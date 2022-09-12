ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

In parts of Mideast, power generators spew toxic fumes 24/7

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BhqfY_0hrcROAc00

They literally run the country.

In parking lots, on flatbed trucks, hospital courtyards and rooftops, private generators are ubiquitous in parts of the Middle East, spewing hazardous fumes into homes and businesses 24 hours a day.

As the world looks for renewable energy to tackle climate change, millions of people around the region depend almost completely on diesel-powered private generators to keep the lights on because war or mismanagement have gutted electricity infrastructure.

Experts call it national suicide from an environmental and health perspective.

“Air pollution from diesel generators contains more than 40 toxic air contaminants, including many known or suspected cancer-causing substances,” said Samy Kayed, managing director and co-founder of the Environment Academy at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon .

Greater exposure to these pollutants likely increases respiratory illnesses and cardiovascular disease, he said. It also causes acid rain that harms plant growth and increases eutrophication — the excess build-up of nutrients in water that ultimately kills aquatic plants.

Since they usually use diesel, generators also produce far more climate change-inducing emissions than, for example, a natural gas power plant does, he said.

The pollutants caused by massive generators add to the many environmental woes of the Middle East, which is one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to the impact of climate change. The region already has high temperatures and limited water resources even without the growing impact of global warming.

The reliance on generators results from state failure. In Lebanon, Iraq , Yemen and elsewhere, governments can’t maintain a functioning central power network, whether because of war, conflict or mismanagement and corruption.

Lebanon, for example, has not built a new power plant in decades. Multiple plans for new ones have run aground on politicians’ factionalism and conflicting patronage interests. The country’s few aging, heavy-fuel oil plants long ago became unable to meet demand.

Iraq, meanwhile, sits on some of the world’s biggest oil reserves. Yet scorching summer-time heat is always accompanied by the roar of neighborhood generators, as residents blast ACs around the clock to keep cool.

Repeated wars over the decades have wrecked Iraq’s electricity networks. Corruption has siphoned away billions of dollars meant to repair and upgrade it. Some 17 billion cubic meters of gas from Iraq’s wells are burned every year as waste, because it hasn’t built the infrastructure to capture it and convert it to electricity to power Iraqi homes.

In Libya, a country prized for its light and sweet crude oil, electricity networks have buckled under years of civil war and the lack of a central government.

“The power cuts last the greater part of the day, when electricity is mostly needed,” said Muataz Shobaik, the owner of a butcher shop in the city of Benghazi, in Libya’s east, who uses a noisy generator to keep his coolers running.

“Every business has to have a backup off-grid solution now,” he said. Diesel fumes from his and neighboring shops’ machines hung thick in the air amid the oppressive heat.

The Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million people rely on around 700 neighborhood generators across the territory for their homes. Thousands of private generators keep businesses, government institutions, universities and health centers running. Running on diesel, they churn black smoke in the air, tarring walls around them.

Since Israel bombed the only power plant in the Hamas-ruled territory in 2014, the station has never reached full capacity. Gaza only gets about half the power it needs from the plant and directly from Israel. Cutoffs can last up to 16 hours a day.

WAY OF LIFE

Perhaps nowhere do generators rule people’s lives as much as in Lebanon, where the system is so entrenched and institutionalized that private generator owners have their own business association.

They are crammed into tight streets, parking lots, on roofs and balconies and in garages. Some are as large as storage containers, others small and blaring noise.

Lebanon’s 5 million people have long depended on them. The word “moteur,” French for generator, is one of the most often spoken words among Lebanese.

Reliance has only increased since Lebanon’s economy unraveled in late 2019 and central power cutoffs began lasting longer. At the same time, generator owners have had to ration use because of soaring diesel prices and high temperatures, turning them off several times a day for breaks.

So residents plan their lives around the gaps in electricity.

Those who can’t start the day without coffee set an alarm to make a cup before the generator turns off. The frail or elderly in apartment towers wait for the generator to switch on before leaving home so they don’t have to climb stairs. Hospitals must keep generators humming so life-saving machines can operate without disruption.

“We understand people’s frustration, but if it wasn’t for us, people would be living in darkness,” said Ihab, the Egyptian operator of a generator station north of Beirut.

“They say we are more powerful than the state, but it is the absence of the state that led us to exist,” he said, giving only his first name to avoid trouble with the authorities.

Siham Hanna, a 58-year-old translator in Beirut, said generator fumes exacerbate her elderly father’s lung condition. She wipes soot off her balcony and other surfaces several times a day.

“It’s the 21st century, but we live like in the stone ages. Who lives like this?” said Hanna, who does not recall her country ever having stable electricity in her life.

Some in Lebanon and elsewhere have begun to install solar power systems in their homes. But most use it only to fill in when the generator is off. Cost and space issues in urban areas have also limited solar use.

In Iraq, the typical middle-income household uses generator power for 10 hours a day on average and pays $240 per Megawatt/hour, among the highest rates in the region, according to a report by the International Energy Agency.

