WLKY.com
4 arrested, 1 still at large, in deadly New Albany home invasion
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Five people are facing charges in connection to a deadly robbery in New Albany. New Albany officials announced Friday that four people are in jail, and one is still at large. Dajour Drones, 25, was killed on Sept. 1. He was found dead in an...
wdrb.com
5 people charged, 4 arrested in murder, robbery of New Albany man
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities have charged five people — and arrested four — in connection with the murder of a New Albany man who was shot to death at his home earlier this month. One of the suspects remains on the loose. According to a Friday...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man injured in shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday. "A little before midnight, an LMPD off-duty officer was actually going eastbound on 264 near Breckenridge Lane when he was flagged down by a motorist that needed some assistance,” explained Dwight Mitchell, LMPD Spokesperson.
WLKY.com
Police: Bardstown man shot, killed after strangling man in altercation
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Nelson County on Wednesday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department. Around 5:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene of the shooting and found a man dead inside a garage. The man was identified as 44-year-old...
WLKY.com
Emotional testimony opens trial in shooting deaths of 3-year-old Trinity Randolph, father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the first day of the Kevon Lawless trial, graphic bodycam video was played for the jury showing the moment LMPD officers found Trinity Randolph, 3, and her father, Brandon Waddles shot inside their home in the Jacobs neighborhood. “I'll never forget that day,” said LMPD...
wvih.com
Officials Investigate Nelson County Fatal Shooting
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release. Officials found...
2 teens charged in fatal stabbing of 22-year-old man in Louisville park
A 17-year-old Louisville girl has been charged with murder after a 22-year-old Alliance man was found stabbed in the chest in Wildwood Park in Louisville Tuesday and later died, according to police.
WLKY.com
Man gets 25 years in plea deal for murder of Clarksville woman
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Sitting on her porch, Patricia Slaughter, reflected Thursday on the loss of her daughter. "It's consumed us. It's all we think about and how things could have been," she said. Last summer, her daughter, Shellie Slaughter, 54, was shot and killed inside her Clarksville home...
'It's a little bit unsettling:' Woman records likely gunshots as man injured in apparent Poplar Level drive-by shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured following an apparent drive-by shooting on an interstate in Louisville around midnight Thursday night. An off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department officer was driving down I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane Overpass when they were flagged down by a motorist, according to a press release.
WTVQ
Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
Wave 3
Deadly shooting under investigation by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release.
953wiki.com
Carrollton Woman Arrested on Drug Charges
September 13, 2022, Madison Police arrested Della J. Freeman 49, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Freeman was stopped by Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. K-9 Meko and his handler Ben Flint responded to the stop. Meko conducted an open air sniff around Freeman's vehicle and gave his handler a positive indication for the possession of narcotics. During the subsequent search, Captain Season Jackson located a white crystal type substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine.
Wave 3
Man recovering after being shot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot Wednesday night in the Portland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers found a victim with a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m. on Lytle Street, a couple blocks north of Boone Square Park. The man was taken to University Hospital and...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
Wave 3
Identity of S. 7th Street homicide victim released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man shot and killed early Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been released. Jesse Workman, 36, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. September 11 in the 2100 block of S. 7th Street.
WKU student charged with terroristic threatening after fake bomb threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Western Kentucky University (WKU) student has been arrested after she admitted to police that she had sent in a fake bomb threat on campus. On Wednesday, authorities were responding to a possible explosive device that was discovered on near Cherry Hall. Nearby buildings were evacuated and classes were postponed while police investigated.
WLKY.com
Man injured in fiery crash near Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 12:15 p.m., LMPD officers responded to a single car crash near the intersection of South Seventh Street and Algonquin Parkway. When they got there, they found a Corvette with a...
Wave 3
Man accused of killing three-year-old and her father enters day one of trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trial is underway for Kevon Lawless, accused of shooting and killing three-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles, in August of 2020. Lawless has made headlines since his arrest, posting a $300,000 bond and rapping about shooting people on Instagram. On Thursday, he appeared in...
wvih.com
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash
A crash that occurred Thursday morning resulted in the death of a Radcliff man. According to Chris Denham, Elizabethtown Police Department public affairs officer, shortly before 7 a.m., officers were called to the area of Ring Road near St. John Road in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle. Denham...
Wave 3
Judge rules teenager’s rights violated by LMPD officer during traffic stop in 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal judge has ruled that a teenager’s rights were violated by a Louisville Metro Police officer during a controversial traffic stop in August 2018. In a ruling filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court, Judge Greg Stivers said Tae-Ahn Lea’s rights were violated “against...
