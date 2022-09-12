ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk SPCA to host 'Salty Dog Beach Walk' event

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about Norfolk SPCA that aired on July 14, 2022. Calling all animal lovers: the Norfolk SPCA has a fun event planned for you. The "Salty Dog Beach Walk" will be held on September 18...
NORFOLK, VA
Hampton Cup Regatta returns for its 96th year

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the 2019 regatta. The oldest running hydroplane race in America is back this weekend in Hampton. For the 96th year, the Hampton Cup Regatta will be held on Sept. 17 and 18 in Hampton at Mill Creek, which is located at the entrance of Fort Monroe from the East Mercury Boulevard Bridge.
HAMPTON, VA
Girl Scouts celebrate women in STEM at 'Famous Formers Luncheon'

HAMPTON, Va. — The Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast honored several former girl scouts who have excelled in STEM fields during a luncheon in Hampton at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Posthumous honors were bestowed on three African American NASA scientists: Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughn....
HAMPTON, VA
Blue Angels say it's a thrill to return to NAS Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the Blue Angels, this weekend will mark the Navy precision flight demonstration team's first appearance at Naval Air Station Oceana in four years. The last time they flew at the East Coast Master Jet Base was in 2018. That's because there was a scheduling conflict in 2019. Then in 2020, COVID-19 hit.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Avocargo hits the road

NORFOLK, Va. — Trying to eat healthy is hard. If you're thinking about your health while on the go? Even harder. That's where the food truck Avocargo comes in. Owner Shauntel Davis created Avocargo after going on her health journey. "I was 250 pounds, I had lost 100 pounds,...
NORFOLK, VA
NAS Oceana Air Show returns to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on March 15, 2022. After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the NAS Oceana Air Show is returning for its annual celebration in Virginia Beach. "Back to the Beach" will...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
