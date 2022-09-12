ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced. According to the Riverside Police Department, 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley were arrested this week. Investigators...
3 surrender at end of high-speed pursuit in San Marino

Three people surrendered in San Marino at the end of a brief, high-speed pursuit through the Pasadena area. The pursuit started on the northbound 110 Freeway at Marmion Way at about 10 a.m. Police identified the vehicle in connection with a possible kidnapping in the downtown Los Angeles area. Sky...
What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?

For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought. During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters...
