Take a trip to The Modern in Fort Worth to view international modern and contemporary art. The permanent collections includes work from notorious artists such as Andy Warhol, Robert Motherwell, and Pablo Picasso. Visitors can also enjoy the Women Painting Women exhibit featuring 46 female artists who choose women as a subject matter. Please bring a picnic lunch or money for lunch at Café Modern, located inside the museum (entrees $9 - $20)

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO