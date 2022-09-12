Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Sheriff: SUV carrying Rep. Walorski was driving left of center, speeding before fatal crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — The SUV carrying Rep. Jackie Walorski was driving left of center in an attempt to execute a pass and speeding right before a fatal August crash that killed Walorski, two of her staffers, and a woman from Nappanee, according to a report issued Friday by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
KDPS: 1 arrested after chase, crash
One person was arrested after a police chase ended with a crash in Kalamazoo, police say.
22 WSBT
One injured in SR 19 crash
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
WNDU
Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office releases final update on crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its investigation into a crash last month that killed four people, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski. The crash happened back on Aug. 3 on State Road 19 south of County Road 44. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office...
MSP arrests Benton Harbor man following drug busts
Michigan State Police says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) conducted a pair of search warrants in Benton Harbor on Aug. 30.
abc57.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on U.S. 20
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000-west block of U.S. 20 for the incident. According to the investigation, a green 2006 Kawasaki...
abc57.com
Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
Fox17
Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
Attempted pass, excessive speed blamed in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – The driver of the SUV carrying late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski attempted to pass a truck at a high speed when their vehicle hit another car head-on. The Toyota RAV4 carrying Walorski, Zachery Potts with the St. Joseph County Republican Party and the congresswoman’s communications director Emma Thomson then slammed into […]
Ex-fire chief ‘shocked and devastated’ by his termination, attorney says
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- The former fire chief of the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department is “shocked” that he was fired this week. Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief David J. Obreiter’s reaction to his employment termination came through his attorney Friday.
abc57.com
Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
abc57.com
South Bend man arrested on serious violent felon, operating without license charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested during a traffic stop just north of Argos on Wednesday after deputies discovered he was a serious violent felon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Joshua Campbell, 39, was arrested on the charges of possession of a firearm by...
Fire chief, other department leader terminated in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- The fire chief and a battalion chief of the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department have been terminated, Township Manager Dexter Mitchell confirmed to MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. The terminations happened Wednesday, Sept. 14, during a personnel meeting at the fire department, Mitchell said. Chief David J. Obreiter and Battalion...
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for person of interest in burglary investigation
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for now outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs. Community leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs that features seven different equipment stations that let users work out using their own body weight. New VA outpatient clinic to open next month...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
abc57.com
Police: man who drove vehicle into St. Joseph River said he moved SUV in exchange for drugs
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of driving a vehicle into the St. Joseph River on September 5 said another man told him to move the SUV in exchange for drugs, according to the probable cause affidavit. Aeryk Brant, 23, was arrested on two counts of resisting law...
Benton Harbor: One dead, one injured in fiery crash
Police say a person died after a crash in Benton Harbor on Saturday.
abc57.com
Section of State Road 19 closed due to crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 19 is closed Thursday evening due to a crash, according to Elkhart County dispatch. A call came in at 3:13 p.m. reporting the crash at the intersection of S.R. 19 and County Road 32. Dispatch said three to four vehicles were...
wkzo.com
Sturgis woman convicted on St. Joseph County drug charges
CENTREVILLE, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Sturgis woman was convicted on Tuesday in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for being in Possession of Methamphetamine and Hydrocodone. 52-year-old Stephani Webb is facing up to ten years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21. Webb was convicted following...
Three People Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Downtown Three Rivers (St. Joseph County, MI)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured three people early Saturday. Police officers located a Dodge Charger lodged in a building in downtown Three Rivers. It is unknown what caused the crash. One [..]
