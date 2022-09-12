ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva Concerts launches 2022-23 season

By L. David Wheeler, MPNnow
Daily Messenger
Daily Messenger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eiFdW_0hrcn2yz00

GENEVA — In the mid-1940s, a group of Geneva citizens organized as the Geneva Civic Music Association — later, Geneva Concerts — with the intention of making classical music and other cultural offerings available to their community and to promote the appreciation and understanding of the arts.

It’s 2022, and Geneva Concerts is still at it, with the same mission: Bringing the arts to the community, and finding ways to help people access and appreciate them. There are additional goals: promoting arts opportunities for students in an age when many schools’ music and arts programs have diminished; and helping people become comfortable with a major community resource, the Smith Opera House, which has been host to the Geneva Concerts programs for years.

“We’re trying to get them to feel comfortable in the Smith,” said Scott McKinney, member and past president of the Geneva Concerts board of directors. “For many people it’s kind of an intimidating place; we’re trying to get people to see that it’s theirs.”

Geneva Concerts launches its 76th season Friday, Sept. 16, with a 7:30 p.m. performance by Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre at the Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St. The Chicago-based company will present original choreography and musical compositions – selections, according to a Geneva Concerts release, chosen to “express the ensemble’s core values of cultural diversity, community, collaboration, and creativity.”

Founded in 1999 by a choreographer/dancer, a painter, and a composer/musician, Cerqua Rivera has developed as a collective of creative artists across three disciplines – dance, visual arts, and music. That interdisciplinary approach mirrors the approach taken by Geneva Concerts itself, which has committed to diversity in genre — hosting orchestras, chamber ensembles, jazz performers, musical theater, ballet companies, Celtic step dancers and more — as well as in composers and performers.

“We think of our demographics and community – Geneva is an ethnically and culturally diverse place,” said Sally Webster, a vice president for publicity with Geneva Concerts. The approach is reflected in the performers booked: Recent years’ performances have, along with Geneva Concerts standbys like the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and the Syracuse-based Symphoria, included African dance, Celtic step dance, a Hungarian orchestra, and the music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn.

As with most arts organizations, Geneva Concerts had to weather a lengthy pause due to the onset of COVID-19. The final concert of the 2019-20 season had to be canceled, as did the entirety of the 2020-21 season, due to the resulting requirements about social distancing. And as with most arts organizations, planning a new season (2021-22) once they were able to was a cautious process, pulled together over a summer. It depended on the availability of performers, some of whom were just getting back into the swing of performing (and traveling) together. It required flexibility: At least one substitution had to be made in the case of an unvaccinated performer. And it required a trust that audiences would be comfortable gathering together again — a concern eased a bit by the 1,300-plus capacity of the Smith venue.

“They were a little nervous at the beginning — we were a little nervous at the beginning — but it worked,” McKinney said.

As in previous years, the concerts are free for children up through grade 12 through Geneva Concerts’ Sponsor-A-Student program, part of the organization’s effort to encourage arts appreciation among young people. As well, performers generally take part in outreach programs in the community, giving presentations and performances at area schools, for instance, and in some cases master classes for Hobart and William Smith Colleges students.

“In many schools, music education and arts education have been seriously curtailed," Webster said. “We try to give students the opportunity to attend a performance. We are able to provide this opportunity to the schools, and we generally get a very favorable response from the principals and the music program.”

The remainder of the 2022-23 season is as follows, with all performances at Smith Opera House:

Nov. 6: The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performs at 3 p.m. with Vinay Parameswaran conducting and award-winning violinist Tai Murray playing Wynton Marsalis’s Violin Concerto in D Major. Also on the program is Sibelius’s Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major.

March 10: Symphoria, a musician-led musical cooperative based in Syracuse, performs at 7:30 p.m. Conductor Lawrence Loh is paired with acclaimed pianist Awadagin Pratt to perform Jessie Montgomery’s “Rounds for Piano and String Orchestra.” Also on the program are Sean O’Loughlin’s “Symphoria,” Robert Sierra’s “Fandangos,” Duke Ellington’s “Three Black Kings" and Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait.”

