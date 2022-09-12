Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is now California's largest fire of 2022. The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%. New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado...
Sierra Sun
Weather service forecasts haze, smoke Thursday; High elevation snow possible on weekend
TRUCKEE, Calif. — For the third consecutive morning Lake Tahoe has been spared from poor air quality, but the Mosquito Fire west of the basin continues to chew up acreage, destroy structures and pump out smoke. Truckee is having some smoke issues with sensors showing air quality in the...
Sierra Sun
Smoke may push into Truckee-Tahoe region; Mosquito Fire acreage, structures lost increase
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The skies are blue, the sun is shining and air quality Wednesday morning is good at Lake Tahoe. But the National Weather Service says smoke from the Mosquito Fire may again push into the region Wednesday afternoon leading to bad air quality. “As we have come...
Mosquito Fire map shows where homes were destroyed
Damage assessment teams are on the ground beginning to identify the homes destroyed by the Mosquito Fire.
iheart.com
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
KCRA.com
Weather changes ahead for NorCal this weekend. Here's what our meteorologists know so far
September is often a month with big changes as summer turns to fall, and this particular September is no different. This weekend will bring more weather changes to Northern California. Windy weather Saturday. An area of low pressure will drop south along the West Coast. Out ahead of that system,...
Tahoe’s trash problem continues to mount, and this group keeps cleaning up
Fallen Leaf Lake may very well be the dirtiest waters the team has experienced to date.
WATCH: Mudslide Pours Down California Hillside, Completely Covers Streets
Southern California residents are battling dangerous mudslides after heavy rains plagued the area. The devastating slides are prompting major evacuations in some areas. Other areas are under shelter-in-place orders. The rains that unleashed the mudslides are residual effects of a tropical storm raging just off the coast. One area saw...
California Fire Map Update: Mosquito Wildfire Torches Nearly 50K Acres
Last week, the Mosquito Fire was just over 1,000 acres in size but has continued to grow over the past several days.
SFGate
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
Cool air from Gulf of Alaska blasts SF Bay Area, temperatures plummet
Temperatures in inland areas of the Bay Area are 30 to 40 degrees lower on average than they were a week ago.
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California triggers evacuations
By early Monday, the fire was 10% contained. It had burned at least 72 square miles. Authorities ordered evacuations in multiple California counties as the fire spread.
Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave
SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS says
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa in Northern California Tuesday evening, according to the USGS.
Local medical experts say we have entered a temporary COVID immunity
Local medical experts say we are starting to see a significant shift in coronavirus in Southern Nevada.
The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
The Central Coast received a small amount of rain over the weekend — not enough to ease fire season. The post The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
California's Mosquito Fire grows to 41,443 acres
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Northern California were working Sunday to contain the Mosquito Fire as the blaze has nearly doubled in size over the weekend. The wildfire has burned 41,443 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties, up from about 23,000 acres on Friday, and was 10% contained as of Sunday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in an update.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 13
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Sept. 12. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
