Louisville, KY

LMPD: Man injured in shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday. "A little before midnight, an LMPD off-duty officer was actually going eastbound on 264 near Breckenridge Lane when he was flagged down by a motorist that needed some assistance,” explained Dwight Mitchell, LMPD Spokesperson.
wvih.com

Officials Investigate Nelson County Fatal Shooting

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release. Officials found...
WLKY.com

Man gets 25 years in plea deal for murder of Clarksville woman

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Sitting on her porch, Patricia Slaughter, reflected Thursday on the loss of her daughter. "It's consumed us. It's all we think about and how things could have been," she said. Last summer, her daughter, Shellie Slaughter, 54, was shot and killed inside her Clarksville home...
Mark Owen
WTVQ

Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
953wiki.com

Carrollton Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

September 13, 2022, Madison Police arrested Della J. Freeman 49, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Freeman was stopped by Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. K-9 Meko and his handler Ben Flint responded to the stop. Meko conducted an open air sniff around Freeman's vehicle and gave his handler a positive indication for the possession of narcotics. During the subsequent search, Captain Season Jackson located a white crystal type substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Louisville Metro
Wave 3

Man recovering after being shot in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot Wednesday night in the Portland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers found a victim with a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m. on Lytle Street, a couple blocks north of Boone Square Park. The man was taken to University Hospital and...
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
Wave 3

Identity of S. 7th Street homicide victim released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man shot and killed early Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been released. Jesse Workman, 36, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. September 11 in the 2100 block of S. 7th Street.
WHAS11

WKU student charged with terroristic threatening after fake bomb threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Western Kentucky University (WKU) student has been arrested after she admitted to police that she had sent in a fake bomb threat on campus. On Wednesday, authorities were responding to a possible explosive device that was discovered on near Cherry Hall. Nearby buildings were evacuated and classes were postponed while police investigated.
WLKY.com

Man injured in fiery crash near Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 12:15 p.m., LMPD officers responded to a single car crash near the intersection of South Seventh Street and Algonquin Parkway. When they got there, they found a Corvette with a...
wvih.com

Motorcyclist Dies In Crash

A crash that occurred Thursday morning resulted in the death of a Radcliff man. According to Chris Denham, Elizabethtown Police Department public affairs officer, shortly before 7 a.m., officers were called to the area of Ring Road near St. John Road in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle. Denham...
RADCLIFF, KY

