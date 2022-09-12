Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash
A crash that occurred Thursday morning resulted in the death of a Radcliff man. According to Chris Denham, Elizabethtown Police Department public affairs officer, shortly before 7 a.m., officers were called to the area of Ring Road near St. John Road in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle. Denham...
wdrb.com
Woman killed in accident in southwest Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman with three children in her car was killed in an accident in southwest Louisville Friday night. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Third Division officers responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle at Third Street/Village Park Drive just after 10 p.m.
Wave 3
LMPD officer finds man shot on I-264 East near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after he was found shot late Thursday night. Just before midnight, an off-duty Louisville officer was driving on I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when they were flagged down by a driver who was pulled over. LMPD spokesman Aaron...
WLKY.com
Man injured in fiery crash near Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 12:15 p.m., LMPD officers responded to a single car crash near the intersection of South Seventh Street and Algonquin Parkway. When they got there, they found a Corvette with a...
953wiki.com
Madison Woman Arrested on Numerous Theft Related Charges
September 15, 2022, a Jefferson County, Indiana woman was arrested on numerous theft related charges following an Indiana State Police investigation that began in February 2022, after a woman reported a family member had stolen thousands of dollars from her. The investigation by an Indiana State Police detective revealed that...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man flags down officer on Watterson Expressway after car shot up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A car was hit by several bullets Thursday night, leaving the driver injured, the Louisville Metro Police Department said. According to LMPD, just before midnight, an off-duty LMPD officer was on I-264 near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when a driver flagged them down for help. When...
WLKY.com
Police: Bardstown man shot, killed after strangling man in altercation
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Nelson County on Wednesday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department. Around 5:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene of the shooting and found a man dead inside a garage. The man was identified as 44-year-old...
Wave 3
Deadly shooting under investigation by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release.
'It's a little bit unsettling:' Woman records likely gunshots as man injured in apparent Poplar Level drive-by shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured following an apparent drive-by shooting on an interstate in Louisville around midnight Thursday night. An off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department officer was driving down I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane Overpass when they were flagged down by a motorist, according to a press release.
WLKY.com
TRAFFIC: All lanes back open on I-64 E after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of 11 p.m., all lanes are back open on I-64 e. All lanes were blocked on I-64 East near mile marker four due to a crash. TRIMARC said the lanes were blocked around 8:28 p.m. on Friday night. They did not say what the cause...
Wave 3
Bullitt County officials investigating drowning death of 2-year-old child
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where...
Wave 3
Community pulls together for 22-year-old victim hospitalized in deadly DUI crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The community is coming together to support a 22-year-old woman injured in a deadly DUI crash early Saturday morning. Brianna Lucas was taken to the hospital and listed with serious injuries following the single-vehicle crash just before 2:30 a.m. on Algonquin Parkway. Court documents said a...
953wiki.com
Carrollton Woman Arrested on Drug Charges
September 13, 2022, Madison Police arrested Della J. Freeman 49, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Freeman was stopped by Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. K-9 Meko and his handler Ben Flint responded to the stop. Meko conducted an open air sniff around Freeman's vehicle and gave his handler a positive indication for the possession of narcotics. During the subsequent search, Captain Season Jackson located a white crystal type substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine.
Wave 3
Man charged with hunting death in Breckinridge County sentenced to probation
IRVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was accused of shooting and killing another man while deer hunting will not spend any time in prison. Christopher Stone pled guilty to reckless homicide on Wednesday in relation to the death of Nicholas Lee Ford back in Nov. 2017 while the men were deer hunting.
953wiki.com
Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Leads Investigation that results in the Arrest of a Jefferson County Indiana Resident for Drug Dealing
Scott County-On 8-13-2022, James Charles Edward McCarty was arrested and subsequently incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison for Dealing in Methamphetamine. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Detective where in July of 2022, an undercover purchase of Methamphetamine was made from McCarty in Jefferson County, Indiana. After consulting with the Jefferson County Prosecutors Office, an arrest warrant for James Charles Edward McCarty, 23 of Madison, Indiana was issued for Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony offense, resulting in his arrest. McCarty remains incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison. Sheriff Goodin advised the following about this investigation…“it prides me to see our deputies aggressively seek out drug dealers in surrounding counties…a good offense is a great defense, where we are able to take out a drug dealer before they sell their poison in our county. This is just one example of several where Scott County Deputies have made solid cases in surrounding counties, cutting the potential flow of illegal drugs into our community…I am extremely proud of our team”. Assisting with this investigation were officers of the Madison Police Department and the Jefferson County Indiana Prosecutors Office.
Wave 3
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, when Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a person down in the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
k105.com
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
Wave 3
Man accused of killing girlfriend accepts a plea deal
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend is expected to take a plea deal. Thomas Smith is accused of killing Michelle Slaughter last June in Clarksville, Ind. Court records show Smith accepted a plea agreement for one count of voluntary manslaughter. He’s...
WTVQ
Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