The need for generators has become engrained in people's minds. At a recent concert in the capital, famed singer Umm Ali al-Malla made sure to thank not only the audience but also the venue’s technical director “for keeping the generator going” while her admirers danced.

TOXIC CONTAMINANTS

As opposed to power plants outside urban areas, generators are in the heart of neighborhoods, pumping toxins directly to residents.

This is catastrophic, said Najat Saliba, a chemist at the American University of Beirut who recently won a seat in Parliament.

“This is extremely taxing on the environment, especially the amount of black carbon and particles that they emit,” she said. There are almost no regulations and no filtering of particles, she added.

Researchers at AUB found that the level of toxic emissions may have quadrupled since Lebanon’s financial crisis began because of increased reliance on generators.

In Iraq's northern city of Mosul, miles of wires crisscross streets connecting thousands of private generators. Each produces 600 kilograms of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases per 8 hours working time, according to Mohammed al Hazem, an environmental activist.

Similarly, a 2020 study on the environmental impact of using large generators in the University of Technology in Baghdad found very high concentrations of pollutants exceeding limits set by the United States’ Environmental Protection Agency and the World Health Organization.

That was particularly because Iraqi diesel fuel has a high sulphur content — “one of the worst in the world,” the study said. The emissions include “sulphate, nitrate materials, atoms of soot carbon, ash” and pollutants that are considered carcinogens, it warned.

“The pollutants emitted from these generators exert a remarkable impact on the overall health of students and university staff, it said.

___

Associated Press writers Samya Kullab in Baghdad, Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut, Salar Salim in Erbil, Iraq, Fares Akram in Gaza City, Gaza and Rami Musa in Benghazi, Libya contributed reporting.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Prestigious’ Russian anti-Nato unit withdraws from Kharkiv

A Russian unit that would have led “counterattacks” in the event of a war with Nato has withdrawn from Ukraine’s Kharkiv province, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.Russia’s 1st Guards Tank Army (1 GTA), which suffered heavy casualties early in the invasion, was among the divisions to abandon positions in the northeast province following a lightning Ukrainian advance, according to the MoD.“1 GTA had been one of the most prestigious of Russia’s armies, allocated for the defence of Moscow, and intended to lead counterattacks in the case of a war with Nato,” the MoD said in a...
MILITARY
The Independent

Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza

Last spring, a Palestinian farmer was planting a new olive tree when his shovel hit a hard object. He called his son, and for three months, the pair slowly excavated an ornate Byzantine-era mosaic that experts say is one of the greatest archaeological treasures ever found in Gaza.The discovery has set off excitement among archaeologists, and the territory's Hamas rulers are planning a major announcement in the coming days. But it is also drawing calls for better protection of Gaza’s antiquities, a fragile collection of sites threatened by a lack of awareness and resources as well as the constant...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Russia ‘may not have sufficient reserves’ to withstand further Ukraine assault

It is unclear whether Russian frontline forces have “sufficient reserves or adequate morale” to withstand another concerted assault in eastern parts of Ukraine, according to defence experts.British defence intelligence analysts believe Moscow has established a defensive line between the Oskil River and the town of Svatove following a successful counter-offensive from the Ukrainians, forcing the Kremlin to concede swathes of territory.The zone is viewed as important partly because it sits along the border of the Luhansk region, part of the Donbas, which Russia has sought to “liberate” as one of its key war aims.Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation...
MILITARY
The Independent

Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries

Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday.The Economy Ministry said in a statement that Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH will be put under the administration of Germany’s Federal Network Agency. As a result, the agency will also control the companies’ shares in three refineries: PCK Schwedt, MiRo and Bayernoil, located in the east and south of the country.Rosneft accounts for about 12% of Germany’s oil refining capacity, importing several hundred million euros' (dollars')...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Generators#Yemen#Power Systems#The Environment Academy#The American University
The Independent

Voices: Two years on from the Beirut port blast, Lebanon is still waiting for change

In the aftermath of the tragic Beirut port explosion on 4 August 2020, Lebanese poet Nadia Tuéni’s words were everywhere, on roads and walls around the city: “Beirut has died a thousand times, and been reborn a thousand times” (”Beyrouth est mille fois morte, mille fois revécue”) – a hopeful reminder in a vulnerable situation. Yet Tuéni’s hyperbole only repeats and amplifies the widespread popular belief, verging on celebration, that Beirut has survived destruction so many times over the course of its long history. In the relative immediacy of the blast two years ago, it sounds hollow and without...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Mahsa Amini: Protests erupt in Iran after 22-year-old dies following hijab arrest

Protests have broken out in Iran following the death of a 22-year-old woman after she was arrested by the country’s notorious morality police.Mahsa Amini fell into a coma after being detained in the capital Tehran by officers enforcing the country's strict hijab rules.Police said she was taken to hospital after suffering a heart attack – but family members have told local websites that she had no history of heart problems.Social media posts have now shown protesters chanting "death to the dictator" as drivers sounded their car horns in a Tehran square close to the hospital where Ms Amini died.Iran's president...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Jordan calls off rescue efforts in deadly building collapse

