Flower Mound, TX

Town Marks the Start of National Hispanic Heritage Month

Today marks the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month! The 30-day period beginning today, Sept. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 15 is meant to celebrate the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. To commemorate the month, we are featuring books written by Hispanic authors. You can view this display and check out the featured books during normal Library hours, which can be found at www.flower-mound.com/library.
Fellowship Group: Gardening Club

Join fellow gardening enthusiasts to learn-tips and tricks for successful gardens. The Gardening Club also plants and maintains the SIM raised planter gardens and butterfly garden.
September Trip: Forth Worth Modern Museum

Take a trip to The Modern in Fort Worth to view international modern and contemporary art. The permanent collections includes work from notorious artists such as Andy Warhol, Robert Motherwell, and Pablo Picasso. Visitors can also enjoy the Women Painting Women exhibit featuring 46 female artists who choose women as a subject matter. Please bring a picnic lunch or money for lunch at Café Modern, located inside the museum (entrees $9 - $20)
SIM Fitness: Sit, Stand and Dance

This volunteer led, fun, chair-based exercise class is great for all fitness levels. This fun workout includes stretching, cardio, and weight training.
SIM Fitness: Pickleball @ C.A.C.

Pickleball is a fun sport that combines tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Join SIM friends at the Community Activity Center gym to play. Please bring your own racket.
