U.K.

Princess Anne follows Queen’s hearse through Ballater as village falls silent

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhCyz_0hrd8SEz00

The village of Ballater, where many residents consider themselves to be “neighbours” of the Queen, came to a stand-still as Elizabeth II made her final journey through the Victorian village, with Princess Anne following as part of her cortege.

Footage shows the moment locals standing outside Glenmuick Church came to a hush as the hearse transporting Her Majesty’s coffin slowly drove past.

Ballater is just over eight miles away from Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle.

The cortege covered 175 miles to bring the late monarch, by road, from the castle to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday, 11 September.

