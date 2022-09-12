Read full article on original website
Related
David Beckham hailed as ‘good guy’ as he cries over Queen’s coffin he waited 12 hours to see
A solemn-looking David Beckham has paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II, after he waited nearly 12 hours to view the Queen’s coffin lying in state.The 47-year-old soccer star was first spotted by mourners in line on Friday (16 September) morning as he neared Westminster Hall. Beckham was seen wearing a black flat cap, a suit, and a black tie for the occasion.His presence came as MPs and other celebrities, including This Morning hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, came under fire for “jumping the queue” when they paid their respects via a press gallery for a separate viewing.While...
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s PDA at Queen Elizabeth’s Service Didn’t Break Royal Protocol, According to Expert
An expert examines why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't break royal protocol when they held hands following a service for Queen Elizabeth.
I was there when Charles returned to Buckingham Palace a king. Despite his past royal scandals, his reign is off to a shockingly good start.
Charles waited 70 years to become king. Those years saw his divorce from Princess Diana and a rumored rift with Prince Harry decimate his popularity.
U.K.・
King Charles given pen by well-wishers after ink mishaps
A well-wisher waiting to greet King Charles handed the new monarch a pen, after he was filmed having a mishap with a leaky pen which left his fingers covered in ink.The King expressed frustration at a leaky pen during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.The new monarch initially wrote down the wrong date as he signed a visitors’ book at Belfast’s Hillsborough Castle, before his pen started leaking.“Oh god I hate this [pen],” he said, standing up and handing it to Camilla, the Queen Consort. “I can’t bear this bloody thing, what they do, every stinking time.”someone’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Thousands wait in cold to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people spent London’s coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait. Police arrested a man after what the force described as a “disturbance” Friday night...
U.K.・
The week in classical: La Traviata; Salome; Jeneba Kanneh-Mason & the Philharmonia – review
Grand Opera House, Belfast; Royal Opera House; Bold Tendencies, London. NI Opera’s excellent new Verdi production went straight to the heart, while Royal Opera’s Strauss revival failed to ignite. Plus, the next star Kanneh-Mason…. As the streets cleared and Belfast returned to normal after the King’s visit on...
Comments / 0