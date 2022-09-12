Read full article on original website
First Mover Asia: DeFi Builders Speak Out; What the Crowd Is Getting Wrong About the Ethereum Merge
Prices: Ether rises ahead of the Merge; bitcoin trades sideways but holds above $20K. Insights: The Ethereum Merge has raised high hopes among investors and others, but misconceptions about its potential benefits abound. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And...
Binance CEO Zhao Says EU's Proposed Crypto Rules Are Fantastic But Strict
PARIS – Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, founder and CEO of crypto exchange Binance, says the European Union's landmark Market in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation is "a little bit strict" on stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to the value of other assets like gold or the U.S. dollar. "The drafts are...
Crypto Exchange Bybit Halts Derivatives Trading in Brazil After Exchange Commission Ban
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit will stop offering crypto futures and options in Brazil on Thursday after a ban was imposed on Bybit by Brazil’s Securities...
Digital Euro Must Be Green, Private and Possibly Capped, National Officials Say
A digital euro should keep people’s details private, be environmentally friendly and potentially be subject to caps on holdings, officials from the five leading nations in the currency zone said in a leaked paper seen by CoinDesk. The European Central Bank (ECB) is currently considering whether to issue its...
White House ‘Comprehensive Framework for Responsible Development of Digital Assets’ Is Neither Comprehensive nor a Framework
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On today’s episode, NLW looks at a set of three reports around crypto out of the Treasury Department as well as examines the White House’s just-released framework for digital assets. He argues there are big, important questions that remain unaddressed.
