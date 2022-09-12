ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

22 WSBT

One injured in SR 19 crash

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on U.S. 20

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000-west block of U.S. 20 for the incident. According to the investigation, a green 2006 Kawasaki...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
CASS COUNTY, MI
MLive

Fire chief, other department leader terminated in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- The fire chief and a battalion chief of the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department have been terminated, Township Manager Dexter Mitchell confirmed to MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. The terminations happened Wednesday, Sept. 14, during a personnel meeting at the fire department, Mitchell said. Chief David J. Obreiter and Battalion...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Section of State Road 19 closed due to crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 19 is closed Thursday evening due to a crash, according to Elkhart County dispatch. A call came in at 3:13 p.m. reporting the crash at the intersection of S.R. 19 and County Road 32. Dispatch said three to four vehicles were...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wkzo.com

Sturgis woman convicted on St. Joseph County drug charges

CENTREVILLE, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Sturgis woman was convicted on Tuesday in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for being in Possession of Methamphetamine and Hydrocodone. 52-year-old Stephani Webb is facing up to ten years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21. Webb was convicted following...

