Top 10 Best Video Game Remakes of All Time
There’s always something special about a video game remake. Whether it’s fully rebuilt from the ground up or modernized in enough ways to make it feel brand new, it’s always exciting to see our childhood memories in a fresh and polished light.
ID@Xbox Fall Showcase: Everything Shown at the Event
Microsoft's ID@Xbox Fall Showcase has now concluded, following appearances from a ton of Xbox games including Valheim, Moonscars, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and more. IGN has you covered right here with everything shown during the event, which included trailers, new Game Pass additions, and interviews with developers. Eville Arrives on Xbox...
Best Temtem Guide
Your journey in the world of Temtem will be challenging but do not worry we got you covered! We prepared a list of the best Temtem to help you out. Please be aware that this list is focused on the story campaign and depending on the activity you do the effectiveness of those Temtem may vary! For a list of all Temtem you can find in the Airborne Archipelago visit our List of All Temtem page!
Xbox App for PC Now Tells You How Long it Takes to Beat a Game
Microsoft has released a new update for its Xbox app on Windows, which includes faster launch times and will now tell you how long it takes to beat a game. As part of a partnership with IGN's sister site, HowLongToBeat, the Xbox app for Windows computers includes some information on most of the games available on PC Game Pass, such as how long it takes to beat a game or get 100 percent completion.
PlayStation Exclusive Deathloop Appears on Xbox Store
Deathloop, the popular first-person shooter from Bethesda and Arkane, appears to be making its way to Xbox platforms. Following its release on the PlayStation 5 and PC last year, it was expected that Deathloop would eventually make its way to Xbox, given it was just a limited-time console exclusive for the PlayStation. Finally, a year after its initial release, it appears that Deathloop will be coming to Xbox very soon.
Sangonomiya Kokomi Build Guide, Best Weapon, Artifacts, and Team
This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Sangonomiya Kokomi, which includes a full character overview, how to obtain Sangonomiya Kokomi, combat details, talents, and skill upgrade priorities, a recommended character build, and much more. Sangonomiya Kokomi is the head...
Samsung S95B QD OLED Review
It’s hard to put into words just how good QD OLED – Samsung’s new and improved OLED technology – is compared to other 4K TV options. I love the LG C2 and I’ve had great experiences with mini LED technologies, but there is nothing out there right now that delivers the mix of brightness, color depth, color accuracy, and pixel response time like a QD OLED.
Ashfall Gameplay World Premiere
Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue strikes humanity, nothing is left of the world but ruin and desolation. Your mission is to explore the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and search for the legendary key known as the Core of...
Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Best Tips and Guides to Enhance the Magic
Disney has captured the heart of many children and adults with its animated films. Whether it's one of the best Pixar movies or an animated classic like The Little Mermaid, most folks have a favorite they can point to with fond memories. And it's that nostalgia that Disney Dreamlight Valley taps into to make a fun and addicting life-sim adventure game.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 18 Things to Pay Attention to in the New Trailer
The sequel to Breath of the Wild is inching ever closer and thanks to the newest trailer we now know a whole lot more. We know it’s officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we know it’s coming out on May 12, 2023, and we’ve been given some intriguing hints about the game’s story, world and mechanics. Here are 18 things we think are worth calling out in the new trailer.
Street Fighter 6 Gameplay - Ken vs. Kimberly 4K 60fps
Ken Masters has been confirmed to be making his glorious return in Street Fighter VI, and IGN has you covered with some footage of him in action. We went hands-on with the former US National Fighting Champ and put his skills to the test against Street Fighter newcomer Kimberly.
PlayStation VR2: The First Hands-On
When the original PlayStation VR launched in 2016, it already felt a bit dated, with its stationary setup and PlayStation Move controllers outclassed by the room-scale VR offered by its PC competitors. PlayStation VR2, thankfully, brings things up to parity. Room-scale VR is on offer here thanks to inside-out headset-based tracking, and the controllers feel on-par with Meta’s latest.
Nilou Guide - Best Builds and Tips
Looking for a Genshin Impact Collei build guide? In 3.1 Nilou will debut, making her the first character to focus on the new Bloom reaction! This page will serve as a guide for building Nilou, from weapons, artifacts, talent-investment, team compositions, and more! With her "stance change" skill, Nilou can serve most roles on Bloom teams, helping you deal tons of damage with your new Dendro characters.
Spectre Hands-On Preview: Splinter Cell Multiplayer’s Spiritual Successor?
While there are several popular multiplayer archetypes in 2022, one that is notably missing is Spies versus Mercenaries. The game type was originally introduced in Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow and became a huge hit among fans – as well as a big part of Splinter Cell’s identity moving forward. But with Splinter Cell seeing no new releases in nearly a decade, Spies vs. Mercs has been all but forgotten..
Farming Guide: Where to Buy All Seeds and Best Seeds to Grow for Money
Farming is something that you'll be doing a lot of in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so it helps to know exactly how the process works, and how to reap the rewards of what you sow! This Farming Guide provides a comprehensive breakdown of how farming works in the game, where to purchase all seeds, as well as how to make the process most efficient and beneficial.
Genshin Impact 3.1 Version Guide
Genshin Impact Version 3.1 continues the story of Sumeru that began in Version 3.0. This patch is set to introduce three new characters, an assortment of new bosses, a new part of Sumeru to explore, and the continuation of the archon quest. Maybe even a return of a familiar face!
See a New Card From the Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 Crossover!
On October 7, two geek culture titans - Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 - are coming together in a hugely exciting collaboration. It will see the characters, lore and world of Games Workshop's epic Warhammer 40,000 universe appearing in the form of playable cards that utilise Magic: The Gathering's gameplay architecture. A part of the "Universes Beyond" initiative, it's a brilliant idea to bring gritty sci-fi into Magic's normally more fantasy-oriented foundation, and to do so with a property as renowned for its incredible art as Magic itself.
Foraging Guide: How to Find All Crafting Materials and Flower Variants
While exploring Disney Dreamlight Valley's different biomes, keep an eye out for various foraging items that you can collect, such as Coal, Cotton, Softwood, Stone, and Flower types. In order to collect these items, you'll first need to obtain special tools such as a Shovel and Pickaxe, which are unlocked via The Royal Tools Quest. This Foraging Guide will detail the locations of all crafting materials and their sell price, as well as the locations of all different flower types that can be found in Dreamlight Valley.
Everything You Need to Know About Overwatch 2's Battle Pass
While Overwatch 2’s battle pass plans leaked early, Blizzard has now detailed how its new seasonal structure and battle pass will work as Overwatch makes the transition to a free-to-play title. Earlier this week, fans learned that Overwatch 2 intends to put new heroes behind a previously announced battle...
Tekken 8: 5 Things We Learned in IGN's First Interview With Katsuhiro Harada
Bandai Namco announced Tekken 8 earlier this week, and we recently got a chance to sit down with lead producer Katsuhiro Harada to talk about the anticipated sequel in a wide-ranging interview. Here's five things we learned while talking to Harada. Yes, Tekken 8 Will Use Unreal Engine 5. After...
