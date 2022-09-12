A solemn-looking David Beckham has paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II, after he waited nearly 12 hours to view the Queen’s coffin lying in state.The 47-year-old soccer star was first spotted by mourners in line on Friday (16 September) morning as he neared Westminster Hall. Beckham was seen wearing a black flat cap, a suit, and a black tie for the occasion.His presence came as MPs and other celebrities, including This Morning hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, came under fire for “jumping the queue” when they paid their respects via a press gallery for a separate viewing.While...

