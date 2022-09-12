Read full article on original website
San Jose Community Holds Fundraiser to Help Coach in Need
East San Jose is stepping up to the plate to help support a coach that's been impacting students' lives for years. The coach recently lost his home in a fire and is now living with family in Concord, so parents and students ran a fundraiser to help get him back on his feet Wednesday.
French Bulldog Taken From East Bay Neighborhood Found in Arizona, Reunited With Family
The 1-year-old French bulldog, who was taken from his San Lorenzo neighborhood roughly two weeks ago, has been reunited with his family after being found in Arizona, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Two suspects were taken into custody. "I was crying since the moment that he left and...
AAPI Community Feels Less Safe in SF Compared to Other Groups: Poll
Asian Americans make up more than a third of San Francisco’s population and according to a poll by the San Francisco Chronicle, they feel less safe in the city than other groups. One of those people concerned about safety is San Francisco native Brian Szeto. Szeto, who is Chinese...
Advocates Raise Concerns as Richmond Plans Homeless Encampment Cleanup
Dozens of unhoused people in Richmond are about to lose the place they call home, as their encampment is scheduled to be cleared in a matter of weeks. Payton Skillet, a community organizer put together Thursday’s press conference to bring attention to homelessness along Rydin Road in Richmond. The...
Boy Dies, Babysitter Hurt After Vehicle Hits Them Near San Jose School
An 8-year-old boy died from his injuries Friday morning after he was hit by a vehicle near a San Jose elementary school, according to police. At about 8:05 a.m., units responded to reports of the collision at Castlemont Avenue and Driftwood Drive, near Castlemont Elementary School, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating.
‘It's an Act': Father of Woman Beheaded in San Carlos Calls Out Suspect's Court Behavior
The father of a San Carlos woman who police believe was beheaded by her ex-boyfriend spoke exclusively with NBC Bay Area on Thursday, sharing more about his grief, his daughter and the suspect's courtroom behavior. Martin Castro Jr. has been in constant torment since his daughter, 27-year-old Karina Castro, a...
SF Muni Subway Fire Raises Safety Concerns
A fire in the yet-to-be opened Central Subway in San Francisco has triggered a safety investigation by state regulators and could threaten the already-delayed opening date for the new Muni line until next year, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned. The June 20th fire began in an electrical...
Mountain View Set to Launch Basic Income Pilot Program
The city of Mountain View on Thursday was set to launch a basic income pilot program to help "extremely low-income" residents. Part of research from the University of Pennsylvania and a national study, the program, called Elevate MV, chooses 166 people from Mountain View to receive $500 a month. The city kicks off the program at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Civic Center Plaza, with Mayor Lucas Ramirez and state Sen. Josh Becker making an official announcement.
San Francisco Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Did you feel it? Any time the earth shakes under our feet, it is a reminder that a big earthquake could strike the Bay Area any moment and we need to be ready for it. "We live in earthquake country on the ring of fire -- a red zone of seismic activity that circles the Pacific Ocean. From time to time, with little or no warning, the earth beneath our feet rumbles and shudders -- and sometimes shatters our world."
4 Injured Following Balcony Collapse in Daly City
Two adults and two children were injured when a balcony on the front of a home in Daly City collapsed on Friday afternoon, according to the North County Fire Authority. The balcony collapse was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at a two-story home in the 400 block of Westmoor Avenue, where firefighters arrived to find the four victims, who were taken to a hospital. Fire officials did not say what the extent of their injuries were.
No Agreement Reached Yet as Kaiser Mental Health Worker Strike Reaches One Month
Thursday marks one month since over 2,000 Kaiser Permanente mental health care workers went on strike to demand increased staffing and improved access to care for patients who sometimes must wait months for therapy appointments. The National Union of Healthcare Workers said in a statement that Kaiser refused to consider...
8 Hurt After Car Drives Into Trader Joe's in Castro Valley: Authorities
Eight people were injured after a car crashed into a Trader Joe's store late Thursday afternoon in Castro Valley, according to officials. A 2005 Toyota Avalon went 50 feet inside the store, located at Redwood Road and Grove Way, at about 3:45 p.m. "It went pretty far (inside)," said Alameda...
Rail Labor Agreement Averts Suspension of Train Service in Bay Area
Federal officials announced a tentative agreement early Thursday morning between Union Pacific and unions representing workers, avoiding service interruptions anticipated Friday for Caltrain between Gilroy and San Jose as other Bay Area rail services scrambled to accommodate riders. Caltrain officials had announced Tuesday that a strike would mean suspending service...
Bad Bunny Visits Puerto Rican Restaurant in San Rafael
A restaurant in San Rafael welcomed a large group of hungry customers Monday, but never expected the group would be none other than singer Bad Bunny and his dancers. Puerto Rican restaurant Sol Food welcomed the singer and his group of dancers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Francisco Gomez, the...
Santana Row's Cheers to 20 Years!
Join us and celebrate Santana Row’s 20th Anniversary. Cheers to 20 Years while tasting local wines, signature cocktails, and light bites from Santana Row restaurants. Enjoy live music, exclusive shopping incentives, and interactive activities. Tickets are $50, and 100% of the proceeds from this event will be donated to...
NBC Bay Area
American Airlines Closing Flight Attendant Base at SFO
American Airlines announced that it will be closing the flight attendant hub at San Francisco International Airport by the end of Jan. 2023. The announcement was a surprise for frequent flyers at SFO. "I fly American all the time. This is my second flight in two weeks. So, obviously hubs...
Ghost Ship Defendant Accused of Parole Violation After Weapons Found
The master tenant sentenced in a deadly Oakland warehouse fire returned to court Friday after prosecutors said a recent search of his home revealed violated conditions of his probation by possessing weapons. Derick Almena is supervised by the Alameda County Probation Department stemming from his conviction for involuntary manslaughter after...
SJSU Scientists Study Mosquito Fire in Hopes of Predicting, Preventing Others
While hundreds continue to battle the destructive Mosquito Fire in the Sierra, a smaller group of Bay Area scientists are trying to learn from it. A team from the San Jose State Wildfire Center spent several days monitoring the inferno from the ground and air and their research may be key to keeping firefighters and communities safer in the future.
TikTok Headquarters Coming to the South Bay
The hottest and most controversial company in the world is coming to the Bay Area. From white-hot dances watched by tens of millions of people, to red-hot criticism dished out almost weekly, TikTok is once again in the spotlight -- but now, for moving to the Silicon Valley. "It's fantastic...
Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
