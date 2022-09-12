ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Traffic, Water Shortages, Now Floods: the Slow Death of India's Tech Hub?

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Harish Pullanoor spent his weekends in the late 1980s tramping around the marshes and ponds of Yemalur, an area then on the eastern edge of the Indian metropolis of Bengaluru, where his cousins would join him catching small freshwater fish. In the 1990s, Bengaluru, once a genteel...
INDIA
India Economic Growth to Be Sustained by Consumer Spending Rebound, Says Govt Review

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A sharp rebound in consumer spending and rising employment will sustain economic growth in India in the months ahead, the government said in its monthly economic review for August published on Saturday. It said an increase in private consumption and higher capacity utilisation rates had helped private-sector...
ECONOMY

