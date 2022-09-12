Scott County-On 8-13-2022, James Charles Edward McCarty was arrested and subsequently incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison for Dealing in Methamphetamine. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Detective where in July of 2022, an undercover purchase of Methamphetamine was made from McCarty in Jefferson County, Indiana. After consulting with the Jefferson County Prosecutors Office, an arrest warrant for James Charles Edward McCarty, 23 of Madison, Indiana was issued for Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony offense, resulting in his arrest. McCarty remains incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison. Sheriff Goodin advised the following about this investigation…“it prides me to see our deputies aggressively seek out drug dealers in surrounding counties…a good offense is a great defense, where we are able to take out a drug dealer before they sell their poison in our county. This is just one example of several where Scott County Deputies have made solid cases in surrounding counties, cutting the potential flow of illegal drugs into our community…I am extremely proud of our team”. Assisting with this investigation were officers of the Madison Police Department and the Jefferson County Indiana Prosecutors Office.

SCOTT COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO