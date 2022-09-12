Keyser's 'Friday Night Wives' are shown together before the Keyser versus North Star football game.

Read full article on original website
Keyser's Anthony Mele is tackled by a Beaver Local defender.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH. (WV News) – What should have been a three and a half-hour trip to Ohio t…
Grafton rallies, but can't overcome large deficit
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In the second half, the cannon sounded three times from two touchdown passes and one touchdown run by Grafton quarterback Camden Foley. Foley connected on touchdown passes of 38 and 29 yards and ran for a 1-yard touchdown run.
When $20.2M and $16.7M are really the same number
After the West Virginia football team lost at home to 13-point underdog Kansas, a lot of Mountaineer fans are ready to jettison head coach Neal Brown and his 17-20 overall record since becoming coach in 2019. Much, however, was made about Brown’s buyout dropping from $20.2 million now to $16.7...
Robert C. Byrd shakes off slow start at Elkins for 49-7 victory
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd exploded for 21 points in the final 6:07 of the second quarter to break open a close game, and went on to a 49-7 victory over Elkins Friday night in Big 10 Conference football action at the Tigers’ new home field.
West Virginia Teacher of the Year talks about winning, plans
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Teacher of the Year turned West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols still gets treated like Mrs. Nichols by her students. “I got some applause, some really cool cards; and they're just treating me like Mrs. Nichols, which is exactly how...
Huggins: It was all about the kids, not me
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It wasn’t, Bob Huggins was assuring the reporter on the other end of the line as he sat in a Chicago hotel room the other day, all about him. Yes, he understood that two days earlier he was the one wearing the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ring on his finger along with his Hall of Fame blazer. And, yes, it was him at the podium giving thanks and making a speech in which he finally could see life through a rear-view mirror.
Mountaintop Beverage plant hosts topping off ceremony in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Excitement, emotion and thankfulness were in the air at a topping off ceremony for the Mountaintop Beverage facility — a 330,000 square foot facility in the Morgantown Industrial Park. There have been a handful of humbling moments in the process, and Friday was...
Rising fuel costs leading to garbage transfer station rate hike
KINGWOOD — A proposed rate increase at the Tucker County Landfill because of rising fuel costs will lead to increased rates at the Kingwood garbage transfer station. Mark Holstine, executive director of the state Solid Waste Management Board and acting chairman of the Tucker County Solid Waste Authority, told Kingwood Council Tuesday that fuel costs have almost tripled some months since March. The landfill is run as efficiently as it can, he said, since the state took it over, so there’s only one place to make up the costs.
Two years into discussions, county commissioners still working on EMS funds
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners continued more than two years of discussion on EMS funding this week. After a work session on Tuesday, Commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone were still not in agreement on the next step. Stone noted that they have been having these discussions since early in 2020.
Community calendar
• Preston County Knights of Columbus are selling tickets for a dinner to be held 6 p.m. at Rosemary’s Thyme at the Preston Country Club. Tickets are $100 for a couple.
Board of education overrules administrators on grading policy
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Education overruled its administrative team Monday on grading practices at Preston High School, voting unanimously to immediately stop using a summative grading system implemented this year. The board discussed the matter at length, and there were two amendments to the original motion...
ATC
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private nonprofit entities throughout the state. The Preston County Commission received $44,205.
Reedsville Council hears noise complaints
REEDSVILLE — Complaints about noise from ATI Industries were once again brought to the attention of the Reedsville Town Council. The complaints begin in 2018 when Brandon Acres residents brought their concerns to council. During that meeting, then-Mayor Jason Titus said Officer Paul Rowan gave the acting ATI supervisor a copy of the town’s noise ordinance.
