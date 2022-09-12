Read full article on original website
Fighting in northern Ethiopia shatters months-long truce
Fighting has erupted between government forces and Tigrayan rebels in northern Ethiopia, shattering a five-month truce between the warring sides. Both have repeatedly blamed the other for a lack of progress towards negotiations to end the 21-month conflict in Africa’s second most populous nation. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front...
Tigray War in Ethiopia Resumes After Ceasefire Violated
A man passes by a destroyed tank on the main street of Edaga Hamus, in the Tigray region, in Ethiopia, on June 5, 2021. (Yan Boechat/VOA)Yan Boechat/VOA. Following a breakout in fighting along the Tigray region border in Ethiopia a little more than a week ago, the five-month ceasefire between the central government and rebels has ended. According to the Ethiopian government and the local population, fighting took place around the town of Kobo, located in the north of Ethiopia. Since then, the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces have again started advancing south, which have led to armed clashes and a reported minimum of two new strikes by the Ethiopian Air Force on Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region. Both sides have accused the other as having violated the ceasefire first.
Sudan generals agree in principle to civilians naming prime minister, head of state
CAIRO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sudan's military leaders agreed on the appointment of a prime minister and head of state by civilian political forces, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said in a statement on Friday, following a meeting with head of state General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
Eritrea's mass mobilisation amid Ethiopia civil war
Eritrea is mobilising military reservists to bolster the army, which has been aiding neighbouring Ethiopia in its fight against rebel forces. Security forces in many areas have been stopping people to check if they are exempt from military conscription. Groups of men were crying as they bid farewell to relatives,...
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
‘A brutal legacy’: Queen’s death met with anger as well as grief in Kenya
In 1952, the then Princess Elizabeth was on a royal tour with Prince Philip at Treetops lodge in Kenya. Unknown to them at the time, she would receive news of her father’s death during that visit, and the forest lodge would long be remembered as the place where Britain’s longest-serving monarch “went to sleep a princess and awoke a queen”.
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
Israel admits there is 'a high possibility' that one of their soldiers shot dead US-Palestinian Al Jazeera reporter
The Israeli army conceded for the first time Monday that it was likely Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by an Israeli soldier who mistook her for a militant. 'There is a high possibility that Ms Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF (Israel Defense Forces) gunfire that...
Royal gift or 'stolen' gem? Calls for UK to return 500 carat Great Star of Africa diamond
Calls are growing in South Africa for Britain's royal family to return the world's largest known clear-cut diamond in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
The 4 countries that are claiming the Koh-i-Noor Diamond on the British crown
There are four countries that are currently claiming ownership of the famous Koh-i-Noor Diamond which is a part of the British Crown Jewels. According to Vice, these four countries include former British colonies. The four countries claiming ownership are India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan.
Lebanon flotilla rallies at Israel sea border ahead of talks
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese protesters on Sunday sailed down the country’s coast in dozens of fishing boats and yachts toward Israel, days before a U.S. envoy is expected in Beirut to continue mediating in a maritime border dispute between the two countries. Lebanon and Israel, which have been...
Somalia on Verge of Devastating Famine According to Humanitarian Organizations
Humanitarian organizations are sounding the alarm about a crisis. They say the African country of Somalia is headed towards a famine so devastating it could be worse than the famine that struck in 2010. The World Food Program says seven million people are out of food. Reports say a million people are already displaced as they travel to camps in the capital, Mogadishu, seeking aid. So, why is this happening? Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government
PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday. Police estimated that the crowd at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party. The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.
India, China to withdraw from disputed border area by Monday
NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian and Chinese soldiers will disengage at a disputed area along a remote western Himalayan border by Sept. 12, India's foreign ministry said on Friday, after more than two years of a standoff following a deadly clash.
France must reconsider ban on IS members' return
France has been ordered to re-examine the repatriation requests of two French women accused of travelling to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group. France has long refused to allow IS members to return on security grounds. But the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said the women had...
Taliban acknowledge struggle for recognition of Afghan govt
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban-appointed foreign minister acknowledged Wednesday that the former insurgents’ year-old government in Afghanistan remains isolated. But he claimed it is able to conduct business and trade internationally as if it were officially recognized on the global stage. The remarks by Amir Khan Muttaqi underscored...
France Told to Re-Examine Repatriation Requests of Wives of IS Combatants
PARIS (Reuters) -The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests from two French women who travelled to Syria with their partners to join Islamic State, and the children they gave birth to there. The court ruled France's refusal to repatriate the women and...
Indian, Chinese soldiers pull back from key border area
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian and Chinese soldiers are pulling back from a key friction point on their disputed border as part of efforts to lower tensions in a more than two-year standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, the countries’ defense ministries said. “The Indian and...
From Humble Past, William Ruto Sworn in as Kenya's President
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya's president on Tuesday after narrowly winning the Aug. 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy, and quickly signaled that his leadership will be a strongly Christian one. The Supreme Court last week rejected a challenge by...
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
