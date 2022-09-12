Read full article on original website
Jayston Tatum Shares a First Look at the Air Jordan 37 Low
A new NBA season is just around the corner, and before the new 82 game batch kicks off, NBA players around the league are already starting to show off some of the newer hoop silhouettes. One that falls in that category is Jayson Tatum — who was recently spotted out sharpening his game at his alma mater Duke with the new Air Jordan 37 Low on his soles.
NBA・
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Ushers in a New Age of Air
Following months of early looks, is now set to introduce the “Air Max Scorpion” to usher in a new age of Air. The upcoming footwear silhouette serves as the first demonstration of a major evolution in Nike Air technology, attained through new digital product creation capabilities and informed by athlete insights.
Halloween Vibes Hit the Nike Air Max Plus
Has continued to refresh its Air Max line with new and retro looks throughout 2022. Whether it be revisiting classic Air Max 1 looks or introducing collaborative colorways with prominent fashion labels, the Swoosh’s famous lifestyle line continues to thrive. Now, Nike looks to an international favorite, the Air Max Plus, for an orange and gray colorway that suits Halloween perfectly.
Rui Hachimura's Latest Air Jordan 36 Is Shrouded in Sakura Patterns
Rollout plans for the Air Jordan 37 have already been put into place by Jordan Brand, but it’s still squeezing every ounce of life of the Air Jordan 36 that it can be slowly unveiling its final offerings. The latest to be uncovered is Rui Hachimura‘s new Air Jordan 36 “Sakura” colorway which is a direct homage to his Japanese roots.
Official Look at the Air Jordan 3 Winterized "Archaeo Brown"
Throughout 2022, Jordan Brand has presented the Air Jordan 3 in new fresh looks. Unlike other silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 2, collaborations have not carried the Air Jordan 3 this year whatsoever as the sneaker hasn’t been reworked by another brand or designer since 2021’s A Ma Maniére look. Now, in preparation for the upcoming fall and winter seasons, the Air Jordan 3 has been upgraded with a winterized version.
Take an Official Look at the AMBUSH® x Levi's Mid-Indigo Denim Collab
After early teaser images surfaced last month, AMBUSH® and Levi’s now reveal their full collection lookbook. The series is found in mid-indigo denim and AMBUSH®’s signature metallic silver details featuring two trucker jackets and two pairs of jeans. A special loose-fit trucker jacket featuring a silver jacron tag on the back and all-over bottle-cap-style buttons will be made available exclusively at AMBUSH®.
New Balance 550 Receives the "Marquette" Treatment
New Balance continues to bring its string of releases of its ever-popular low-top silhouette. The New Balance 550 is arriving in a “Marquette” colorway, appealing to the vintage aesthetic first incurred with the initial release of the shoe in 1989. Since the revival of the silhouette in 2020,...
Travis Scott Teases UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 Inspired by the Brand's Collab From 2005
Has strong relationships with various brands in the streetwear space, but not many can compare to the longstanding partnership that it’s created with UNDEFEATED. The LA-based streetwear stalwart has linked up with the Swoosh team for many a different project by crafting two-way Air Max 90s, Dunk Lows, Kobe Protros and more. And to further enrich this ongoing bond, the duo is uniting once more to push out a collection of Air Force 1s, the latest of which appears to be inspired by its famed Dunk High collaboration from 2005.
Take an Official Look at the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7
Following rumors that surfaced last year, we now have an official look at the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7. Continuing Jordan Brand‘s collaborative relationship with Marcus Jordan’s retailer Trophy Room, the Holiday 2022 release celebrates the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Expressing a mix of “Obsidian/Dark Obsidian/True Red/Metallic Gold,”...
Early Look at the Air Jordan 5 "UNC"
Within the Jordan Brand retro category, there are many themes that the brand will often lean on to erect newer footwear colorways. One of the most common is the “UNC” motif as the brand often pays homage to MJ’s time as a Tar Heel, and the next silhouette to receive this treatment is this Air Jordan 5 variation that’s expected to land in 2023.
