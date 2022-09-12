Read full article on original website
Here comes the inevitable comparison of arguably the three top super SUVs available today. However, we must acknowledge that this isn't really an apples-to-apples matchup. It might seem that way initially, but the Purosangue lives a very different existence, and not just in terms of price. Keep this in mind as we explore the world of ultra-fast, ultra-exclusive, and ultra-expensive people movers.
It took three-quarters of a century, but Ferrari has finally unveiled their first four-door. Dubbed Purosangue, the new model joins a lineup that includes everything from the stylish Roma and modern 296 to the untamed SF90 and luxurious 812. Depending on your perspective, it’s about damn time – or a move so reprehensible that old man Enzo should march straight out of the San Cataldo Cemetery and into a Ferrari board room to rumble.
One of the most anticipated cars of the year has finally been unveiled: the first SUV in Ferrari history. Although in Maranello they claim that the Purosangue is in a class of its own, the public can now get to know the latest product from Ferrari after many years of speculation. The Purosangue is one of the very few vehicles that both the press and the financial world are paying attention to. It means a lot to Ferrari.
The 2023 Ferrari Purosangue is finally here, after years of teasing on the part of the company and worry on the part of its fans. However you feel about the brand's first four-door vehicle (Ferrari refuses to call it an SUV), the Purosangue holds onto key brand attributes like a rev-happy, naturally aspirated V12 and a rear-mounted transaxle, with a long hood and swoopy passenger cabin helping it fit in with the brand’s recent grand tourers.
