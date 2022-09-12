Read full article on original website
'Back to the Beach' | NAS Oceana Air Show to draw large crowds this weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local favorite is "Back to the Beach," after multiple years on pause. The NAS Oceana Air Show returns this weekend. The Navy anticipates 150,000 people -- and perhaps more -- per day. So, no matter where you are in Virginia Beach, already expect to...
Norfolk SPCA to host 'Salty Dog Beach Walk' event
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about Norfolk SPCA that aired on July 14, 2022. Calling all animal lovers: the Norfolk SPCA has a fun event planned for you. The "Salty Dog Beach Walk" will be held on September 18...
Foodbank holds distribution event to help residents impacted by Family Dollar fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Residents living near the Family Dollar on Church Street said the destroyed store is a big loss for their community. It's why the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore decided to bring residents back to the shopping center with boxes of free food. “That’s...
Colonial Williamsburg hosts first naturalization ceremony since global pandemic
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A dream is now a reality for dozens of people in Colonial Williamsburg. On Friday, more than 40 people became U.S. citizens in the area’s first naturalization ceremony since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Yes, this is a very big step for me," said...
Hampton Cup Regatta returns for its 96th year
HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the 2019 regatta. The oldest running hydroplane race in America is back this weekend in Hampton. For the 96th year, the Hampton Cup Regatta will be held on Sept. 17 and 18 in Hampton at Mill Creek, which is located at the entrance of Fort Monroe from the East Mercury Boulevard Bridge.
NashFest 757 brings cowboy hats, live music, hot chicken sandwiches to Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — NashFest 757 is literally bringing a taste of the Music City to Norfolk this Saturday. If the motto "Hot Chicken, Hard Drinks, and Music City Sounds" calls to you, you'll want to head to Town Point Park tomorrow. 13News Now's own Bethany Reese will be emceeing.
Anticipation grows for Pharrell's upcoming 'block party' in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams is bringing a new event to Hampton Roads this fall. The Grammy award-winning musician and Virginia Beach native is organizing a block party in Norfolk. It's scheduled for November and will be held near downtown, in the Neon District. It's part of his newly-announced...
Girl Scouts celebrate women in STEM at 'Famous Formers Luncheon'
HAMPTON, Va. — The Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast honored several former girl scouts who have excelled in STEM fields during a luncheon in Hampton at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Posthumous honors were bestowed on three African American NASA scientists: Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughn....
The Salvation Army accepts applications for 2022 Christmas Assistance
NORFOLK, Va. — The Salvation Army is accepting applications for 2022 Christmas Assistance to help Hampton Roads families in need this holiday season. In this program, children between birth and 12 years old will get toys and could get Angel Tree gifts and/or stockings. It's a partnership between The...
Community of free African American families honored with historic marker in Yorktown
YORKTOWN, Va. — As a young child, Vicki Simons had heard the term "The Reservation" growing up, but it wasn't until her early 20s that she really understood the meaning. It was a community of free African American families that dates back to the mid-1800s. “You can come to...
Missy Elliott coming to Portsmouth to celebrate 'Missy Elliott Boulevard'
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Award-winning musician and Portsmouth native Missy Elliott will visit her hometown this fall to celebrate "Missy Elliott Boulevard." Back in August, Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to change a street name in honor of the music legend. On September 7, Elliott tweeted her gratitude about the...
MAKING A MARK: College student from Chesapeake inspires with clothing line, music and more
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — He's known as Liq from the Peake!. Malique Hawkins is a 20-year-old clean rapper from Chesapeake. "[I'm] not using any explicit language, so that anybody... can all listen to my music and enjoy it," he said. Three years ago, Hawkins received 15 college acceptance letters and...
Food giveaway to be held for Norfolk residents impacted by Family Dollar fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on Sept. 6, 2022. The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is responding to an increased community need after a fire destroyed a store in Norfolk. On Sept. 5, the...
Norfolk organizations split $100K in an effort to curb violent crime
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders are taking a new approach, giving out mini-grants as part of an anti-violence campaign. The mini-grant program is a collaboration of 10 different organizations with one goal: to prevent violent crimes. The violence in Norfolk is causing frustration among community organizations. “Parents are...
Blue Angels say it's a thrill to return to NAS Oceana
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the Blue Angels, this weekend will mark the Navy precision flight demonstration team's first appearance at Naval Air Station Oceana in four years. The last time they flew at the East Coast Master Jet Base was in 2018. That's because there was a scheduling conflict in 2019. Then in 2020, COVID-19 hit.
Newport News breaks ground on James River Strand park improvement project
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The city of Newport News broke ground on the James River Strand project with a ceremony on Sept. 15. This project covers a wide swath of outdoor improvement goals. It's set to add amenities to Christopher Newport Park, and build a multi-use walkway from that park to the adjacent Victory Landing Park.
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Avocargo hits the road
NORFOLK, Va. — Trying to eat healthy is hard. If you're thinking about your health while on the go? Even harder. That's where the food truck Avocargo comes in. Owner Shauntel Davis created Avocargo after going on her health journey. "I was 250 pounds, I had lost 100 pounds,...
NAS Oceana Air Show returns to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on March 15, 2022. After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the NAS Oceana Air Show is returning for its annual celebration in Virginia Beach. "Back to the Beach" will...
Dunkin' Donuts launches donation campaign for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 18, 2022. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the popular coffee chain Dunkin' Donuts wants to make a difference. From September 14 through September 28 at all Virginia locations,...
Problems and creative solutions: Pharrell Williams launches advocacy agency after NSU panel
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach native and Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams announced that he and a team of other industry leaders are launching a first-of-its-kind advocacy agency on Monday. First reported by Adweek and confirmed by sources close to Pharrell, "Mighty Dream" will be an agency...
