ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

'Father of the milk bottle' started a company that came to Elmira and made them for the U.S.

By Jim Hare
The Star Gazette
The Star Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmQ00_0hrd9OzW00

The Elmira Advertiser of Feb. 17, 1906 boasted, “The future industrial success of Elmira is assured. There is no longer doubt of the fact that the Queen City of the Southern Tier is to become one of the most important manufacturing centers of this section of the country …”

The article referred to the decision by Kennedy Valve to locate in Elmira after a two-year competition with 21 other cities, bringing in 400 jobs.

That same year, the Elmira Foundry began construction of its plant at the corner of Woodlawn and College avenues.

Six years later, the Star-Gazette reported on April 11, 1912, “After keen competition among several cities, Elmira lands big plant for manufacturing milk bottles — thirty-two-acre tract just north of Eldridge Park is secured — big factory will be built at once to employ many Elmirans ….” The company was the Thatcher Manufacturing Co., and it anticipated the hiring of 300 men within two years.

By 1919, Elmira would be the headquarters of a $6 million glass company that by then had “secured ownership and control of seven big glass manufacturing companies in various parts of the United States," the Star-Gazette reported at the time.

The competition faced by Elmira to bring Thatcher here was fierce. Financial inducements, land and even an empty factory were used to lure the company elsewhere. Apparently for Elmira, the “most important feature that entered into negotiations was the matter of railroad rates," the Star-Gazette reported in 1912.

In terms of operation, skilled help was needed, with average pay better than $2 a day. The Elmira factory would run continuously 24 hours a day over three eight-hour shifts.

According to the Elmira Telegram, “Hervey Dexter Thatcher was a dedicated druggist and chemist in Potsdam, New York. Early in 1884, he concluded that contaminated milk was the major cause of epidemic in his community. Milk was then sold from a drawn wagon by pail and dipper. This casual method left the milk exposed for long periods to bacteria …"

The story continued, "once Dr. Thatcher watched a child accidentally drop a ragged, soiled doll into a pail of milk. The delivery man, unconcerned, pulled the doll out and continued to portion out milk to his customers ... In his own words, (Thatcher) said he ‘finally turned with my own hands at the lathe a wooden mold, including wood stopper for the milk bottle.’ The original Thatcher bottle was made by men using blowpipes to shape a white hot gob of glass in a mold.”

Perhaps the key figure in the development and growth of the company was Elmira lawyer Francis Everett Baldwin. Former Chemung County Historian Tom Byrne, in his book “Chemung County 1890-1975,” described Baldwin as a “remarkable blend of dynamic business leader, devout Methodist, prohibitionist and community builder ....”

Baldwin became interested in the development of the Owens glass blowing machine in the late 1890’s. In 1904, he and other Elmirans created the Baldwin Travis Co. and “secured a contract whereby it controlled the Owens bottle machine for the manufacture of milk bottles in the United States. The Owens bottle machine eliminates all hand labor in the manufacturing of bottles, making every bottle uniform in weight, accurate in capacity and perfect in finish” (Star-Gazette, Feb. 18, 1905).

Baldwin had become interested in the Thatcher Manufacturing Co. on a business trip to Potsdam in 1900. The company had been in existence for approximately 16 years. When Dr. Thatcher sold his interests, Baldwin became president of the company in 1903 and merged it with the Baldwin Travis Co., keeping the name Thatcher Manufacturing Co.

Over time, the company became the owner of 10 glass bottle factories and also owned the company that manufactured the new Hartford-Fairmont glass bottle making machine, noted in a 1919 Star-Gazette article to be the "best machine of the kind in the world today."

In 1966, Thatcher Glass was purchased by Rexall Drug and Chemical Co., later known as Dart Industries. In 1981, Dominick and Dominick, a brokerage firm in New York City, acquired the company. Diamond and Bathurst purchased the company in 1985 but went bankrupt in 1987. Subsequently, Anchor Glass Container Corp. took over. As of 2022, only two of the factories that were once owned by Thatcher Glass, in Elmira and in Lawrenceberg, Indiana, are currently operating as part of the Anchor Glass Container Corp.

