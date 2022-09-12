ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Sanctuary’ Review: Nothing Is Sacred in Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott’s Ferocious Two-Hander

By Amy Nicholson
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sr4nW_0hrce6lM00

Rebecca ( Margaret Qualley ), a mysterious, mercurial careerist, enters Zachary Wigon ’s “ Sanctuary ” with a determined knock on the door of an expensive hotel suite. The room — make that the entire 40-plus story hotel, and the 111 other hotels in the luxe Porterfield chain — belongs to Hal Porterfield ( Christopher Abbott ), the founder’s son, a self-loathing lump in pleated khakis who is in line to become the successor of a billion dollar company.

Presumptive successor,” Rebecca says.

“Successor,” Hal rebuts, with middling conviction.

Hal’s ascension to power hinges on Rebecca — at least, so she claims — and his quavering insistence that he can do the job on his own doesn’t convince her (or us) otherwise. Unlike Hal, Rebecca was raised in poverty. (She didn’t even see a dentist until she turned 19.) What clout does she believe she holds? The film has the confidence and generosity to allow the audience to ask its own questions before it makes its first (of many) giddily upending reveals. In essence, screenwriter Micah Bloomberg has ushered the audience into his lair, placed us atop a pile of lush rugs, and now pulls them out from under us one after the other.

From the moment Rebecca crosses the hotel room’s threshold, it’s readily clear that she possesses every quality that Hal lacks. She’s crisp, decisive, and commanding, stalking their quarters like a predatory bird. But Wigon seeds clues that she’s not the woman she’s pretending to be. First, you might notice that her blond bob is a wig. Then comes the creeping sense that their conversation is screwy. What starts as a formal interview quickly becomes personal, then impolite, then plain wrong. Within minutes, it’s admitted that both characters are acting out a play, and not long after, Wigon will reveal what the characters already know: Hal has hired Rebecca as a dominatrix, and this humiliating scene they’re enacting is his prewritten fantasy. But the twist is just “Sanctuary’s” opening gambit, a hand the film plays early to warn everyone to stay on high alert.

Look closely whenever cinematographer Ludovica Isidori moves her active, intelligent camera. As she pans over to the script pages of this scene-within-a-scene, tossed into a corner of the bathroom, those who read fast will see that Rebecca is reciting her right lines, but refusing to obey her stage directions. It’s a hint that she believes she knows Hal better than he knows himself. This might be true. But it’s also true that neither she, nor he, have exactly planned out the wreckage that will ensue once Rebecca discovers a chance to squeeze even more cash from her client — and in turn, Hal’s would-be CEO realizes that this night is his chance to see if his employee has done her job and empowered him with boss-level courage.

What comes next is a showdown between her force and his financial clout, between labor and the lordly class. “I-I pay you,” Hal stutters, as he attempts to redefine their roles and put himself in charge. But who is he under the bluster? The dweeb we’ve seen scrub a toilet on her demand? Or the spoiled scion who truly can order her downfall as easily as we’ve seen him ring up room service for a steak, two martinis, a bottle of wine, a hot fudge sundae, and a Belgian waffle with passion fruit jam. Hal looks soft. But greed and privilege are in his bones, and the fun of Abbott’s performance is seeing his character strain to transform his puppyish features into those of a wolf.

This is a terrifically nasty thriller about seizing control, over others and over oneself. Wigon proves to have a great grasp on it, as well; his assuredness is half of the film’s success. In look and style, sound and execution, Wigon’s hand is felt on every frame — a steadiness that’s essential when each scene is constructed on a sand dune of constantly shifting emotional dynamics. One moment, the characters are using a formal corporate dialect (“Pleasure doing business”) over a sophisticated piano score that could have played for Ilsa and Rick in “Casablanca”; the next moment, they’re smashing lamps.

