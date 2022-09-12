Read full article on original website
MLB celebrates Roberto Clemente Day
The final day of 2022 will mark 50 years since one of the most tragic events in baseball history. On Dec. 31, 1972, Roberto Clemente was killed in a plane crash while he was on his way to deliver emergency supplies to an earthquake-ravaged Nicaragua. On Thursday, MLB celebrates the...
Cubs post 6-run 1st, cruise to sweep of Mets
NEW YORK -- The Cubs continued to play the spoiler role on Wednesday night at Citi Field. They scored six runs in the first inning and cruised to a 6-3 win over the Mets to complete a three-game sweep. “That was an awesome series for the Cubs,” said left-hander Drew...
Henderson hits Little League HR, tallies career-high 4 RBIs
WASHINGTON -- The smile on Gunnar Henderson’s face had crept in before he touched home plate. He knew what he was doing. Upon contact, he was breaking out of the box, a scorcher off his bat out of the reach of Nationals third baseman Ildemaro Vargas, down the left-field line toward utility player César Hernández. His blinding speed might have allowed him to reach third regardless of what unfolded. Then Hernández bobbled the ball, and Henderson trotted home with ease.
'It's still there for us': Mets dealt first 3-game sweep
NEW YORK -- One hundred forty-four games into the season, the Mets finally suffered their first series sweep of at least three games. The optimist might look at that fact and deduce, accurately, that the Mets are in first place and cruising toward a playoff spot. But outside the walls of the home clubhouse at Citi Field on Wednesday, optimists were difficult to find following the Mets’ 6-3 loss to the Cubs. Pessimism was more the cocktail of choice for those who watched the Mets drop seven of their last 12 games against sub-.500 teams. Cynicism had its backers, too.
Torres helps Yanks to sweep with 3-run LL homer
BOSTON -- Gleyber Torres’ eyes bulged with disbelief as his spikes kicked up Fenway Park’s storied red clay, spotting third-base coach Luis Rojas dancing in the grass, his left arm whirling like a windmill. For a moment, the huffing Yankee considered stopping, the equivalent of calling it a night after two good hands of blackjack.
Is WAR really capturing Ohtani's full value?
Aaron Judge is going to break the all-time American League home run record while sometimes playing center field for a struggling yet playoff-bound Yankees team that he’s keeping afloat nearly by himself. Imagine not voting him as the Most Valuable Player. Shohei Ohtani is going to hit 35-plus homers...
Despite homers, Marlins like Cabrera's progression
MIAMI -- In many ways, Marlins rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera reminds you of ace Sandy Alcantara from a few years ago. Both Dominican-born pitchers stand 6-foot-5. Both feature high-velocity fastballs and power changeups that induce weak contact. Both spent time as Top 100 prospects. It’s only natural that Cabrera would see his fellow countryman as a blueprint for success.
Gray draws plenty of looks with MLB season first
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sonny Gray watched fellow Twins right-hander Joe Ryan no-hit the Royals through seven innings on Tuesday and Gray knew he had to follow up with another strong outing on Wednesday night. The internal competition between the rotation mates meant having to try to top Ryan’s effort in the...
Rangers hit 3 HRs, but old habits sink club vs. A's
ARLINGTON -- One-run games have been the Rangers’ kryptonite all season long. On Tuesday night, the Rangers changed their fortunes with a walk-off win over the A’s, but on Wednesday, Texas couldn't quite complete the two-game sweep over Oakland. Instead, the Rangers suffered their franchise-record-setting 32nd one-run loss...
One series won't define season, but Mets face next test
It was Tommy John who once said this to me, when he was past 40 and still pitching in the big leagues: “When you’re young and you’re in a slump, you’re in a slump. When you’re old and you’re in a slump, you’re old.”
Scoring drought drops Rays to 3rd in WC race
TORONTO -- The Rays were as hot as they’ve been all year when their weeklong trip to New York and Toronto began Friday with a win over the Yankees. Drew Rasmussen returned from the paternity list and Wander Franco came back from the injured list to lift Tampa Bay to its 20th win in 25 games, which put the club within striking distance of the American League East lead and a season-high 20 games over .500.
Mervis' power (33 HRs) continues to impress
CHICAGO -- The disappointment of not hearing his name called during the MLB Draft two years ago was real for Matt Mervis. He felt he had earned that phone call, the one that brings a lifelong dream to fruition, even if he also understood the unique circumstances in play. The...
McKenzie, Hendriks reflect on Clemente's legacy
CLEVELAND -- No matter who was asked about Roberto Clemente in the Guardians or White Sox clubhouse, the answer immediately highlighted who Clemente was as a person before even mentioning his Hall of Fame career. • VOTE NOW: 2022 Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One. MLB is once again...
Inbox: O's SS of future -- Gunnar or Holliday?
Yankees shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe stole a base last night, his fourth in 10 Triple-A games, giving him 48 this season. If he can swipe two more bags in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's remaining 12 contests -- the RailRiders also have to complete a suspended game as well -- he'll produce the first 20-homer/50-steal season in the Minors since Andruw Jones in 1995. Volpe already has hit 20 homers in 120 games between Double-A and Triple-A.
Roberto Clemente Day resonates with Phils, Marlins
MIAMI -- The Phillies and Marlins celebrated the 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day on Thursday night at loanDepot park, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Hall of Famer's tragic death. On Dec. 31, 1972, Clemente died in a plane crash while he was on his way to deliver emergency supplies to an earthquake-ravaged Nicaragua.
How Judge can win a Triple Crown
For Triple Crown enthusiasts, the focus has shined on the National League, where Paul Goldschmidt remains a contender in all three categories. But it’s possible that an AL Triple Crown could sneak up on us in the final weeks. The reason? It’s the same slugger who has already captivated...
Guardians hope Gaddis gamble pays off long-term
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians knew the most crucial stretch of their season was beginning on Thursday against the second-place White Sox. In a span of eight days, Cleveland would be facing the third-place Twins five times and White Sox four times. But because of the packed schedule, the team wanted to be conservative with its pitching plans. That resulted in sending Hunter Gaddis to the rubber in the tone-setting opener to a challenging week ahead.
The promise Chaim Bloom made for next year
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne's Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Yankees came to Fenway for a two-game series this week, it was a reminder for many Red Sox fans of the circle that was put on the calendar when the schedule came out.
'Dodged a bullet': Hoskins (hand) day to day
MIAMI -- If you know Rhys Hoskins' recent September history, then you understand the thought that entered his mind in the third inning Wednesday night at loanDepot park. “My first thought was, 'Come on, right now?'” Hoskins said on Thursday afternoon. Hoskins got hit in the right hand with...
Sox slug 5 homers for crucial head-to-head win
CLEVELAND -- The White Sox needed to win Thursday afternoon’s rescheduled contest at Progressive Field to maintain hope of catching the Guardians in the American League Central. So they developed the perfect plan for success: Hit home runs, as in five home runs, leaving them just short of the...
