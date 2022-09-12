Read full article on original website
BBC
Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'
An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer
A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
BBC
The dazzling crown resting on top of the Queen’s coffin
The Queen's coffin is now lying in state in Westminster Hall having been escorted from Buckingham Palace by King Charles, Princes William and Harry, and other senior royals. On top of the coffin sits the Imperial State Crown, perhaps the most familiar item in the Crown Jewels - a priceless collection of tens of thousands of gemstones collected over the centuries by British kings and queens.
BBC
William and Harry side by side behind Queen's coffin
In a moment of symbolic unity, Prince William and Prince Harry walked side by side behind the Queen's coffin as it left Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. Along with King Charles and other members of the Royal Family, they processed to Westminster Hall where the Queen will lie in state until Monday.
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: Footballer killed hours before renal treatment
A footballer who died after a confrontation with two police officers was due to be treated for renal failure the following day, a court has heard. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith denies assaulting Dalian Atkinson before he was killed in Telford in 2016. The second officer, Benjamin Monk, was previously convicted...
BBC
Nick Robinson: The 'tap tap' amid the silence of Westminster Hall
Inside Westminster Hall, what struck me most was the incredible peace - the silence. It is a hall that I have been into many times. The silence was created not merely by the absence of the noise of our modern age, not merely by the fact there are no phones, no chatter, but something different.
Wolves vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates after Queen tributes
Follow live updates from this afternoon’s opening Premier League fixture as Manchester City look to return to the top of the table when they face Wolves.Erling Haaland continued his remarkable start to life at the Premier League champions as he struck an acrobatic winner against former team Borussia Dortmund in midweek.City have not played in the Premier League since they were held to a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa two weeks ago - following the postponement of fixtures after the death of the Queen.It means City have dropped points in their last two Premier League trips - giving some...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Kate helps schoolgirl place tributes at Sandringham
An eight-year-old girl "cried with joy" after the Princess of Wales invited her to place tributes to the Queen at Sandringham, her head teacher has said. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Norfolk to view the floral tributes on Thursday. Elizabeth, from Howard Junior School in King's Lynn, was...
BBC
Queen's children hold sombre watch over Queen's coffin
King Charles with Princess Anne and Princes Edward and Andrew have held a silent vigil around the Queen's coffin. Wearing military uniform, they stood with their heads bowed for about 10 minutes as the public filed past. Prince Andrew wore his uniform for the occasion, despite being stripped of his...
BBC
Aminata Diallo: Former Paris St-Germain midfielder re-arrested over attack on fellow player
Former Paris St-Germain player Aminata Diallo has been re-arrested as police investigate an attack on her team-mate Kheira Hamraoui last November. Hamraoui was dragged from a car by two masked men and beaten on the legs with an iron bar as she returned home from a team meal in a car driven by Diallo.
BBC
Ben Wallace and Alister Jack stand guard over Queen's coffin
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack have been taking part in the vigil around the Queen's coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall. The two cabinet members took their positions side-by-side, dressed in dark uniforms, on Thursday afternoon. Both politicians are members of the Royal...
BBC
Hopes for King Charles III to continue Sandringham tradition
Sandringham House has been a royal residence for four generations of British monarchs for a period of more than 150 years. It has traditionally been where the Queen spent her Christmas break and where adoring crowds would gather to greet the Royal Family on Christmas morning as they left St Mary Magdalene Church.
BBC
Family's anger at funeral postponement
A family has criticised a crematorium for cancelling their 91-year-old mother's funeral scheduled for the day the Queen is laid to rest. Marion Sharp was due to be cremated near Friockheim, Angus, on Monday. Her relatives said they had been told the service would go ahead as planned but were...