April 23: Symphoria returns for a concert at 3 p.m. featuring Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, Johann Strauss Jr.’s “On the Beautiful Blue Danube” and Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 in C Major. Conductor Michelle Merrill will lead the orchestra.

Single-ticket prices at the box office are $35 for adults and seniors; $10 for full-time college students and free for students through grade 12. Regular subscription prices are $120 for adults/seniors, $35 for full-time college students (free through grade 12); send order and payment to Geneva Concerts Inc., P.O. Box 709, Geneva, NY 14456 or download the subscription form from GenevaConcerts.org. Season tickets can be used for any concert in the 2022-2023 season. Subscribers to Geneva Concerts will receive four tickets to use in any combination (one to each of four concerts, all four to one concert, etc.).

Talk to us

FRONT-ROW SEAT is a column that showcases the area’s art, music, theater, film and general all-around creative scene. If you’re a musician with an upcoming live online performance or album release; or if you have any information in the arts/entertainment sphere to report, please send your information to L. David Wheeler at dwheeler@messengerpostmedia.com.

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?

People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Messenger

Community effort aims to keep Notre Dame Retreat House open

CANANDAIGUA, NY — A committee has been formed in an effort to keep the Notre Dame Retreat House open to the public, according to a recent announcement. Owned and operated by the Redemptorist Priests of the Baltimore Province, a religious group for Catholic men, the center is designed to offer experiences for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester. People of many religious backgrounds have had the opportunity to have time to pray and reflect in silence, usually on weekends, as well as receive spiritual guidance and Mass, since it opened in 1967, according to Father Jones, rector and director of the Retreat House.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Geneva, NY
Entertainment
City
Geneva, NY
cnycentral.com

Crews get track ready ahead of Super Dirt Week

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — Super Dirt Week in Oswego County is just three weeks away. Crews started getting the track ready for 50th anniversary on Wednesday morning. The week-long event kicks off October 3rd with the big event and race on the 9th. Events are happening outside and on...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Big Frog 104

24-Year-Old from Rochester Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Rochester Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Inner Loop. Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Monroe County, New York. The New York State Police (NYSP) says troopers and emergency responders were called to a location on the Inner Loop in Rochester at approximately 1:04am on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The initial call was for a single vehicle crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Awadagin Pratt
Person
Aaron Copland
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Bach
Person
Wynton Marsalis
Person
Billy Strayhorn
News Channel 34

Fatality in the Town of Ithaca

On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Art Music#Music Education#Concert#Music Association#The Geneva Concerts
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Gun Show opens Saturday at NY State Fairgrounds amid confusion over new gun control laws

Geddes, N.Y. — New York State’s largest gun show opens Saturday in the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds, and runs through Sunday. Hosted by the New York State Arms Collectors Association, the Syracuse Gun Show will have 800-1,000 tables featuring firearms and memorabilia from gun collectors and dealers from all over the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
13 WHAM

Man, 27, shot while sitting at table at Rochester park

Rochester, N.Y. — A shooting Tuesday morning sent one man to the hospital. Rochester Police say the 27-year-old man was sitting at a table at a park on Grover Street when he was shot at least once in the upper body. Police say a young child was nearby. They...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected

Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported an inspection report below for the No. 1 Kitchen restaruant was for the No. 1 Kitchen, 119 W. Seneca St., Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Fatal crash in Ithaca kills 20yr old man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Troopers have reported a fatal car crash in Ithaca on August 20th that has claimed the life of a 20-year-old man. Around 8:00 am on Saturday, troopers arrived at an area on Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca after receiving reports that a vehicle crashed into the woods.
ITHACA, NY
Daily Messenger

Daily Messenger

633
Followers
323
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canandaigua, NY from MPNnow.com.

 http://mpnnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy