Look: Joe Gibbs Reacts To The Kyle Busch News
Kyle Busch announced on Tuesday that he is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, the team he has worked with for much of his career. As disappointing as the news must be for Gibbs, he expressed nothing but well-wishes and respect for Busch in a prepared statement this morning. "Kyle has been...
NASCAR world reacts as Denny Hamlin hilariously trolls RCR Racing
Star NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin have been teammates for the past 15 years as members of Joe Gibbs Racing, but their time together is coming to a close as Busch is headed to Richard Childress Racing in 2023. On Tuesday, Hamlin sent a Tweet congratulating his longtime...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs' Statement
Kyle Busch announced Tuesday that he's leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to join Richard Childress Racing next year. After 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing, the two-time Cup Series champion will depart as the team's all-time winningest driver. Founder Joe Gibbs released a statement expressing gratitude to Busch. "Kyle has been...
Kyle Busch’s signing bonus from Richard Childress was a hilarious reference to his new boss once punching him
Welcome to FTW’s NASCAR Feud of the Week, where we provide a detailed breakdown of the latest absurd, funny and sometimes legitimate controversies and issues within the racing world. Our latest NASCAR Feud of the Week is actually a throwback to an 11-year-old incident that came full circle this...
Richard Childress Racing reveals shocking Tyler Reddick plan
NASCAR star Kyle Busch officially announced on Tuesday morning that he will be joining Richard Childress Racing beginning in 2023. The team also announced that Busch would drive the No. 8 car that is currently driven by Tyler Reddick, leaving some questions about Reddick’s future with the team. Back...
NASCAR: Another big driver announcement coming ‘soon’
With Noah Gragson leaving the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the Cup Series, JR Motorsports are set to reveal their plans for the #9 Chevrolet “soon”. While Sam Mayer is set to remain behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet and no changes are expected for Justin Allgaier or Josh Berry, who drive the #7 Chevrolet and #8 Chevrolet, respectively, change is on the horizon for JR Motorsports after the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Searched Everywhere for His Dad's Rookie of the Year T-Shirt, and a Family Friend Finally Helped Him Out
If there's anything in NASCAR that can be claimed without question, it's this: the biggest Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan out there is his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr. You may not know this about Junior, but the former NASCAR driver is an avid collector of vintage Dale Sr. t-shirts. By 2018, he pretty much had them all, but there was one shirt that had been eluding his grasp for quite some time: a XL t-shirt commemorating his late dad's Rookie of the Year NASCAR Cup Series campaign in 1979.
Racing world reacts to insane Kyle Busch Indy 500 news
Last last week, news broke that NASCAR star driver Kyle Busch would be joining Richard Childress Racing next year, ending his 15-year affiliation with Joe Gibbs Racing. While the move has massive ramifications in the NASCAR world, Busch revealed on Tuesday that it could mean something big for the IndyCar circuit, as well.
Josh Reaume transported to hospital after NASCAR crash at Bristol
Watch the video the NASCAR crash at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Thursday, the NASCAR Truck Series unloaded in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the opening race in the Round of 8 for the NCWTS Playoffs. Watch the Rosh Reaume crash video below. On lap 39, Josh...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Win or Lose, Kyle Busch's NASCAR Move to Richard Childress Will Be a Ton of Fun
Kyle Busch will join Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series team in 2023. The move will make it three different Cup teams for Busch during his Hall of Fame Career, as he's previously driven Cup cars for Hendrick Motorsports and his current team, Joe Gibbs Racing. He drove a short...
Another Day, Another Loss for Joe Gibbs Racing, This Time a Costly 1 in the Xfinity Series
Brandon Jones is leaving to drive for JR Motorsports in 2023, a move that could be costly to Joe Gibbs Racing. The post Another Day, Another Loss for Joe Gibbs Racing, This Time a Costly 1 in the Xfinity Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Makes It Official, Announces He Will Be Driving For Richard Childress Racing In 2023
Well, it’s officially official. Rumors began to circulate that Kyle Busch had officially narrowed down his two future team options to Richard Childress Racing, and 23XI Racing, the team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. It felt a little far fetched, considering Busch and Childress got into a...
Toyota did all it could to keep Kyle Busch - Wilson
Toyota Racing Development chief David Wilson says that the manufacturer worked hard to keep Kyle Busch in the fold before ultimately losing out to Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet. “We have absolutely been right in the middle of it. I have been right in the middle of it,” Wilson (pictured...
Jeremy Clements wins appeal of NASCAR penalty
Clements won at Daytona but was disqualified from a Playoff run; NASACR team wins appeal. Jeremy Clements Racing was handed a penalty after winning at Daytona International Speedway. With the win, he qualified for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. Jeremy Clements Racing comments after the appeal victory below. However, in...
NASCAR releases 2023 schedule featuring some new twists
NASCAR released its 2023 Cup Series schedule Wednesday with a couple of new events that show the sport is embracing a new venue while also honoring its past glory. The two big additions had been previously announced, but are nonetheless still surprising changes to the NASCAR schedule. The Cup series will race on the Chicago street course on July 2. Yet the race that has had NASCAR fans buzzing is the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, which will be held May 21 at a renovated North Wilkesboro Speedway. North Wilkesboro hosted NASCAR events from the sport’s inception in the late 1940s through 1996 before being dropped from the schedule.
Bristol Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Bristol Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Trucks Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying...
RCR to expand to three cars in 2023, Reddick remains
Richard Childress Racing will have three NASCAR Cup Series entered in races next season with the addition of Kyle Busch to his lineup. Team owner Richard Childress said on Tuesday morning during the announcement of Busch’s signing at the NASCAR Hall of Fame that his organization will have three charters next season. But Childress said he was “not ready” to discuss the third charter.
Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Team Made a Massive Mistake at Kansas, and It Could Cost Them Dearly
Tyler Reddick's playoff standing changed quickly in Kansas. The post Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Team Made a Massive Mistake at Kansas, and It Could Cost Them Dearly appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Richard Childress Racing Will Have Three Charters in NASCAR Cup Series Next Season
Not only did Richard Childress Racing sign Kyle Busch they will also have three charters… The post Richard Childress Racing Will Have Three Charters in NASCAR Cup Series Next Season appeared first on Outsider.
