Louisville, KY

wvih.com

Motorcyclist Dies In Crash

A crash that occurred Thursday morning resulted in the death of a Radcliff man. According to Chris Denham, Elizabethtown Police Department public affairs officer, shortly before 7 a.m., officers were called to the area of Ring Road near St. John Road in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle. Denham...
RADCLIFF, KY
wdrb.com

Woman killed in accident in southwest Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman with three children in her car was killed in an accident in southwest Louisville Friday night. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Third Division officers responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle at Third Street/Village Park Drive just after 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD officer finds man shot on I-264 East near Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after he was found shot late Thursday night. Just before midnight, an off-duty Louisville officer was driving on I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when they were flagged down by a driver who was pulled over. LMPD spokesman Aaron...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man injured in fiery crash near Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 12:15 p.m., LMPD officers responded to a single car crash near the intersection of South Seventh Street and Algonquin Parkway. When they got there, they found a Corvette with a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Woman Arrested on Numerous Theft Related Charges

September 15, 2022, a Jefferson County, Indiana woman was arrested on numerous theft related charges following an Indiana State Police investigation that began in February 2022, after a woman reported a family member had stolen thousands of dollars from her. The investigation by an Indiana State Police detective revealed that...
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

TRAFFIC: All lanes back open on I-64 E after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of 11 p.m., all lanes are back open on I-64 e. All lanes were blocked on I-64 East near mile marker four due to a crash. TRIMARC said the lanes were blocked around 8:28 p.m. on Friday night. They did not say what the cause...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
953wiki.com

Carrollton Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

September 13, 2022, Madison Police arrested Della J. Freeman 49, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Freeman was stopped by Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. K-9 Meko and his handler Ben Flint responded to the stop. Meko conducted an open air sniff around Freeman's vehicle and gave his handler a positive indication for the possession of narcotics. During the subsequent search, Captain Season Jackson located a white crystal type substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine.
CARROLLTON, KY
953wiki.com

Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Leads Investigation that results in the Arrest of a Jefferson County Indiana Resident for Drug Dealing

Scott County-On 8-13-2022, James Charles Edward McCarty was arrested and subsequently incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison for Dealing in Methamphetamine. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Detective where in July of 2022, an undercover purchase of Methamphetamine was made from McCarty in Jefferson County, Indiana. After consulting with the Jefferson County Prosecutors Office, an arrest warrant for James Charles Edward McCarty, 23 of Madison, Indiana was issued for Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony offense, resulting in his arrest. McCarty remains incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison. Sheriff Goodin advised the following about this investigation…“it prides me to see our deputies aggressively seek out drug dealers in surrounding counties…a good offense is a great defense, where we are able to take out a drug dealer before they sell their poison in our county. This is just one example of several where Scott County Deputies have made solid cases in surrounding counties, cutting the potential flow of illegal drugs into our community…I am extremely proud of our team”. Assisting with this investigation were officers of the Madison Police Department and the Jefferson County Indiana Prosecutors Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
k105.com

7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man accused of killing girlfriend accepts a plea deal

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend is expected to take a plea deal. Thomas Smith is accused of killing Michelle Slaughter last June in Clarksville, Ind. Court records show Smith accepted a plea agreement for one count of voluntary manslaughter. He’s...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WTVQ

Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
LOUISVILLE, KY

