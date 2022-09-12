ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Plastic may be making you obese, scientists warn

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSCHK_0hrd8T7i00

Scientists have warned that the presence of plastic in everyday items could be a factor responsible for obesity .

The presence of certain chemicals known as “obesogens” in everyday items disturbs the normal functioning of human metabolism, upsetting the body’s ability to regulate its intake and expenditure of energy.

Recent research says that obesogens directly boost the production of specific cell types and fatty tissues associated with obesity and are found in all sorts of items including plastic packaging, clothes, furniture, cosmetics, food additives, herbicides and pesticides.

“Obesogens are certainly a contributing factor to the obesity epidemic,” Bruce Blumberg, an expert on obesity and endocrine-disrupting chemicals from the University of California, Irvine, was quoted as saying to Bloomberg.

“The difficulty is determining what fraction of obesity is related to chemical exposure.”

A study published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology in January this year found that there are over 55,000 different chemical components in plastic consumer products and identified 629 substances of which 11 are known to be metabolism-disrupting chemicals (MDCs) that trigger obesity.

According to recent research, obesogens have harmful effects on individuals that often go undetected by traditional tests of chemical toxicity.

Mr Blumberg and his colleagues demonstrate this in studies using tributyltin (TBT), a chemical used in wood preservatives, among other things.

In their experiments, scientists found that exposing mice to low and supposedly safe levels of TBT significantly increased fat accumulation in the next three generations.

In addition, around 1,000 obesogens with such effects have already been identified in studies with animals or humans, the Bloomberg report said.

This includes Bisphenol A, a chemical widely used in plastics, and phthalates, plasticising agents used in paints, medicine and cosmetics.

Others include parabens used as preservatives in food and paper products and chemicals called organotins used as fungicides.

Recent studies have also found that obesity affects cats, dogs and other animals living in proximity to people as well as in laboratory rodents and primates – animals raised under strictly controlled conditions of caloric intake and exercise.

Researchers believe that the only possible factors driving weight gain for these animals are subtle chemical changes in the nature of the foods they eat, or in the materials used to build their pens.

Comments / 27

Patrick
4d ago

oh darn I was eating my plastic containers thinking I was helping the planet, but now I'm just making myself fat!!

Reply(2)
19
super sport
3d ago

oh now it's plastic ,and hear I thought it was the double bacon cheeseburger,s people stuff in their mouths because they either don't know how to cook or are just too lazy.

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

New study finds that almost half of tattoo inks contain chemicals that can cause cancer

After looking at a variety of popular tattoo samples for a new study, researchers found that nearly 50 per cent of the tattoo inks contained chemicals that could cause cancer.At a meeting of the American Chemical Society in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, researchers at Binghamton University presented their study, which was led by John Swierk, who is an assistant professor of inorganic chemistry at the school.As noted by Swierk, there are two parts of tattoo inks: a pigment and a carrier solution. The pigment is a molecular or a solid compound, while the carrier fluids transport the pigment through...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Packaging#Fat People#Plastics
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
survivornet.com

Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
HuffPost

The Most Common Side Effects Of The New Bivalent COVID Booster

As of Sept. 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized an updated COVID-19 vaccine with the goal of fending off a surge in cases this fall and winter. Moderna and Pfizer both have new bivalent vaccines that target the original strain of coronavirus and omicron subvariants (including the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5), which have been rapidly spreading throughout the world for the last few months.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

The Independent

844K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy