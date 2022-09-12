Week 4 Game Balls | Offensive standouts continue to put up big numbers

Dru DeShields sets another West Branch passing record

Transitioning well to several new skill teammates, West Branch senior quarterback Dru DeShields continued to play at a high level offensively in his team's 38-14 win over West Lafayette Ridgewood. DeShields had another efficient game throwing the football, completing 22 of 32 passes (69%) for 298 yards and five touchdowns. With those five scoring strikes added to his resume, DeShields set the school record for career touchdown passes with 61, breaking the old mark of 59 held by Steve McNeely, who played from 2005-07.

De'Ovion Jones makes critical momentum-building special teams play for Alliance

In a game where Alliance had difficulty creating separation from winless but hungry Norwalk, De'Ovion Jones returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown during the third quarter, helping the Aviators score three of the last four touchdowns and earn a 49-25 win, their third straight of the season and matching last season's win total. Jones, who also plays cornerback and added six tackles and a pass break-up, helped the Aviators close out the game with 21-6 run.

Jayden Hakin, Waterloo's dual threat

Making plays offensively early while directing his team's single-wing attack from the tailback position, junior Jayden Hakin accounted for four touchdowns to lift Waterloo to a 47-8 win over Sebring in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference opener on Military Appreciation Night. Hakin was efficient in both running and passing, rushing for 159 yards on only six carries and scoring three touchdowns and completing all four of his passes, including one for a touchdown.

West Branch's defense contains Ridgewood's offense

While it yielded touchdown runs of 74 yards in the first half and 62 yards in the fourth quarter, the West Branch defense slowed down a lethal West Lafayette Ridgewood offensive attack. Excluding the two touchdown runs, the Warriors limited the Generals to 37 rushing yards in 26 tries. The unit recorded five quarterback sacks, which affect the rushing yardage. Trenton Stryffeler, Thomas Egli, Mitch Coffee, Beau Alazaus and Nick Love were credited with one sack apiece. When Ridgewood had time to throw, it only amassed 20 passing yards.

Alliance quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg once again was efficient through the air

Alliance junior quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg, who was an efficient 42 of 55 passing (75%) through his first three games, was even more accurate in his team's 49-26 win over Norwalk at Kehres Stadium. Zurbrugg connected on 83% (20 of 24) of his attempts for 319 yards and three scores, finishing with a quarterback rating of more than 161. He also has improved his season's passing completion percentage to 79.

Beau Himmelheber continues being a kick return weapon

After sharing the kick return duty in the season-opening contest against Coventry, Marlington junior Beau Himmelheber has provided big plays in that area during the last three contests, including in the last game. Himmelheber gave the Dukes early momentum against the Youngstown Chaney Cowboys, returning the opening kickoff to the opponent's 1-yard line, setting up his own 1-yard touchdown run which gave his team an early lead in what unfolded into a 35-10 defeat. During his last three games, Himmelheber, has averaged 38.7 yards a kickoff return, highlighted by an 82-yard touchdown against Northwest.

Daveion Cruse put up offensive numbers against Hoover

Running the new-look Louisville veer formation, senior quarterback Daveion Cruze has made strides and continued trending upward after accounting for 147 yards of total offense during the Leopards' 100th meeting against the North Canton Hoover Vikings. Cruze gained 35 rushing yards and scored on a short run and was an efficient 10-of-18 passing for 112 yards, but the Leopards were victimized by four lost fumbles and lost 34-8 to their first of five straight Federal League opponents.

West Branch's Christian Martig was difference-maker on both sides of the ball

Senior Christian Martig, the lone returning starting wide receiver for the West Branch Warriors who also is a returner at cornerback, played well on both units in his team's 38-14 win. Martig finished with five receptions for 89 yards, with one touchdown. He also showed off his hands on defense, intercepting a pass.

Alliance's K'Vaughn Davis returns to old form

After suffering an early injury in his team's first game against Lake, Alliance junior wideout K'Vaughn Davis was slowly returning to form. In the Aviators' 49-26 win over Norwalk at Kehres Stadium, Davis stepped up with a seven catches for 129 yards (18.4 avg.) and scored two touchdowns, both in the red zone. Davis rejoined a deep Alliance receiving core, which also includes Ramhir Hawkins, Carter Bugara and Tyion Miles.

Jahvian Cundiff continues making plays to the final whistle for Sebring

It has been a season of growing pains for a Sebring team with several first-year players, but senior Jahvian Cundiff has helped the team avoid being shutout in each of its first three defeats. During a 47-8 setback to Waterloo, Cundiff factored in all eight of his team's points, erasing the zero from the home team's scoreboard with a 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and adding the 2-point conversion on a pass to Scott Boston.