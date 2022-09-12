ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada State
Reno, NV
Carson City, NV
Nevada Government
SFGate

Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars

OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
OAK GLEN, CA
Beijing, CN
FOX40

Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave

SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
UPI News

California's Mosquito Fire grows to 41,443 acres

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Northern California were working Sunday to contain the Mosquito Fire as the blaze has nearly doubled in size over the weekend. The wildfire has burned 41,443 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties, up from about 23,000 acres on Friday, and was 10% contained as of Sunday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in an update.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, Sept. 13

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Sept. 12. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA

