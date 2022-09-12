Pete Davidson’s sister pens touching tribute to late firefighter dad who died on 9/11

The younger sister of Pete Davidson penned a touching tribute to their late father, a firefighter killed in the September 11 attacks, on the 21st anniversary of the horrific day.

“This year more than ever I wish you could be here,” Casey Davidson, 25, wrote in an Instagram post. “We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl.”

Casey Davidson was just 3 years old, while her comedian-actor brother was 7 when their father, Scott Davidson, died while responding to the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers.

Scott Davidson, who was 33 years old, and five other firefighters from Ladder Company 118 in Brooklyn Heights raced across the Brooklyn Bridge to the burning skyscrapers.

The six fire-eaters were last seen running up the stairs of the Marriott World Trade Center Hotel to save terrified guests. The hotel was destroyed when the towers collapsed.

According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the Staten Island father’s lifelong dream was to be a firefighter.

An obituary for him on the site states that his “acts of heroism are not surprising.”

Casey Davidson and her father, Scott Davidson, are pictured together in a throwback photo. Casey Davison Instagram

“He was a brave and fearless man and a devout patriot,” it states.

Pete and Casey Davidson were the most important things to the Staten Island father, according to the obituary.

“He was very proud of them‚ and he was happiest while coaching them‚ having a catch or watching a dance recital,” it states. “He coached his son Peter in football and baseball‚ and his daughter Casey was certainly a ‘Daddy’s Girl.’ He loved his children above all things.”

Scott Davidson responded to the Sept. 11 attacks with his fellow firefighters from Ladder Company 118 in Brooklyn Heights. Instagram

Casey Davidson graduated from Pace University and Lennox Hill Hospital’s physician assistant program last month.

While Pete Davidson — who became the youngest cast member on “Saturday Night Live” — is off social media, he has often praised and honored his father’s memory.

The 28-year-old Staten Island star, known for his many tattoos, got his dad’s FDNY badge number as his first ink.

Last year, Pete Davidson and fellow funnyman Jon Stewart hosted a comedy benefit at Madison Square Garden to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Proceeds from the show went to various 9/11 charities.

Pete Davidson, who reportedly shares his late father’s sense of humor, also co-wrote and starred in “The King of Staten Island,” which follows the life of an aspiring tattoo artist struggling over the death of his father in a not-too-subtle homage.

The comedian has recently been in the news for his break-up with Kim Kardashian and the May announcement that he is leaving “SNL” after eight years on the show.