Jordan Brand Is Giving Howard University Its Own Air Jordan 6 PE
Jordan Brand expanded its lost of collegiate sponsorships this Summer by welcoming in Howard University to the family. The esteemed HBCU agreed to a 20-year partnership with the sportswear imprint to highlight communities within the institution and create a platform to amplify their voices. And like every Jordan-backed school, it will also be receiving special footwear as the Howard University Air Jordan 6 PE has just surfaced onto our radar.
XLIM Delivers Third Release of Its "EP.2 SYNOPSIS" Collection
Continuing the release of its “EP.2 SYNOPSIS” collection, South Korean label XLIM is now readying the third delivery of its latest range. Leading the selection this time around are a set of light windbreakers in blue and black color options. The outerwear styles come complete with a hood outfitted with elastic toggles and a main center zipper closure.
Detailed Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "F&F Yellow"
Since showing off his first collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand in 2017 with an unreleased Jordan Trunner and his first Air Force 1 Low colorway, Travis Scott quickly established himself as a major presence in the world of sneakers. Countless releases have taken place in the last five years with the Air Jordan 6 being one of the many silhouettes La Flame has outfitted. First, he brought a military green to the classic sneaker and followed up two years later with a “British Khaki” colorway. However, one look that slipped between the cracks is an unreleased bright yellow makeover.
Champion and thisisneverthat Collide for Track Team Sweats
Following the release of its collaboration with Pokémon, Seoul-based label thisisneverthat partners with Champion for a track and field-inspired capsule collection. Included in the series are several windbreaker shell jackets, hoodies, and sweatpants found in navy, white, and grey hues. Champion’s signature logo patches are found on the sleeve...
An IWC Schaffhausen x Filling Pieces Collaboration Surfaces
Founded in 2009, Guillaume Philibert started Filling Pieces with the idea to design a premium sneaker at a fair price point. Starting with The Low Top, the label has now defined itself as an affordable, luxury name with innovative footwear silhouettes and a full ready-to-wear line. With countless notable collaborations...
Helen Kirkum's LFW Assembly Introduced Her First In-House Sneaker "Palimpsest"
London fashion week is well underway, and what better way to wind down the busy evening than with a new Helen Kirkum creation — who was previously featured on Sole Mates. The sneaker customizer has established herself as both a deconstructor and rebuilder, specializing in made-to-order footwear. At her studio, participants can drop off a few rusty kicks near and dear to their hearts, and Kirkum will mash them up into a remarkable 1-of-1 creation. Utilizing fabric and consumer waste found in TRAID charity bins, she employs upcycled materials for use throughout her designs.
Enter PUMA FUTROGRADE, June Ambrose's Old-Meets-New Toast to High Fashion Sportswear
On Tuesday evening, Cipriani’s majestic Great Hall put its high-society banquets on pause, transforming into a monumental destination for. ‘s grand return to New York Fashion Week. LED screens flanked either side of the revered New York building’s Italian neo-renaissance interior, televising the MO for the evening — “Forever Faster” — above a bouldered platform. Therein lay the groundwork for PUMA FUTROGRADE, a collection saluting the sportswear label’s old and new, letting the past reinvent itself for the future under the creative jurisdiction of June Ambrose.
Audemars Piguet Drops New Royal Oak Tourbillon RD#3 With Purple Dial
In line with Audemars Piguet‘s 50th anniversary celebrations of the Royal Oak, the luxury Swiss watch has introduced the new Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Extra-Thin RD#3, this time with a metallic purple dial in a 37mm steel casing. The stainless steel watch was first introduced for the 39mm...
Reinterpreted Elements of Nature Fueled LaQuan Smith’s SS23 Collection
Elevated, elegant and sexy are three appropriate words to describe the artistic fashion design approach of LaQuan Smith and his affinity for creating men’s and women’s ready-to-wear. Albeit his most recent collection did not profile any menswear items, Smith still delivered a fanciful presentation, with reinterpreted elements of nature fueling his Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
