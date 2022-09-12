Read full article on original website
What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?
For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought. During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters...
Washington nursing home fire forces more than 100 people to evacuate
A fire at a Washington state nursing home forced patients and staff to seek safety late Wednesday night, according to Montesano Police. Police say 77 patients and 29 staff members were safely evacuated from the Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center to local high school gyms. Police said some patients are...
Northbound lanes of 110 Freeway in South LA closed for police investigation
Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. They were first dispatched to the area after reports of a traffic collision near the Century Boulevard off-ramp, but later learned that there was a possible shooting following a witness who detailed they possibly heard gunshots, prompting a large scale investigation.
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates for Debates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
High-speed chase of burglary suspects through the San Fernando Valley ends in crash
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) — Authorities searched for three burglary suspects in the Elysian Valley neighborhood Friday night after a high-speed chase on multiple freeways ended in a crash. Burbank police says its officers initiated the chase on the 5 Freeway after one of the suspects was spotted fleeing a...
39 years later, DNA helps solve murder of woman who turned down a date, authorities say
Nearly 40 years after a woman was found dead in a Northern California river, authorities said they solved the cold case thanks to the clothes she was wearing when she was killed. As deputies prepared to arrest the suspect, 64-year-old Eric David Drummond, he died by suicide in Sierra County,...
Nassau County police officers, medics help deliver baby in family’s Baldwin Harbor home
MINEOLA, N.Y. — There was a happy reunion on Long Island on Wednesday. The parents of a newborn thanked the Nassau County police officers and medics who helped deliver the baby last month at their home. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, the baby didn’t give her mother more than...
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation to assist migrants bused in from Texas
CHICAGO (WLS) — Governor JB Pritzker is calling out the National Guard to help deal with the busloads of migrants being sent to Chicago from Texas. The governor also issuing a disaster proclamation to speed up the availability of state money and resources to deal with the crisis. Watch...
Suspect who attacked man at Blue Line station in Willowbrook arrested
The suspect who allegedly attacked a father at the Compton Blue Line station in March, which resulted in the death of the victim, has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Ayala was exiting the train when he was assaulted by the suspect. He suffered extreme...
North Richland Hills resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Editor’s Note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 related to Mega Millions. A North Richland Hills resident recently claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Ultimate 7s, Texas Lottery officials announced Thursday.
Winning $1M Texas Lottery ticket sold at Kroger in North Richland Hills
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Richland Hills resident is $1 million richer after playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Ultimate 7s. The ticket was bought at Kroger 582, located at 9135 Grapevine Highway, in North Richland Hills. The winner chose to remain anonymous. This was the third of...
Former Texas sheriff’s deputy sentenced to life in prison for killing ex-wife, stepdaughter and man
A former Texas sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for killing his ex-wife, teenage stepdaughter and the stepdaughter’s boyfriend. Former Travis County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in the deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18.