While it’s tough to buy the characters’ final choices — and the climax feels more tidy than correct — the details that build us toward it are precisely right, from the long, slow squeak of Rebecca’s finger as it investigates a mantle for dust, to the exactitude of Isidori’s camerawork as it observes Rebecca enter a room as a blur and stride forward into sharp focus. Qualley can play all angles of her character from ferocious to vulnerable. She does for the film what Rebecca does for Hal: grab a fiction by its neck and will it into credibility by her own bravado.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Irene Papas, ‘Zorba The Greek’ and ‘Z’ Star, Dies at 93

Irene Papas, the Greek actress known for such films as “Zorba the Greek,” “Z” and “The Guns of Navarone,” has died. She was 93. Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement. Papas starred in over 70 films and stage productions throughout her career spanning nearly six decades, from Hollywood features to French and Italian cinema. She also appeared in dozens of Greek tragedies, including the title role in the 1961 film adaptation of “Antigone.” Born on Sept. 3, 1929, in the village of Chiliomodi near Corinth, Papas began her acting studies as a teenager and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Abbott
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Margaret Qualley
Variety

After Snaring ‘Thursday Night Football,’ Amazon Needs to Get Fans to Watch

There will be lots of teams worth following this NFL season, be they the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the returning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Even so, many people in the media business have their eyes on a very distinctive player: Amazon Prime Video. The streamer, which once shared “Thursday Night Football” games with Fox, now has exclusive rights to that action and must convince some pigskin Luddites to plug into broadband. Streaming “Thursday Night Football,” after all, will require a different kind of remote — and familiarity with a home screen, not a cable box. “It is going to be...
NFL
Variety

Even With Disney+’s Looming Price Hike, Streamer Is ‘Way Underpriced,’ Says CEO Bob Chapek

Disney+ was first launched three years ago with the “pretty absurd” low price point of $6.99 per month, CEO Bob Chapek admitted. Now the company is gearing up to raise prices again on the flagship streamer — but Disney+ still offers a better price/value equation than competitors, he said. “I think we’re way underpriced relative to the value we provide,” Chapek said, noting that the core Disney+ service without ads will continue to be priced below several competitors. The CEO was speaking Wednesday at Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia + Technology Conference 2022. Amid rising inflation, Disney has announced price increases coming in the...
BUSINESS
Variety

Sheryl Lee Ralph Addresses Jimmy Kimmel Crashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Speech: ‘Ooh, the Disrespect!’

Sheryl Lee Ralph has made her feelings known on Jimmy Kimmel’s bit during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech. During a virtual panel for ABC’s presentation at the TCA’s summer press tour, “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Brunson was asked Kimmel lying down onstage as she won the award for comedy writing on Monday night. She reiterated her previous comments that she isn’t upset about what happened, mentioning that she’s appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Wigo
Variety

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Relies on Persona, Not Personality: TV Review

On the first episode of Jennifer Hudson’s new talk show, guest Simon Cowell was very gently criticizing the series “American Idol,” on which he had been a judge and Hudson had been a contestant. Remarking how he found the producers’ assignment for her to sing a Barry Manilow song (which she did the week she was sent home) to be unfair to her and outdated, Cowell generated the first semblance of real heat on the episode. Here was something, perhaps, with the frisson and excitement of real conversation. Hudson let it sit there, allowing a couple moments of silence before...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Roger Federer Retires From Tennis: Laver Cup Tournament Will Be His Last

A few weeks after Serena Williams played her last tennis match to move away from the sport, Roger Federer on Thursday announced he is also retiring. In a video posted on his social media, Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles, said, ” Many of you know the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries.” He continued: “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear. I’m 41-years-old. I’ve played more than 1500 matches over...
TENNIS
Variety

Timothy Olyphant Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’

Timothy Olyphant is set to star in the upcoming HBO Max series “Full Circle” from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon, Variety has learned. Olyphant is the latest addition to the cast of the six-episode series alongside previously announced cast members Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes. The official logline for the show reads, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Character details are currently being kept under wraps. Olyphant recently wrapped filming on “Justified: City Primeval,” in which he revived the character of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens...
TV SERIES
Variety

Drake, Diddy and Yung Miami Attend Jessie Reyez’s ‘Yessie’ Album Release Party

Jessie Reyez marked the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album, “YESSIE,” by hosting an exclusive album release party at No Vacancy in Los Angeles on Thursday night (Sept. 15), which drew the likes of Drake, Diddy, Yung Miami from CityGirls, Cordae, Diplo, Murda Beatz, Ty Dolla $ign and many more.  While the Canada connection was immediately apparent as Drake made his entrance, the two Toronto artists connected on a leaked track by Drizzy called “Zodiac Sign.” Reyez, whose album is out via FMLY / Island Records, has been making waves in the industry since first arriving on the scene, thanks to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

See Ozzy Osbourne’s Full NFL Halftime Performance (Which Was Just a Short Clip on TV)