The story of Dr. Hervey D. Thatcher, “Father of the Milk Bottle,” is a sad one. According to the St. Lawrence County Quarterly of April 1987, “It is ironic that this man who contributed so much to his community should have come to the end of his life with so little of the material comforts that his efforts might have earned him ... Thatcher was said to be set in his ways and disinclined to listen to good business advice. He was generally said to be better at starting than at finishing a project. Many of his products had not been protected by patents, and little was done to redress patent infringement.”

More Elmira history:Will Rogers got mixed reactions when he appeared at Park Church in 1925

More Elmira history:Railroad Avenue was once one of the city's wildest, most notorious streets

Thatcher died in 1925 at age 90. According to his Ithaca Journal obituary of May 27, 1925, “His eccentricities and kindly nature had brought him a circle of friends that spread over the entire state but in his declining years his activities became curtailed until he lived alone in an abandoned shack on some old mill property near Fall Island (near Potsdam).”

New York Heritage notes that in an editorial a year after his death, the Los Angeles Daily Times wrote, “He vied with Pasteur in saving babies by protecting the milk of the great cities from dust and germs … that the institution has not changed in forty years shows his wisdom. By so serving, he has saved millions without fanfare or fuss. He needs no bust with name engraved thereon to preserve his name. While he may never be admitted to the Hall of Fame, yet the little glass bottle standing on the front stoop and ever removed each morning will be an enduring memory of Dr. Hervey D. Thatcher.”

Jim Hare is a former history teacher and mayor of the City of Elmira. His column appears monthly in the Star-Gazette.

Comments / 3

up state n.y.
5d ago

now manufacturing plants like this milk bottle plant are all gone never to came back do to the democrats passing the international/world standards operation act whitch was part of their plan to destroy our constitution and country as was before WWll.

Reply
3
Related
WETM 18 News

Local Teen Buys Bakery

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
CORNING, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County resident becomes 67th COVID-19 death

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County reports a new death from COVID-19. It’s the first passing from the pandemic in September, and the 67th death overall since March 2020. In other numbers reported today, seven people in Tompkins County are hospitalized with COVID symptoms, 17 new positive cases,...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Business
Elmira, NY
Obituaries
State
Indiana State
City
Potsdam, NY
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

EPD offers up to $20,000 for lateral transfers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department is looking for lateral transfer officers, and is offering a total of up to $20,000 in bonuses for qualified candidates. EPD said that the effort is an attempt to mitigate historically high staffing shortages. Police Officers who are offered employment will receive $10,000 at the time of […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Glass Bottle#Manufacturing Companies#The Elmira Advertiser Of#The Elmira Foundry#Elmirans
whcuradio.com

Newfield to host Fall Festival this weekend

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County town is celebrating the upcoming fall season. Newfield is hosting its Fall Festival this weekend. There’ll be face painting, a silent auction, and a bake sale. The event happens on Saturday from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Newfield United...
NEWFIELD, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Schoolhouse Market opens in Newark Valley

On Saturday, Sept. 3, Peggy and Ken VanVorce welcomed the public to help them celebrate the opening of their new venture, the Schoolhouse Market. After renovating the schoolhouse, the couple moved their product in and prepared for the Labor Day Weekend opening. Built in 1821, the old school house now...
NEWARK VALLEY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home

Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

Fatality in the Town of Ithaca

On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man gets gun charges after incident at hospital

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing two gun charges. 40-year-old Java Abdur-Razzaaq was arrested by Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday night. Abdur-Razzaaq was allegedly acting erratic and waving a gun around in the waiting room of the Cayuga Medical Center Emergency Department. Deputies were already at the hospital for an unrelated matter. When they entered the Emergency Department waiting room, they saw a man and a crowd of people moving away from him. Deputies secured a loaded handgun that Abdur-Razzaaq dropped, and he was taken into custody without incident. He is facing two weapons possession related felonies, one for a defaced serial number, and the other for gun possession as a convicted felon.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County sees increase in noise complaints

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Loud noises are getting on the nerves of Tompkins County residents. County dispatchers received 121 noise complaints in August. Compared to July, that’s a near 73 percent increase. Officials in Danby are drafting a law that would ban unreasonable noise. Town Supervisor Joel Gagnon...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Star Gazette

The Star Gazette

857
Followers
296
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Elmira New York News - stargazette.com is the home page of Elmira New York with in depth and updated Elmira local news.

 http://stargazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy