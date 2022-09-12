Warriors Had Legitimate Talks About Bringing Kevin Durant Back

Steph Curry revealed that the rumors were true.

The biggest topic of the 2022 off-season was undoubtedly Kevin Durant. The moment the news broke about Durant's trade request from Brooklyn, every single media outlet was discussing it nonstop. There were various rumors about where he'd go, ranging from the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors, the Boston Celtics, and the Toronto Raptors.

It turns out, that there was a lot of truth in the Warriors being interested in a return.

In a new revealing interview with Rolling Stone , Steph Curry revealed that the Golden State Warriors had legitimate conversations about bringing Kevin Durant back to the Warriors. Here's the specific blurb from the article:

"In one of five interviews, Curry revealed that he and the Warriors legitimately discussed whether and how to blow up the roster of the defending NBA champions this summer for a reunion with Durant, who dramatically split from Golden State in 2019 for the Brooklyn Nets following back-to-back titles."

Even though Durant did not ultimately end up back with the Warriors, the team is still one of the heavy favorites to win the NBA Championship for the 2023 season. For Golden State, acquiring or not acquiring Kevin Durant was a win-win situation. On one end, they'd have another top 5 player in the NBA on their team, preventing Durant from going to a Western Conference competitor. On the other end, the Warriors were good enough to win a championship without Kevin Durant and will likely be just as good, if not better this season.

The rumor world of the NBA is always very fascinating to tread there. Some things are completely false, created by agents and deliberate leaks, but in this particular instance, a Kevin Durant reunion in Golden State was legitimately discussed.