At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process. Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so...
NFL
Variety

‘Blonde’ Star Adrien Brody Recalls First Time Seeing Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe: ‘I Was Transported’

The first time “Blonde” star Adrien Brody saw Ana de Armas’ transformation into Marilyn Monroe was on set right before filming their first scene together. “I was transported to another time and place,” Brody, who plays Arthur Miller (aka The Playwright), told Variety at the U.S. premiere of “Blonde” in Hollywood Tuesday night. “I really thought she channeled [Marilyn] — she brought a nuanced, emotionally present [and] connected impression of her. I’m still blown away by it. It was really impressive.” Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name, “Blonde” presents a reimagined version of the iconic actor’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Colin Farrell Recalls Friendship With Elizabeth Taylor, Says She Loved ‘CSI’ and Mark Harmon

Colin Farrell offered some insight into his friendship with Elizabeth Taylor at Thursday’s Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS. “It was very clear to me from the conversations that we had that she loved ‘CSI’ and anything that had a crime scene or Mark Harmon in it,” the actor said. Farrell and the late Hollywood legend became friends during the final years of her life. She died at age 79 in 2011. Farrell also recalled a turbulent time in his life when he hadn’t been in touch with Taylor for about five weeks. “She said, ‘Why didn’t you call?’” the star of the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Ticket to Paradise’ Review: Julia Roberts and George Clooney Contemplate a Second Chance at Love in an Old-Fashioned Rom-Com

Romantic comedies have never gone away, but mainstream examples with A-list stars have been pretty thin on the ground since the glory days of the ’90s and early 2000s, when “Pretty Woman,” “Notting Hill,” “Love Actually” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary” ruled at the box office. Bucking the trend is “Ticket to Paradise,” a glossy piece of fluff starring Hollywood royalty Julia Roberts and George Clooney as a divorced couple whose passion reignites in Bali during their hare-brained attempt to prevent their daughter from marrying a guy she’s only just met. While far from a classic of its kind, this is...
MOVIES
Variety

Demi Moore Joins ‘Feud’ Season 2 at FX (EXCLUSIVE)

Demi Moore is joining “Feud” Season 2 at FX, Variety has learned from sources. The second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will tell the true story of how Truman Capote was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite. According to sources, Moore would star as socialite Ann Woodward, a former showgirl and radio actress who was infamously accused of murdering her husband in 1955. Reps for Moore, FX, and 20th Television declined to comment. Moore joins...
TV SERIES
Variety

Maya Hawke Would ‘Love’ for Robin to Die in ‘Stranger Things 5,’ but She’d Also Do a Robin-Steve Spinoff

Although “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer promised a bloodbath heading into the Netflix series’ fourth season finale, the handful of series regulars on the show all survived the latest supernatural attack on Hawkins, Ind. Only new season addition and instant fan favorite Eddie (Joseph Quinn) was killed off, which means “Stranger Things'” upcoming fifth and final season could put many series regulars on the chopping block. Maya Hawke, who joined the show in Season 3 as Robin, would personally love it if her character died and got a “hero’s moment” like Eddie did in the Season 4 finale. “Well,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Setting ‘Scream 6′ in New York City Makes the Franchise ’20 Times More Mortifying… It’s Awful,’ Says Melissa Barrera

The long-running “Scream” franchise is moving out of Woodsboro and coming to New York City for its upcoming sixth installment. It’s a creative decision that will make the franchise all the more terrifying, says cast member Melissa Barrera. No “Scream” film has ever been set in the big city. “It’s like 20 times more mortifying,” Barrera told Collider about setting the new “Scream” film in New York City. “It’s awful. Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘Be My Guest With Ina Garten’ Season 2 Adds Faith Hill, Nathan Lane, Emily Blunt and Marcus Samuelsson (EXCLUSIVE)

Ina Garten is bringing four new companions over to chat and eat on “Be My Guest With Ina Garten” Season 2, including Faith Hill, Nathan Lane, Emily Blunt and chef Marcus Samuelsson, Variety has learned exclusively. The second season of the Barefoot Contessa’s Food Network and Discovery+ series will debut Oct. 9 at 12 p.m. ET. Per the “Be My Guest” second season description, “In the season premiere, Ina greets Faith Hill with frozen palomas and fresh guacamole and they become fast friends while talking about family, love and music. Faith’s daughter Gracie joins the party to help bake her family’s...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy