ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GABEL | Trying times for farmers in a wild world

By By Rachel Gabel
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago

I plugged in the slow cooker filled with barbecue beef long before the sun rose. The watermelon was sliced, the peach cobbler was cooked to a bubbly brown, and the cucumbers, garlic and jalapeños were soaking up vinegar.

Small boxes of expensive vaccines were stacked into a cooler, and automatic syringes were placed on a table. Rows of neatly lettered ear tags bore the calf number and an abbreviation of the sire’s name. Calves were sired by bulls with names like Man Among Boys, In God We Trust, Fired Up and Good as It Gets.

Some ranches gather pairs at first light by horseback and bring the herd over a bluff before they spill into the corrals below. There’s an art to the gather and the sound chap fringe makes is a reminder that cowboys most certainly do exist.

We are four-wheeler cowboys. We brought the cows and calves into the corrals early that morning, the dust from a punishing summer covering everything. The calves rarely had rain on their backs, and the cows didn’t go to summer grass, but to the feed bunk every morning.

We sorted the calves into a pen and went to work preg-checking the cows and heifers by ultrasound.

With no grass, no rain, and sky-high input costs, we have already culled our cows down to the best producers. Gone to the salebarn are all the ones who make a habit of not liking their calf, not milking, prolapsing, or are less than congenial.

We brought the first heifer into the chute and the look on the practitioner’s face wasn’t one you want to see.

Open. Not bred. She went to the cull pen.

The second heifer made her way in — one of my favorites.

“Let me just take one more look,” he told me. I was standing chuteside, pen in hand, ready to write down how many days bred the heifer was. That tells us whether she was AI bred or bred by a clean-up bull on her next cycle.

Open. Not bred. She went to the cull pen.

It wasn’t those two specific heifers that made the tears burn my eyes, but I found myself standing there with tears and sweat rolling down my dirty face.

I was damning the heat and the drought and the price of diesel. Damning the rise in the cost of feed and groceries and John Deere motor oil.

As we continued, I was writing down the numbers and dates and information we'd need come spring calving season. But in my mind, I was damning the fact that I couldn’t write a column to tell you how beautiful fall is on ranches. I can’t talk about the smell of silage and hustle of harvest. Not the Friday night ballgames or mornings cool enough that steam begins to rise off the feed in the bunks. Not the satisfying "tink" a mason jar lid makes when I fill it full of homegrown tomatoes and pull it from the canner. And certainly not the madness that is the fall run — when cattle ranchers wean calves and ship them to their next stop in the value chain. Peterbilt trucks rumble and rock as calves are loaded and a job is done.

All I could think was of the man I know who finished a job, organized his paperwork, dispersed his cowherd, and shot himself in the barn.

All I could think of was the man who received a call from his banker, drove part way home, and did the same.

September is suicide awareness month, though I have to admit that likely means little in ag country. Mental health services are sparse and even if they’re readily available, the ag community is hesitant to reach out.

I can just picture it. “So let me see… what you’re saying is that you’re sad because your heifer isn’t bred?”

It’s not just the heifer. It’s not just the costs or the bank loan or the dust. It’s the weight of trying to stay profitable in a world that seems to believe agriculture is the one industry that ought not be. It’s the weight of fast-food chains and marketing interns and TikTok sensations who try to dictate production methods when they are unfamiliar, driven by activist dollars, and don’t know which end of a cow rises first when she stands.

I have as few solutions as I have uplifting stories for you, but know for certain that elections have consequences and votes cast with wallets are meaningful.

Rachel Gabel writes about agriculture and rural issues. She is assistant editor of The Fence Post Magazine, the region’s preeminent agriculture publication. Gabel is a daughter of the state’s oil and gas industry and a member of one of the state’s 12,000 cattle-raising families, and she has authored children’s books used in hundreds of classrooms to teach students about agriculture.

Comments / 0

Related
beefmagazine.com

Calf uniformity pays off at sale barn

A lot can be learned at a sale barn, and South Dakota State University Extension cow-calf specialists feel producers can learn even more by paying attention to trends on sale day. According to USDA’s National Animal Health Monitoring System, about 60% of weaned calves are sold at sale barns or...
AGRICULTURE
Outsider.com

Rare Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkins Growing on Georgia Farm

A Georgia farmer is growing an extremely unique glow-in-the-dark pumpkin, just in time for the spooky season. For 16 years now, Dusty Smith has owned and operated Smith’s Farms in Bowersville, Georgia with a focus on growing pumpkins. Smith has spent the past four years working as a landscaper during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night.
BOWERSVILLE, GA
Agriculture Online

Argentina wheat farmers abandon some lots due to drought, exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentine wheat farmers are starting to abandon some lots of wheat due to prolonged drought, the major Buenos Aires grains exchange warned on Thursday, a worry for the grains producing South American nation as growers grapple with a lack of rain. The exchange, which...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Tyler Mc.

Why hydroponics is so important for growing crops with little resources!

