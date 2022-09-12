ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh. .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in. the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast. around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph....
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds. around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds. around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5...
CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Warmer, more humid;84;66;WSW;10;57%;20%;5. Chester;Warmer with sunshine;83;65;SW;9;58%;25%;5. Danbury;More humid;86;64;SW;8;55%;19%;5. Groton;Mostly sunny;79;66;SW;11;71%;26%;5. Hartford;Warmer;85;65;SSW;9;60%;30%;5. Meriden;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;63;SW;8;59%;28%;5. New Haven;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;68;SW;10;59%;22%;5. Oxford;Warmer, more humid;82;63;WSW;7;66%;23%;5. Willimantic;Warmer with some sun;82;63;SW;8;65%;30%;5. Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, warmer;84;64;SSW;9;59%;33%;5. _____
The Nation's Weather

A zone of high pressure will keep areas from southern New. England, the mid-Atlantic and interior Southeast to the. southern Plains and Southwest dry and sunny today. Heat will. build over the central and southern Plains as downpours. persist from the Florida Peninsula to the Texas coast. There. can be...
