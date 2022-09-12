Today marks the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month! The 30-day period beginning today, Sept. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 15 is meant to celebrate the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. To commemorate the month, we are featuring books written by Hispanic authors. You can view this display and check out the featured books during normal Library hours, which can be found at www.flower-mound.com/library.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO