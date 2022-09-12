ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partnership gets senior programs to New Hartford residents at Utica rec center

By Steve Howe, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
A public-private partnership will provide services and programming for New Hartford seniors in Utica.

The agreement grants New Hartford seniors access to programs at the Parkway Recreation Center in Utica, with the town paying a monthly fee to 50 Forward Mohawk Valley. The nonprofit provides programs and services for residents more than 50 years old, including pickleball, yoga, choral groups and more.

The nonprofit already provides transportation to the recreation center free of charge and will expand the service to New Hartford, said 50 Forward executive director Kelly Walters. Transportation costs are funded by the City of Utica and Oneida County.

Lunch is provided to seniors at the recreation center on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, which is offered through the Oneida County Office for Aging.

The partnership between the city, town and 50 Forward comes after seniors spoke out against cuts to activities and the cancellation of the hot meal program this spring. The New Hartford Senior Center is now closed and all resources are coming to Parkway Recreation Center, said Paul Miscione, New Hartford town supervisor.

The town would never be able to replicate the resources already on offer at the Utica recreation center, Miscione said.

“It would cost us millions of dollars to do what’s being done here,” he said. “ … Even at the best of the senior center, we never had that many programs or facilities like this.”

The town will save $40,000-$95,000 on staffing alone under the agreement, along with overhead costs like utilities at the former facility. The equipment from the senior center kitchen will be sent to Sherillbrook Park and the New Hartford Recreation Center for concessions.

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri said partnering with New Hartford was a no-brainer and ties into the city’s goal of attracting people outside the area to its amenities.

“They’ve been a great, great team player,” Palmieri said. “We look at it as one region, we don’t look at it independently.”

