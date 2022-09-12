ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsboro, OH

5 Games | Field, Streetsboro meet in MAC championship rematch

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 5 days ago

Streetsboro at Field girls soccer (September 13)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VF2Eg_0hrdDvMO00

The Falcons and the Rockets have battled toward the top of the Metro for years now, but 2021 was special even by their standards. Streetsboro controlled their regular season meeting en route to a 4-0 victory, before Field struck back for an epic 2-1 win in the Metro Athletic Conference championship game. (That marked the second time in five years that the Falcons and Rockets tied for the Metro title after they also did so in 2017.) Both Field and Streetsboro are stellar in the midfield with the Rockets' Madelyn Genovese and Alyssa Schofield and the Falcons' Taryn Allen among the very best the area has to offer, while Field also boasts one of the area's top scoring threats in Cassie Wilde.

Boardman Invitational (September 17)

All of Portage County is headed to Boardman for arguably the most important regular season meet of the year as teams get a chance to run the course that will ultimately determine who heads to state. Mogadore heads to Boardman on a tear, as its girls are coming off a Walsh Jesuit Invitational runner-up finish with Rachel Whetstone and Katie Lane scoring 11th and 13th, respectively, while Field freshman Maddie Adams also cleared 21 minutes in the same Division II/III race. (Southeast freshman Julia Wheeler has also gotten off to an unbelievable start and is another runner to watch in Boardman.) Meanwhile, Field and Mogadore landed a combined five runners in the top 22 of the boys Division II/III race at Walsh Jesuit, as the Falcons were led by Sean Silk (16th, 17:45.1), Parker Shutty (19th, 18:02.7) and Evan Pruszynski (22nd, 18:05.6) and the Wildcats led by Alejandro Navarrete (17th, 17:48.0) and Daniel Carter (21st, 18:04.8). Roosevelt sophomore Carter Slack tacked on an impressive sub-18 time at Walsh Jesuit.

Oh, and if you can't wait until Saturday, those same Mogadore, Rootstown and Southeast runners will meet at Tuesday's PTC Super Duals.

Highland at Aurora girls tennis (September 14)

The Greenmen roared to 13 straight victories to start their season, including stellar play by Gracie and Kamy Milano at first and second singles, respectively. Now, Aurora, which recently absorbed its first loss to Walsh Jesuit but remains undefeated in the Suburban American, takes on Highland, which has won six straight league championships. The Hornets returned a couple of the league's top singles players from last year in Sarah Sgambati and Jo Oberhaus.

Highland at Aurora volleyball (September 15)

Speaking of Hornets-Greenmen, their volleyball match the next day should be no less entertaining. Aurora looked terrific at Kent Thursday with Brooke Gecina and Cailor Roche both striking the ball solidly, and freshman Emerson Spiesz and junior Ollie Salgado quickly forming a tight 1-2 bond for the Greenmen. Meanwhile, the Hornets have won their first four Suburban American contests, with senior Alayna Tessena averaging an impressive 3.7 kills per set.

Southeast at Rootstown girls soccer (September 13)

Year after year, the PTC title chase has come down to the Pirates and Rovers, and the two are once again off to strong starts in 2022. Rootstown has a plethora of weapons, boasting three different scorers in an impressive 3-2 win over Norton and six different scorers in a 7-0 win against Lake Center. Southeast had won six straight prior to Saturday's loss to Marlington, with Cami McPeak on an absolute tear, including Thursday's hat trick against Warren JFK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland, OH
City
Streetsboro, OH
City
Mogadore, OH
Portage County, OH
Sports
Streetsboro, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
County
Portage County, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Epic Games#Girls Soccer#Falcons#Volleyball#Mac#Rockets#Boardman Invitational
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy