news3lv.com

Las Vegas elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon school

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two Nevada schools are being recognized as National Blue Ribbon schools for 2022. The Department of Education bestows the honor to Linda Rankin Givens Elementary here in Las Vegas and Florence Drake Elementary in Sparks. The schools are being recognized for their overall academic performance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Luring jobs to Nevada at Las Vegas tech summit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Tech Summit wraps up Friday following a series of tours and a gathering Thursday at the Summerlin home of former Wynn Resorts executive Marc Schorr. Its goal – show a large group of California tech executives and venture capitalists the numerous advantages they could enjoy by relocating or expanding to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Source+ opens first dispensary with drive-thru service in Pahrump

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local dispensary, The Source+, has now opened its first location in Pahrump. The new store is located at 2370 Homestead Rd. in Pahrump, Nevada, and is the company's first location with a drive-thru pickup service. “Our Pahrump dispensary is bringing new elements to the community...
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

New $400 million data center announced for North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An information technology company has announced its plans to build a new 275,000-square-foot data center in North Las Vegas. Novva Data Centers says the $400 million facility is expected to open in late 2023 on a 20-acre campus. It will be Novva's third data center, joining facilities in West Jordan, Utah, and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Henderson ready for casino demolition

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is staying positive after having to say goodbye to Fiesta Henderson. The station casino property is now undergoing demolition along with Texas Station. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Clark County Opens Short-Term Rental Pre-Application, Controversy Over Restrictions. We took the time...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Oregon to adopt California's ban on selling gas-operated vehicles

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has announced it is looking to follow in California’s gas car banning footsteps. The department wants to adopt rules to halt the sale of all new gas cars by 2035 and push the automotive industry to start making more electric vehicles.
OREGON STATE
news3lv.com

50,000 expected for Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thousands will pack the streets of downtown Las Vegas for Life is Beautiful, which kicks off on Friday. Festival officials are expecting 45,000-50,000 people over the weekend. Last year, there were COVID-19 protocols to get into the festival, and now it’s fully back to normal....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

National Sober Day marked in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Sober Day is being recognized as an important day in National Recovery Month through September. For those battling sobriety, it’s considered a day to offer additional support and raise awareness. For those staying sober, it’s a day to celebrate their continued success.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Holiday carnival to debut at M Resort Casino in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new holiday carnival is scheduled to debut at M Resort in Henderson later this year. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will open on Nov. 23, according to a news release, bringing several attractions for people of all ages. Guests can find a "Mini Matterhorn"...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Domestic Violence continues to be issue in community

Las Vegas, NV (KSNV). — Two disturbing homicides in the Las Vegas Valley just hours a part. In one, police say a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend while her infant was inside the home, and in the other, officers accused a son of stabbing his own mother to death. Just two recent examples, say experts and advocates, of a serious, ongoing problem in our community.
LAS VEGAS, NV

