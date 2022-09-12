Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Alo Yoga's Web3 Mission: Wellness, Inclusivity and Safe Spaces
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). According to a 2021 report by ArtTactic, only 20% of NFT users and creators are women, less than...
YOGA・
AdWeek
Meta Set to Introduce Advantage Custom Audience Option
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Meta released Facebook Graph API v15.0 and Marketing API v15.0 Thursday, and the litany of changes was highlighted...
AdWeek
YouTube Taps Machine Learning to Convert Landscape Videos to Square, Vertical Formats
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). YouTube is experimenting with a new machine learning technology that reformats video shot in landscape mode into square...
AdWeek
Smelling Like Booze Is Stylish, Not Sad, as Monkey Shoulder Launches Whisky-Scented Perfume
If you walk through life reeking of booze, you might be considered a lush, fairly or not. But a cheeky brand called Monkey Shoulder and actor-comedian Joel McHale are here to turn that notion on its head. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. T.L. Stanley. T.L. Stanley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
WhatsApp: How to Filter Your Chats to View Unread Messages
WhatsApp now allows users to filter their chats to only view conversations with unread messages. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.
AdWeek
Paris Hilton's 11:11 Media Snags Brand Builder Krystal Hauserman as Its First CMO
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Nine months after joining eSports powerhouse Evil Geniuses, Krystal Hauserman has signed on with “pop culture genius” Paris...
AdWeek
Instacart Turns to Innovative Product Experiences to Reach Consumers
When it comes to running errands, having to make multiple stops can be frustrating. We have apps to order last-minute items for hosting a taco night, but what about getting screws to fix a chair that broke while setting up? Do you have to go in person to a hardware store?
AdWeek
Did Patagonia's Founder Just Launch Us Further Into the Green Vortex?
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard sent ripples through the business world following his family’s decision to give away the company nearly 50 years after founding it. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Kathryn Lundstrom is Adweek's sustainability editor. Rafael Canton. Rafael Canton is Adweek's breaking news reporter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Parents Who Want to Binge Star Wars Prequel Get Creative With Bedtime in Chromebook Ad
The 2012 Disney acquisition of the Star Wars property has led to a whole new era of spin-offs, prequels and expansions. For fans that once spent years or even decades awaiting new content between films, it’s a whole new world, allowing for a level of interaction that was once unheard of for the franchise.
AdWeek
Brand Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II Ring Hollow With Brits
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Brand messages paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death are ringing hollow with the British public,...
U.K.・
AdWeek
Discord: How to Create a Forum Channel on Mobile
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Discord introduced Forum Channels, a new kind of text channel that allows a server’s members to have multiple...
AdWeek
Netflix Projects 40 Million Global Subscribers for Ad-Supported Tier by Late 2023
Netflix estimates its ad-supporter tier, set to debut as early as November, will reach 40 million global subscribers by the third quarter of 2023, according to the Wall Street Journal. The news outlet reports the company expects 4.4 million unique viewers globally by the end of the year, with 1.1...
AdWeek
Eligible Sellers on Instagram Can Now Accept Payment Within DMs
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Businesses on Instagram can now accept payments within direct messages, enabling customers to complete transactions without leaving the...
AdWeek
YouTube Adds Sounds From Shorts Playlist
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). YouTube took a page from the TikTok playbook with its debut Wednesday of a feature that enables creators...
AdWeek
Brandweek Podcast: The Creator Economy With GirlBossTown
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). On Episode 3 of Brandweek: The Podcast, senior producer Al Mannarino and general manager of podcasts John Heil...
AdWeek
3 Ways Creator Platforms Help You Build Better Campaigns
Influencers have evolved. The democratization of content creation makes it possible for anyone, anywhere to be influential. This has opened the door to the next phase of the influencer industry: creator marketing within a creator economy that includes everyone from big-name celebrities to micro-influencers who specialize in specific topics and audiences.
AdWeek
Is Warner Bros. Discovery Going to Merge With NBCUniversal?
Mere months after the completion of the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger, the newly formed mass media and entertainment conglomerate may have its sights on yet another merger. The Hollywood Reporter reports Warner Bros. Discovery could end up merging with Comcast’s NBCUniversal, though negotiations would have to wait until April 2024 to begin due to the complicated structure of the possible merger.
Products of the Week: World Cup Kits, Sonos Subs and a New Japanese Whiskey
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Nike releases it’s federation kits for the 2022 World Cup, Sonos drops the new Sub Mini, and Nikka Whiskey gets flowery.
FIFA・
AdWeek
Judge Dismisses Jedi Blue Lawsuit, Rules Google and Facebook Deal Isn't Anticompetitive
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. On Tuesday, Google won its motion to dismiss an allegation that its 2018 open bidding agreement, codenamed Jedi Blue, with Facebook (of Meta) was...
AdWeek
The Limitless Metaverse: Not Just a Moment, but a Movement
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). As the tsunami of change rears and roars with pandemics, global warming, digitization and crumbling social structures washing...
Comments / 0