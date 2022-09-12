ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Fighting in northern Ethiopia shatters months-long truce

Fighting has erupted between government forces and Tigrayan rebels in northern Ethiopia, shattering a five-month truce between the warring sides. Both have repeatedly blamed the other for a lack of progress towards negotiations to end the 21-month conflict in Africa’s second most populous nation. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front...
POLITICS
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Tigray War in Ethiopia Resumes After Ceasefire Violated

A man passes by a destroyed tank on the main street of Edaga Hamus, in the Tigray region, in Ethiopia, on June 5, 2021. (Yan Boechat/VOA)Yan Boechat/VOA. Following a breakout in fighting along the Tigray region border in Ethiopia a little more than a week ago, the five-month ceasefire between the central government and rebels has ended. According to the Ethiopian government and the local population, fighting took place around the town of Kobo, located in the north of Ethiopia. Since then, the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces have again started advancing south, which have led to armed clashes and a reported minimum of two new strikes by the Ethiopian Air Force on Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region. Both sides have accused the other as having violated the ceasefire first.
BBC

Eritrea's mass mobilisation amid Ethiopia civil war

Eritrea is mobilising military reservists to bolster the army, which has been aiding neighbouring Ethiopia in its fight against rebel forces. Security forces in many areas have been stopping people to check if they are exempt from military conscription. Groups of men were crying as they bid farewell to relatives,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peace Process#Ethiopian#Tigray#The United Nations#Un
UPI News

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
INDIA
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
insideedition.com

Somalia on Verge of Devastating Famine According to Humanitarian Organizations

Humanitarian organizations are sounding the alarm about a crisis. They say the African country of Somalia is headed towards a famine so devastating it could be worse than the famine that struck in 2010. The World Food Program says seven million people are out of food. Reports say a million people are already displaced as they travel to camps in the capital, Mogadishu, seeking aid. So, why is this happening? Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
AFRICA
The Associated Press

Tens of thousands protest against Czech government

PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday. Police estimated that the crowd at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party. The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.
PROTESTS
BBC

France must reconsider ban on IS members' return

France has been ordered to re-examine the repatriation requests of two French women accused of travelling to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group. France has long refused to allow IS members to return on security grounds. But the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said the women had...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Taliban acknowledge struggle for recognition of Afghan govt

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban-appointed foreign minister acknowledged Wednesday that the former insurgents’ year-old government in Afghanistan remains isolated. But he claimed it is able to conduct business and trade internationally as if it were officially recognized on the global stage. The remarks by Amir Khan Muttaqi underscored...
WORLD
US News and World Report

France Told to Re-Examine Repatriation Requests of Wives of IS Combatants

PARIS (Reuters) -The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests from two French women who travelled to Syria with their partners to join Islamic State, and the children they gave birth to there. The court ruled France's refusal to repatriate the women and...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

From Humble Past, William Ruto Sworn in as Kenya's President

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya's president on Tuesday after narrowly winning the Aug. 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy, and quickly signaled that his leadership will be a strongly Christian one. The Supreme Court last week rejected a challenge by...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy