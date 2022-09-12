ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

David Beckham hailed as ‘good guy’ as he cries over Queen’s coffin he waited 12 hours to see

A solemn-looking David Beckham has paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II, after he waited nearly 12 hours to view the Queen’s coffin lying in state.The 47-year-old soccer star was first spotted by mourners in line on Friday (16 September) morning as he neared Westminster Hall. Beckham was seen wearing a black flat cap, a suit, and a black tie for the occasion.His presence came as MPs and other celebrities, including This Morning hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, came under fire for “jumping the queue” when they paid their respects via a press gallery for a separate viewing.While...
WORLD
The Independent

King Charles given pen by well-wishers after ink mishaps

A well-wisher waiting to greet King Charles handed the new monarch a pen, after he was filmed having a mishap with a leaky pen which left his fingers covered in ink.The King expressed frustration at a leaky pen during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.The new monarch initially wrote down the wrong date as he signed a visitors’ book at Belfast’s Hillsborough Castle, before his pen started leaking.“Oh god I hate this [pen],” he said, standing up and handing it to Camilla, the Queen Consort. “I can’t bear this bloody thing, what they do, every stinking time.”someone’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Jill Biden
SFGate

Thousands wait in cold to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people spent London’s coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait. Police arrested a man after what the force described as a “disturbance” Friday night...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy