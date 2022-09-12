Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two Nevada schools are being recognized as National Blue Ribbon schools for 2022. The Department of Education bestows the honor to Linda Rankin Givens Elementary here in Las Vegas and Florence Drake Elementary in Sparks. The schools are being recognized for their overall academic performance.
Luring jobs to Nevada at Las Vegas tech summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Tech Summit wraps up Friday following a series of tours and a gathering Thursday at the Summerlin home of former Wynn Resorts executive Marc Schorr. Its goal – show a large group of California tech executives and venture capitalists the numerous advantages they could enjoy by relocating or expanding to Las Vegas.
The Source+ opens first dispensary with drive-thru service in Pahrump
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local dispensary, The Source+, has now opened its first location in Pahrump. The new store is located at 2370 Homestead Rd. in Pahrump, Nevada, and is the company's first location with a drive-thru pickup service. “Our Pahrump dispensary is bringing new elements to the community...
Celebrate Mexican Independence Day and National Guacamole Day at Borracha Mexican Cantina
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's a lot to celebrate on Friday at Borracha Mexican Cantina. Joining us now with more are Omar Villanueva and Miguel Roman.
New $400 million data center announced for North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An information technology company has announced its plans to build a new 275,000-square-foot data center in North Las Vegas. Novva Data Centers says the $400 million facility is expected to open in late 2023 on a 20-acre campus. It will be Novva's third data center, joining facilities in West Jordan, Utah, and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Forever Home Friday: Meet Peter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's a Forever Home Friday, and we're joined by Kelsey Pizzi with The Animal Foundation and a little friend!
City of Henderson ready for casino demolition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is staying positive after having to say goodbye to Fiesta Henderson. The station casino property is now undergoing demolition along with Texas Station. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Clark County Opens Short-Term Rental Pre-Application, Controversy Over Restrictions. We took the time...
Oregon to adopt California's ban on selling gas-operated vehicles
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has announced it is looking to follow in California’s gas car banning footsteps. The department wants to adopt rules to halt the sale of all new gas cars by 2035 and push the automotive industry to start making more electric vehicles.
Las Vegas charity to offer scholarships for high school seniors battling cancer
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local charity is looking to help students battling cancer by providing them with money for college. Critical Care Comics is offering a Cancer Hero scholarship for high school seniors across the country who are either currently battling or have battled cancer. Three applicants will...
Dazzle Africa hosting upcoming gala to benefit conservation work
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dazzle Africa is teaming up with First Friday for the 2022 "Let's Get Wild" gala. Stacy James and Massiel Merritt joined us to share all the details. Some last-minute tickets are still available. Visit dazzleafrica.org to learn more.
Las Vegas fugitive to be featured on upcoming episode of John Walsh's investigative series
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An investigative streaming series is shining a light on a Las Vegas murder case where the suspect has yet to be captured by police. 'IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH' is set to feature Erick Rangel Ibarra in its next episode, “Evil Deception." Rangel Ibarra...
Popular ice cream brand from Hawaii announces expansion to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A popular Hawaii ice cream sandwich brand is making its way to the mainland. Uncle's Ice Cream will open a second home in Las Vegas, according to a press release. A new production plant in the valley is almost complete, and the treats will be...
Robert Telles defends tenure as public administrator during jailhouse interview
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Robert Telles defended his tenure as Clark County public administrator during a jailhouse interview Friday as he stands accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist who reported on allegations against him of misconduct. Telles spoke with News 3's Kay Dimanche from Clark County Detention Center,...
50,000 expected for Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thousands will pack the streets of downtown Las Vegas for Life is Beautiful, which kicks off on Friday. Festival officials are expecting 45,000-50,000 people over the weekend. Last year, there were COVID-19 protocols to get into the festival, and now it’s fully back to normal....
MGM Grand Las Vegas launches room remodeling with 'retro desert' design
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The MGM Grand is unveiling new designs for 700 rooms that will undergo remodeling in the coming months. MGM Resorts says it will introduce a new "retro desert feel" to the rooms at the Las Vegas Strip property. Remodeling launched this week at the Studio...
National Sober Day marked in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Sober Day is being recognized as an important day in National Recovery Month through September. For those battling sobriety, it’s considered a day to offer additional support and raise awareness. For those staying sober, it’s a day to celebrate their continued success.
Outdoor yoga series 'Warm Up Weekend' returns to Green Valley Ranch in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The outdoor yoga series "Warm Up Weekend" is back. Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson says the complimentary classes will be offered every weekend starting Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Opium Deck in the Backyard. Classes are designed to promote relaxation through deep breathing and...
Holiday carnival to debut at M Resort Casino in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new holiday carnival is scheduled to debut at M Resort in Henderson later this year. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will open on Nov. 23, according to a news release, bringing several attractions for people of all ages. Guests can find a "Mini Matterhorn"...
Domestic Violence continues to be issue in community
Las Vegas, NV (KSNV). — Two disturbing homicides in the Las Vegas Valley just hours a part. In one, police say a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend while her infant was inside the home, and in the other, officers accused a son of stabbing his own mother to death. Just two recent examples, say experts and advocates, of a serious, ongoing problem in our community.
Puppy ran over and kicked by bystander now recovering at The Animal Foundation
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A one-year-old puppy is now recovering after being run over and mistreated recently on a Las Vegas roadway. According to The Animal Foundation, someone ran over a one-year-old puppy and after the crash, a bystander kicked him as he lay on the asphalt yelping in pain.
