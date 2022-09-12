ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duran Palacio and the Chicago Fire visit CF Montreal

By The Associated Press
Chicago Fire (9-13-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (16-9-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -136, Chicago +333, Draw +283; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Jhon Jader Duran Palacio leads the Chicago Fire into a matchup with CF Montreal fresh off of a two-goal showing against Inter Miami.

Montreal is 13-4-5 in Eastern Conference play. Montreal is ninth in the Eastern Conference allowing 47 goals.

The Fire are 6-10-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire are 4-0-1 when they record at least three goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. Montreal won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has scored 15 goals with four assists for Montreal. Kei Kamara has three goals over the last 10 games.

Duran Palacio has five goals and two assists for the Fire. Chris Mueller has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 6-1-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Fire: 4-3-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured).

Fire: Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Gaston Gimenez (injured), Jairo Torres (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

