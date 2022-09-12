ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ

Redmond boy gives his mane to charity

Eight-year-old Graham James did not get his hair cut for two years during the pandemic. Now that hair is going to the Wigs for Kids organization. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

High Lakes Health Care, Praxis Health expanding in Redmond, acquires Central Oregon Family Medicine

High Lakes Health Care - Praxis Health, winner of the Best Medical Group in Central Oregon, five years running, by (The Source Weekly), is excited to announce the acquisition of a new expansive clinic. Beginning November 1st, Central Oregon Family Medicine, in Redmond, Oregon, will become part of High Lakes Health Care – Praxis Health’s statewide network of care.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Redmond, Culver high school teachers named Regional Teachers of the Year

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, announced Friday Oregon’s 2023 Regional Teachers of the Year! All across the state this week, communities have held celebrations recognizing these 16 regional winners. Every day in Oregon classrooms, teachers offer their innovation, energy...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Sept. 18-24

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of Sept. 18-24. Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) – Delineation work will be occurring. Work will include installation of recessed pavement markers between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road, and installation of roadside delineators between Powell Butte Highway and Johnson Ranch Road.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Bend police arrest Idaho escapee after chase in Pilot Butte Cemetery

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police officers caught and arrested an Idaho escapee at the Pilot Butte Cemetery Thursday morning after an attempted traffic stop and brief chase on foot. Shortly before 10 a.m., a Bend officer spotted a vehicle associated with the 36-year-old man, who had used a...
BEND, OR