Hydroponics is an interesting new method for growing plants and crops. One of the cool things about hydroponics is that it does something that most traditional farmers and gardeners would see as impossible: it allows you to be able to grow plants without any soil! Hydroponics helps because without the need for soil and the right systems in place, you can be able to grow crops all year long without having to worry about soil conditions or living in a region where there is no healthy ground to grow your food in. According to researchers at the University of Minnesota, this method for growing crops uses less water than soil-based systems and all it requires are plants, a container, water, nutrients, and a light source.
gardeningknowhow.com

Growing Lapland Rhododendron

The thought of growing Lapland rhododendron may be appealing to home landscapers, but the plant is actually quite rare. Though it can be found in some regions of the United States, ideal growing conditions are very limited to those specific areas. Native plants are most frequently found growing in cool regions on high peaks, coming into bloom just as the snow begins to melt. This includes alpine meadows in portions of the Adirondacks and in some parts of New Hampshire. The plant can also be found in Alaska and throughout Canada.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
beefmagazine.com

5 Tips for soil sampling pastures

“Man - despite his artistic pretensions, his sophistication, and his many accomplishments - owes his existence to a six-inch layer of topsoil and the fact that it rains.” This quote from Paul Harvey captures a baseline understanding for all involved in agriculture. Though we recognize the importance, soil fertility and health often get put on the back burner as cattlemen juggle day to day tasks caring for their land and livestock. However, to improve pasture health, productivity, and longevity, an effective first step is to get a baseline understanding of soil fertility. Soil sampling cropland and hay acres is fairly commonplace, but pasture poses extra challenges due to topography and grazing utilization patterns. Here are five tips to help you collect representative soil samples of pasture to improve forage productivity through the soil.
AGRICULTURE
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com

Farmers will plant a lot of corn in 2023 according to planting survey

It may seem early, but it’s already time to be thinking about the next crop year. Farm Futures recently surveyed hundreds of farmers about their 2023 planting intentions, and corn looks like a winner. Jacqueline Holland, a grain marketing analyst for Farm Futures, said farmers will be planting a lot of corn next year.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Crops grown together cooperate better in just two generations

Growing multiple food crops together is a more sustainable farming practice mimicking highly productive wild plant communities. This process, known as intercropping, takes advantage of complementary features of different types of crops to maximize production and minimize the need for fertilizers and other environmentally harmful practices. For example, indigenous people in North America have long grown corn, beans and squash together to maximize the yield of each plant and reduce the need for watering or fertilizer.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Minnesota

This year's apple picking season could be one of the best, orchards say

GRANT, Minn. -- We're now in prime apple picking time, and local growers say this year's crop is one of the best yet.So far this has been Sunnybrook Orchard's most successful growing season since they started growing apples in 2016. Last year they had two bushels of Zestar apples to sell, this year they have 155 to sell.Last year, bad weather destroyed their crop. The growing season started out well despite the drought, because they have an irrigation system in place on the farm. But late summer hail and wind storms came through and either knocked their apples off the trees...
AGRICULTURE
Kat Kountry 105

When Should You Wash Fresh Farm Eggs In Minnesota?

Over the weekend my wife and I spent some time with some long-time friends who live just north of the I-35 split, and they have been raising chickens for the last few years. While we were enjoying a crisp night next to a bonfire I had to ask them if they needed to wash the eggs they collected from the coop before putting them away in cartons. The answer I got was a quick no, and then they explained why washing your farm-fresh eggs, right after collecting them, isn't a good idea.
MINNESOTA STATE
beefmagazine.com

Feeding cattle in a drought

Grazing pastures that don't have adequate rain are not able to meet the nutritional needs of the cow herd without supplementation, say the experts at the Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute. Speaking on a recent Cattle Chat podcast, Phillip Lancaster, beef cattle nutritionist; Brad White and Bob Larson, veterinarians;...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Drought pares U.S. corn and soy harvest, say traders

With the fall harvest getting under way, traders expect the USDA to trim its estimate of the U.S. corn crop by more than a quarter-billion bushels on Monday but to stick to its forecast of the largest soybean crop ever, at roughly 4.5 billion bushels. Dry weather in the western Corn Belt, including powerhouses Iowa and Nebraska, will lower corn production to just below 14.1 billion bushels, or 1 billion bushels less than last year, according to the average estimate from traders surveyed by wire services.
NEBRASKA STATE
Agriculture Online

New hay mowers on the market

Hay producers, start your engines, because Case IH, Claas, and New Holland have all announced new mower lineups for 2022. Each lineup from the three companies has a variety of models to fit small or large operations. Case IH DC5 series disc mower conditioners. Case IH is now offering new...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina corn planting stalled as 'great drought' fears rise

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's main farming zones are facing the driest conditions in around 30 years, agricultural and weather experts said, raising fears about a new "great drought" and stalling planting of corn in the world's No. 3 exporter of the grain. The vast Pampas plains of...
AGRICULTURE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy