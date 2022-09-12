Read full article on original website
Redmond boy gives his mane to charity
Eight-year-old Graham James did not get his hair cut for two years during the pandemic. Now that hair is going to the Wigs for Kids organization. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
High Lakes Health Care, Praxis Health expanding in Redmond, acquires Central Oregon Family Medicine
High Lakes Health Care - Praxis Health, winner of the Best Medical Group in Central Oregon, five years running, by (The Source Weekly), is excited to announce the acquisition of a new expansive clinic. Beginning November 1st, Central Oregon Family Medicine, in Redmond, Oregon, will become part of High Lakes Health Care – Praxis Health’s statewide network of care.
The Big Playback 9/16 Pt. 1: Madras takes down Caldera, La Pine and Summit keep rolling
Caldera lost to Madras at home to stay winless, while Madras is 3-0. La Pine and Summit each have impressive wins and Noah Chast sits down with Summit grad Cam McCormick to reflect on his heart-filled touchdown last weekend.
Redmond, Culver high school teachers named Regional Teachers of the Year
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, announced Friday Oregon’s 2023 Regional Teachers of the Year! All across the state this week, communities have held celebrations recognizing these 16 regional winners. Every day in Oregon classrooms, teachers offer their innovation, energy...
State approves conceptual plan for new 261-acre SE Bend neighborhood on Stevens Road Tract
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A conceptual plan to develop the Stevens Road Tract, a 261-acre parcel of land located southeast of Bend just outside of city limits, has been approved by the state Department of Land Conservation and Development, the city said Thursday. “DLCD’s approval of this one-of-a-kind conceptual plan...
The Big Playback 9/16 Pt. 3: Ridgeview loses close at home, other scores, football top plays
Bend, Mountain View, Sisters and Culver all had wins on the road. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story...
Noah Chast, live at Caldera before contest vs. Madras for The Big Playback
Blue sky was a welcome sight at the end of a smoky week, with Noah Chast live at Caldera High ahead of their contest against Madras. Join us at 11 for all the Friday night highlights on The Big Playback!. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed...
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Sept. 18-24
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of Sept. 18-24. Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) – Delineation work will be occurring. Work will include installation of recessed pavement markers between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road, and installation of roadside delineators between Powell Butte Highway and Johnson Ranch Road.
Bend police arrest Idaho escapee after chase in Pilot Butte Cemetery
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police officers caught and arrested an Idaho escapee at the Pilot Butte Cemetery Thursday morning after an attempted traffic stop and brief chase on foot. Shortly before 10 a.m., a Bend officer spotted a vehicle associated with the 36-year-old man, who had used a...
Fatal four-vehicle injury crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond; extended closure expected
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal four-vehicle crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond for several hours Friday, authorities said. The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the area of the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Oregon State Police later confirmed a fatality had occurred.
The air quality alert has been extended, but showers are on the way
The air quality alert has been extended for Deschutes County until Friday at 1 pm. Our clouds will thicken Wednesday night, but we are not expecting rain. Lows will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s as winds become light and variable. Thursday will be a duplicate of Wednesday. The first...
