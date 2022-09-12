Read full article on original website
Navasota 42, Huffman Hargrave 14
HUFFMAN — Navasota used its potent ground game to put Huffman Hargrave in an early hole the Falcons couldn’t escape as the Rattlers won 42-14 on Friday in their final nondistrict game of the season Friday. Hudson Minor scored on a 5-yard run midway through the first quarter...
Aggie cross country teams win 3 of 4 titles at home meet
The Texas A&M cross country teams swept the team titles, and junior Eric Casarez won the men’s individual title Friday at the A&M Invitational on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. Casarez led a 1-2-3 finish for the Aggie men, finishing the 8K course in 23 minutes,...
Rice's interceptions spur Bryan football team to 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle
Bryan had a trio of nifty touchdown pass plays, but senior linebacker Mason Rice and the Viking defense stole the show in Friday night’s 31-10 nondistrict victory over the Richmond Randle Lions at Merrill Green Stadium. It took Bryan only 10 seconds to get the Homecoming crowd revved up...
Allen Academy girls place second at Brenham cross country meet
BRENHAM — The Allen Academy girls cross country team placed second in the Class A-4A and private schools division at the Brenham Hillacious Meet on Saturday. Senior Bailey Fannin led the Lady Rams by placing fifth in 13 minutes, 20.8 seconds over the two-mile course followed by teammates sophomore Sophie Fox (10th, 13:45.2), senior Amelia Anderson (13:54.3), senior Bella Ruffino (15:50.2) and freshman Emory Carroll (16:14.6).
A&M Consolidated boys cross country team places second, girls third at Giddings meet
GIDDINGS -- The A&M Consolidated boys cross country team finished second, and the Lady Tigers place third at the Camp Tejas Invitational on Friday. Kian Dekkers (16:13), Chris Ross (16:34) and Ben Moran (17:01) led Consol’s boys, while Madison Black (20:07), Lizzy Gregory (20:15) and Rachel Moran (20:52) paced the Lady Tigers.
Texas A&M equestrian team to host Maroon & White Scrimmage on Sunday
The Texas A&M equestrian team will host its annual Maroon & White Scrimmage at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free. The Aggies went 14-5 last season and finished national runner-up to Oklahoma State. A&M returns 25 riders from last year’s squad, including 10 of 16 starters. All Americans Hanna Olaussen (horsemanship) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (reining) lead the group of veterans.
Reports: Texas A&M will start Johnson at QB in place of King on Saturday
Texas A&M junior transfer Max Johnson will replace sophomore Haynes King at starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Miami, according to multiple reports. Johnson was told earlier this week he would be the starter and took the majority of the snaps with the first unit on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Texas A&M soccer team drops SEC opener to Georgia 3-2
Texas A&M soccer winger Mia Pante stood and shook her head at the Ellis Field scoreboard. A defensive struggle with Georgia seemed likely in the teams’ Southeastern Conference opener as both had allowed just four goals prior to Friday’s match. But by the final whistle, Georgia walked away with a 3-2 win, and the Aggies struggled to understand how one of their numerous second-half scoring chances couldn’t produce a goal.
Cessna's pick: Aggies edge Hurricanes in season-saving victory
You need more than talent to win, which Appalachian State demonstrated by beating Texas A&M with former two-and three-star recruits — many of them in the program four or more years. A&M’s offense, which started only one senior and featured four freshman and three sophomores, was overwhelmed. They need time to grow up, and replacing sophomore quarterback Haynes King with junior Max Johnson could provide much-needed leadership.
Texas A&M volleyball team upsets No. 21 Western Kentucky in three-set sweep
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Indiana 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-13 early Friday afternoon but rebounded with a 25-21, 27-25, 25-22 upset victory over No. 21 Western Kentucky in the nightcap at the WKU Invitational at Diddle Arena. A&M (7-3) fought Indiana (7-4) in...
Pregame Blitz: How Texas A&M, Miami match up
Texas A&M’s offensive line has struggled to create openings with the Aggies averaging only 99.5 yards rushing per game (114th in the country). Miami has allowed only 117 yards rushing (eighth) thanks to a revamped defensive line, which includes six transfers via the portal. EDGE: MIAMI. When the Aggies...
Lexington 66, Thrall 12
LEXINGTON — Lexington’s Kase Evans threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns, and Travis Balcar ran for three more scores as the Eagles topped Thrall 66-12 on Friday. Daylon Washington had six catches for 120 yards and two TDs for Lexington (4-0), and Garret Schneider caught five passes for 152 yards. Holt Brockenbush led the Eagles in rushing with 90 yards on two carries including a 68-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter.
Madisonville powers past Caldwell in 63-8 victory
CALDWELL — Seven different Madisonville Mustangs scored in their 63-8 victory over Caldwell on Friday at Hornet Stadium. Madisonville (3-1) gained 477 yards on just 36 plays and held Caldwell (0-4) to just 157 yards on 50 plays. Caldwell took the first lead after the first two possessions when...
Aggie volleyball team to finish nonconference play at Western Kentucky tournament
The Texas A&M volleyball team will play three matches at the Western Kentucky Invitational beginning at 1 p.m. Friday against Indiana (5-4) in Bowling Green, Kentucky. A&M (6-2) also will face No. 21 Western Kentucky (10-1) at 7 p.m. Friday and Tennessee Tech (3-6) at noon Saturday in the Aggies’ final three games before opening Southeastern Conference play next week.
Snook uses ground game to put away Weimar 20-14
SNOOK — After a sluggish start, the Snook offense found its rhythm and never slowed down in a 20-14 win over Weimar on Friday at Bluejay Stadium. Both teams utilized their ground-and-pound offenses heavily throughout the game with the Bluejays (2-1) tallying 247 rushing yards to the Wildcats’ 192. Four players rushed for at least 45 yards for Snook led by junior quarterback J. Breaux Hruska and senior fullback Ryder Becka, who each had 78.
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "Long Journey" | S9 EP2
On this week's episode, we get to meet the parents of punter Nik Constantinou as they are in town to watch their son punt in person for the first time in his Aggie career. We also get to know some of the new coaches and staff changes on the team this season.
Former Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel looks back on Jimbo Fisher's complex offense
Over the summer, a few of the football coaches at Corona del Mar High School in California glanced at some of the plays from Texas A&M’s playbook. Former A&M quarterback Nick Starkel, now the Sea Kings’ co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, wanted to know if they had seen anything like the route patterns and concepts Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher had conceived.
Texas A&M, Miami each have a chance to step up in prime time Saturday
A prime-time broadcast on ESPN affords 13th-ranked Miami and 24th-ranked Texas A&M a chance to put disappointment behind. The Aggies look to bounce back from their most embarrassing loss in 14 years, while the Hurricanes could take a significant step toward returning to college football’s elite. A&M had been...
No. 13 Miami will be without its leading receiver Saturday against No. 24 Texas A&M
MIAMI — The 13th-ranked Miami football team will be without leading receiver Xavier Restrepo for Saturday’s 8 p.m. game against 24th-ranked Texas A&M at Kyle Field. Restrepo, who has 11 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown, has sustained a foot injury that will sideline him indefinitely, the Miami Herald reported according to multiple sources.
Texas A&M baseball team learns 2023 SEC schedule
The Texas A&M baseball team learned its 30-game Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2023 season. A&M will open SEC play at Kentucky on March 17-19 and will play road series at Mississippi State (March 31-April 2), Auburn (April 6-8), Tennessee (April 28-30), Arkansas (May 12-14). A&M’s home SEC series will...
