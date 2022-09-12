ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defying neo-Nazi flyers, Hornell-area religious leaders plan 'public repudiation' of hate

By Neal Simon, The Evening Tribune
 5 days ago
Barlow Hopson, minister of Rehoboth Deliverance Ministries in Hornell, followed past news reports of racial animus and violence, including the mass shooting deaths of nine African-American worshipers at a Charleston, South Carolina Bible study class in 2015 and ten shoppers inside a Buffalo supermarket in 2022.

In each instance, Hopson said, Rehoboth's predominately African-American church community prayed for the victims and asked God to touch the hearts of the perpetrators.

"We have to pray for them. That’s the love I have; that’s the Jesus Christ I serve," Hopson said.

Previous displays of hate and intolerance also served as a warning, Hopson said, that it "could come on your plot, in your own community. That this is real.”

In July, hate came to Rehoboth Deliverance Ministries and two other Hornell houses of worship.

At Rehoboth's East Avenue church, early arrivals for Sunday services on July 10 discovered a flyer promoting the "Aryan National Army" posted to the church building. The material included a skull positioned inside a swastika with wording saying "We aren't going anywhere" and "It's time to clean up our streets."

The reaction at Rehoboth Ministries was shock and fear.

“It was a difficult moment to witness and to experience," Hopson said. "We often hear about it in different parts of the world and country, but when it hits your world, your environment, your place of rest and fellowship, you see it in a different capacity. It was hurtful.”

Rev. Bruce Incze, pastor of the Arkport Presbyterian Church, had a “sickening feeling" after first hearing about the pamphlets.

"I felt sorrow and sadness that that community would be singled out and identified for this kind of intimidation and harassment," Incze said. “I have to admit that since I know these people personally, I was personally affected by their having been singled out because they are different, and that made me powerfully sad for them.”

Police said more than 100 white supremacist recruitment pamphlets were distributed around Hornell over the July weekend, on both public and private property.

In addition to Rehoboth Deliverance Ministries, pamphlets were also left at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church and Temple Beth-El synagogue.

Less than 24 hours after the materials were posted and dropped around the city, Hornell police arrested three suspects, all from the City of Hornell. Each was charged with 115 counts of first-degree felony aggravated harassment, a hate crime.

Hornell faith leaders statement on flyers: 'Intolerable assault on the fabric of our community'

Soon after the arrests, ten Hornell-area religious leaders began meeting to plot a response to the flyers. The interdenominational group includes church officials and lay members from several faith communities in and around Hornell.

“We all love Hornell. We want it to thrive and flourish. Some people have chosen to spread hate in it. We want to spread something else," said the Rev. Katherine B. Griffis of the United Presbyterian Church in Hornell, a group member.

The leaders issued a proclamation on Aug. 16 characterizing the flyers as an act of intimidation and hatred as well as an "intolerable assault on the fabric of our community (that) violates every standard of decency according to which each of us in our community should treat one another."

The proclamation included a call for a "bold public repudiation" of the pamphlets and for a "time of reflection and repentance within our religious communities."

The statement also posed these questions:

  • How is it that the culture in which we live allows for such brazen actions of race-, ethnic- and religious-based hatred?
  • Have we been blind not to see what was growing among us?
  • Have we been silent when we should have spoken up?

According to Incze, answering those questions may take some time.

“Our energies are currently focused on these immediate expressions of where we stand and what we believe, but then comes the harder work of looking inward," he said. "We believe that this is a reflection of the religious community perhaps not having the spiritual footprint that would be best for our community.

“Obviously, as religious leaders, we see this as a faith and religious problem. I know that if one has a secular worldview, one would see this as a hard problem that is grounded outside the realm of the spiritual. Everyone needs to pick up the best lens that they have as far as, 'Why did we get here?'”

Sept. 24 peace walk organized in response to pamphlets

Along with the proclamation, the church leaders announced plans for a Hornell "peace walk" on Sept. 24.

“The purpose of the walk is to give a blessing where there has been hate and to indicate our own desire for reconciliation and healing," Griffis said. “I think it’s very important that when hate speaks out, other voices are heard because otherwise, people who spread hate speech think that that’s okay, and they can go on saying that and people will welcome it."

The walk will begin at 1 p.m. with participants starting off from Rehoboth Deliverance Ministries, 112 East Ave. Brief services are planned outside the churches and the synagogue where the pamphlets were left.

"We will not go into them. We will stay outside on the sidewalk, and we will do a short service of reconciliation, praying for reconciliation in each of those places,” Griffis said.

Community members are encouraged to join the faith leaders for the walk.

“I think it would be great to get the community to walk with us and to join us not only as we bless each of the congregations, the church buildings that have been targeted, but as we stop and have a little rally," Incze said.

At the end of the walk, closing words will be offered on the lawn across the street from Temple Beth-El.

Griffis said the walk is not designed to be a protest or confrontational.

“I’m really hoping that this walk will lead to some community conversations, maybe some storytelling about people’s own experiences, maybe some questioning," she said.

Hopson, a member of the faith group, said Rehoboth Deliverance Ministries has been heartened by the support from other worship communities and he welcomes the peace walk as a "much-needed event."

“We just hope that we can just bring some light into a dark world. We’re showing that, hey, we’re God’s people," he said. "We might have different styles of worship or different issues, but it still comes down to serving God."

