Oneida County jail to provide similar housing for men, women in proposed court settlement

A settlement in a class action lawsuit over conditions at the Oneida County jail is in the end stages of being reached, attorneys say. Should it go through, women held at the jail will be able to stay in the same type of housing as their male counterparts.

The lawsuit, originally filed in May 2020 by three women incarcerated at the jail against Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and Chief Deputy of Corrections Lisa Zurek, alleged women were discriminated against after being moved to an older, smaller section of the jail at the start of 2020. Women said they were subjected to worse conditions than their male counterparts — who were held in more modern housing — including windowless cells and inferior access to showers, phones, recreation equipment and work programs.

A joint motion for final approval of a settlement agreement for the lawsuit was filed Tuesday, according to records with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York. A final hearing on the settlement will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 21, at the federal courthouse in Albany.

Women returned to the newer, podular-style section of the jail in January after a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction filed in the lawsuit. Under the terms of the settlement, women in general custody would continue being held there and have access to the same amenities as their male counterparts, including access to an outdoor recreation yard and the same work and education programs.

"It's really an important win for the women that were there initially," Joshua Cotter, an attorney with Legal Services of Central New York representing the plaintiffs, said. "Now women at the jail are going to benefit greatly from their advocacy."

All three women who originally filed the lawsuit — Sarah Barrett, Nicole Williamson and Shannon Terrell — are no longer at the jail.

The county will also pay $133,853 in legal fees. Barrett, the only plaintiff remaining on the lawsuit, will receive $5,000 for time she spent on the case, according to court records.

"Without her this wouldn’t have happened," Cotter said of Barrett, who had initially spoken with the Observer-Dispatch about the jail conditions in early 2020.

Information on the settlement has been posted in women's housing at the Oneida County jail, with information on how they can reach out if they have an objection to the settlement before the hearing, according to an affidavit from Zurek. Cotter said he did not expect any objections to the settlement, making it likely the judge would approve it.

David Walsh, an attorney representing Maciol and Zurek, said it was agreed the settlement was the best resolution for both parties.

"Throughout litigation there were always discussions between the county and the female inmates as to a resolution," he said. "The big takeaway from that was [the women in general custody] would be housed in the pod units of the jail."

