discovered in Bulgaria. At least 100 such burials have been found in the region.
What Queen Elizabeth II said when a clueless American hiker asked if she had ‘met the Queen’
Queen Elizabeth II’s former bodyguard has revealed what the monarch said to an American hiker who asked her whether she “had met the Queen”. The former royal protection officer Richard Griffin, who was known as Dick, recalled the time when Her Majesty was out in the hills near her Scottish castle at Balmoral when two tourists on holiday approached and one of them engaged her in conversation.
‘Amazing’ girl, 16, collapses and dies after inhaling laughing gas at house party
The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after inhaling laughing gas at a party is calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the drug.Kayleigh Burns collapsed at a house in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, just moments after she was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide.The asthmatic teenager, who was just weeks away from turning 17, was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.Kayleigh’s family first learned of what happened when her sister Clare Baker, 31, received a message from one of her friends informing her the youngster had been taken to hospital.Have you been affected by this story? If so...
How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death
One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
DNA analysis solves mystery of seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich - revealing they were Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of a 12th-century antisemitic massacre
Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
YouTubers find £1million worth of cars in secret underground bunker - including one which belonged to a Malaysian Prime Minister
A pair of YouTubers discovered £1million worth of classic cars, including one belonging to a Malaysian Prime Minister, in an abandoned underground bunker. Video shows the moment Ben and Eran, who run the Lost Adventures YouTube account, ventured into a building in Surrey - after having eyed it for several years - and 'stumbled across' a vintage car collection.
Man Discovers Human Remains in 170-Year-Old Abandoned Crypt: 'Horror'
"Crazy to think those bones were someone who laughed, cried and loved. Now they are just abandoned," said one commenter on the viral video.
Prince Harry ‘slammed the phone down’ on William who ‘raced to confront him’ in heated row over Meghan Markle
PRINCE Harry allegedly slammed the phone down on his brother William in a row about Meghan Markle bullying her staff. An explosive argument erupted between the royal brothers during heated allegations about Meghan, a new documentary will reveal. Prince William was shunned by his younger brother after calling him about...
Man who had his job as a ‘period dignity officer’ axed after backlash reveals he will sue his former employer under Equality Act
The man who had his job as the UK's first ever 'period dignity officer' scrapped due to backlash will be pursuing legal action against the group that hired him. Jason Grant was appointed to the £36,000-a-year role to talk to women and girls about periods and the menopause by a Scottish college in August.
