UE men’s basketball unveils 2022-23 schedule
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Set to begin his first season at the helm of the University of Evansville men’s basketball program, head coach David Ragland has announced the Purple Aces 2022-23 schedule. A challenging slate includes two exhibition games, 11 non-conference games and 20 Missouri Valley Conference contests. Aces...
USI men’s basketball releases 2022-23 non-conference schedule
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball revealed its 2022-23 non-conference schedule, beginning with a visit to the University of Missouri on November 7. The 2022-23 home opener is slated for November 13 when USI hosts Southern Illinois University for the first of 14 regular-season contests at Screaming Eagles Arena this year.
Reitz WR Xavier Thomas wins Week 4 POTW after dominant offensive display
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz wide receiver Xavier Thomas was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 6,698 total votes. Thomas caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown last week in the Panthers’ 38-15 win over North, keeping Reitz as the lone undefeated team remaining in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference (SIAC).
Tri-State athletes connected for life from Haiti to the gridiron
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jonas and Nicot Burnett are standout athletes on the high school gridiron. Jonas is a senior at Reitz High School. Through the first four weeks of the season as a running back for the Panthers, he’s had 62 carries for 460 yards and seven touchdowns.
Flapjack Friday tradition continues on gameday at Perry Central High School
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Commodores at Perry Central High School are getting ready for their game day prep - “Flapjack Fridays.”. It’s a tradition that seniors Caleb and Chase Hubert are continuing after it started when they were freshmen. Four years later, every game day morning,...
Churchill Downs discusses big plans for Ellis Park
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Churchill Downs took some time to speak with us about Thursday’s big announcement. Churchill Downs Senior VP of Corporate Development Jason Sauer says they are buying Ellis Park for $79 million dollars, and they will also spend another $75 million, over the next two years, on the Henderson track and the entertainment venue in Owensboro.
Application fees waived next week at several Ind. colleges and universities
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Colleges and universities around Indiana are getting ready for “College GO!” week, a yearly event where participating schools waive application fees for one week. The University of Southern Indiana is one of the schools participating. The undergraduate application fee for USI is $40, but...
UE freshman working to get free water across Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jack Deig was a senior at Castle High School when he participated in the University of Evansville’s “Changemaker Challenge.”. He ended up placing second in the world during the global competition, and he realized he had a good idea on his hands. “The whole...
New indoor skate park opening in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, officials with Gift Skateboarding announced a new indoor skate park is coming to Henderson. According to a social media post, the skate park will be located in the Audubon Village shopping center, and is set to open sometime in October. Officials say the new...
Warmer for the weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday brought breezy sunshine with temps in the middle 80s. Mostly clear for Friday morning with a low near 60 and some patchy fog possible. The weekend will be warmer, with high temps near 90 on Saturday and Sunday. Humidity levels will remain muted, so only a few uncomfortably hot hours each afternoon. The heat increases for the first half of next week. Highs may stray into the middle 90s on Tuesday. Rain chances are slim to none through the period.
OPD: Man arrested after assaulting umpire at little league game
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Owensboro Police Department responded to a Southern Little League baseball game around 6 p.m. for an assault against an umpire. According to a press release, witnesses told officials the victim had been hit by a drunk person. That person was later identified as...
A Bright Weekend, Hotter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A warming trend continues today that will feature dry weather and a return of mid-summer temps. Sunny to mostly sunny and slightly warmer as high temps ascend into the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, clear as low temps drop into the lower 60s. Saturday, expect sunny...
Mesker Park Zoo welcomes new baby Kudu
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden welcomed a new animal on Friday. According to a social media post, that new animal is a baby Kudu named Rose. Officials say Rose was born on August 26, and will now call Mesker Park her new home.
Churchill Downs Incorporated makes tentative agreement to purchase Ellis Park
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Churchill Downs Incorporated announced Thursday that it purchased Ellis Park Racing and Gaming for $79 million in cash. Churchill Downs previously owned Ellis Park from 1998-2006. They now own the race track in Henderson, and they will also be responsible for the completion of a planned...
UE opens on-campus food pantry for students
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville opened an on-campus food pantry Friday for students facing food insecurity, or even those who just need a snack. Aces Haven is a student-run food pantry for students that need a little extra help; whether that’s busy commuters, those who forgot to get things they need, or even those facing food insecurity.
Indiana Latino Institute holds education summit in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Latino Institute held its 11th education summit. This is the first time the summit was held in Evansville where they had close to 500 Latino high schoolers. The Indiana Latino Institute held several workshops and college fairs to offer high school students support as...
Warming through the weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny skies prevailed again on Wednesday with high temps cracking into the lower 80s for the first time since last week. A slow, steady warming trend will continue through the weekend and into next week. Highs will rise to the upper 80s on Friday and will flirt with 90 through the weekend and into next week. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid 60s, and humidity will be more noticeable over the weekend. Rain chances are slim through the next seven days.
Another shopping center planned for The Promenade
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Promenade of Evansville is continuing it’s expansion. According to plans on The Martin Group’s website, there is a listing for another shopping center in the Promenade. It hasn’t been built yet, but according to the listing, 50 percent of the planned building’s space...
Bright Skies, Less Breezy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A warming trend begins today that will feature dry weather and a return of mid-summer temps by the end of the week. Sunny and comfortable humidity as high temps climb above normal in the mid-80s. Tonight, moonlit skies and not as cool as lows drop to 60-degrees.
Tennessee nonprofit organization helps build home for Ky. Dec. 10 tornado victim
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Restoration International Outreach is taking its missionary work all across the world, and now to the Tri-State. RIO church’s nonprofit “Hope with a Hammer” is building a new home for a Kentucky family that lost their house in Dec. 10 tornadoes. Tommy...