Jordanian officials Saturday said they halted rescue efforts at the ruins of a collapsed four-story building after pulling out the 14th and what is believed to be final victim of the disaster.It wasn't clear what caused the collapse Tuesday of the building in Amman, Jordan's capital. Authorities have arrested the building's owner and two maintenance workers.At least 10 people were injured, and an infant was rescued from the rubble earlier this week. Officials said that after recovering the remains of a missing woman from the rubble on Saturday, there were no more reports of missing people. Rescuers will remain at the site until the debris is cleared.The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East. Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife Olena and Emperor Naruhito of Japan are the latest global leaders reportedly confirmed as attendees for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. All 2,000 seats in Westminster Abbey will be filled when the state funeral is held on Monday 19 September from 11am. For the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Iran leader appears in public after nearly two weeks

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke to students in person Saturday after being out of the public eye for nearly two weeks.Khamenei, 83, who normally speaks while sitting down, gave a seven-minute speech at the Imam Khomeini Hosseinieh, or congregation hall, in the capital of Tehran while standing.Khamenei called the pilgrimage of some 2 million Iranians to the Iraqi city of Karbala for the Arbaeen religious observance a “miraculous move,” his website reported. Arbaeen comes 40 days after Ashura, the anniversary of Imam Hussein’s 7th-century death at the hands of Muslim Umayyad forces in the Battle of Karbala during the tumultuous first century of Islam’s history.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Satellite images show tanks near Izyum mass graves month before bodies found

Satellite images appear to show tanks near the site of a mass grave in the Ukrainian city of Izyum months before it was discovered.Ukrainian officials revealed they had found 440 bodies, which they say are mostly civilians, buried near the eastern city after it was recaptured from Russian forces.President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of genocide and said there was evidence victims had been tortured after some were found with broken limbs and ropes around their necks and others with their hands tied behind their backs.The recently discovered mass grave, one of the largest so far discovered, was reportedly found on...
MILITARY
The Independent

Bangladesh expresses alarm as cross-border mortar fire from Myanmar kills Rohingya youth

A Rohingya teenager was killed and six people were injured after a mortar shell fired by Myanmar exploded in Bangladesh’s territory, marking the latest killing in a spate of violence.The youth, believed to be 18 years old, was killed after a mortar shell fired by Myanmar landed in a border area near Tumbru known as the Ghumdhum union, effectively a strip of no man’s land between the two countries, on Friday night. Dil Mohammed, a Rohingya leader in the community where an estimated 4,000 members of the ethnic minority live, confirmed the killing and said Rohingyas in the border...
ASIA
The Independent

Queen's death triggers media bonanza in works for decades

When word came that Queen Elizabeth II was close to her death, media organizations around the world sprang to life, dispatching reporters to a royal castle in Scotland and breaking out coverage plans decades in the making.At age 96, the queen's passing was hardly a surprise. Still, the British royal succession is a media event on steroids that will culminate in Monday's live coverage of funeral services from Westminster Abbey.“It’s something I’ve always sort of dreaded and anticipated and worried about,” said Deb Thompson, assistant London bureau chief for CBS News in the United States, recalling nights spent obsessing...
U.K.
The Independent

US considering Iran sanctions over Salman Rushdie attack

The Biden administration is considering imposing sanctions on entities connected to Iran following the assassination attempt on author Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed at an event in New York last month. The sanctions are being considered after attacks on the novelist have been encouraged for decades after the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses. The sanctions could include limits on access to the international financial system for the entities being targeted, according to the Wall Street Journal. Some of the entities have offered rewards for Mr Rushdie’s death. Iranian leaders have argued for Mr Rushdie to be killed...
POTUS
The Independent

Military intel chief says Putin can't achieve Ukraine goal

Russia's setbacks and stretched resources in Ukraine show its forces are incapable of achieving President Vladimir Putin's initial aims in invading the country as things stand now, the Pentagon's intelligence chief said Friday. “We're coming to a point right now where I think Putin is going to have to revise...
MILITARY
The Independent

Pressure on Russian forces mounts after Ukraine's advances

Western defense officials and analysts on Saturday said they believed the Russian forces were setting up a new defensive line in Ukraine's northeast after Kyiv's troops broke through the previous one and tried to press their advances further into the east. The British Defense Ministry said in a daily intelligence briefing that the line likely is between the Oskil River and Svatove, some 150 kilometers (90 miles) southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.The new line comes after a Ukrainian counteroffensive punched a hole through the previous front line in the war and recaptured large swaths of land in the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Politics to return in full force following Queen’s funeral

Politics is set to return in full force following the Queen’s funeral, with ministers outlining support for businesses and plans to see the NHS through the winter, before the Chancellor’s mini-budget rounds off the week.Normal activity in Westminster has been put on hold since the monarch’s death, with business in both Houses halted for the official period of mourning.It is expected that MPs will return to the Commons on Wednesday, following the state funeral on Monday, where those who wish to do so can take a new oath or affirmation to the King.The PA news agency understands that Business Secretary...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘We may never find them’: Desperate Ukrainians forced to trawl through dead looking for lost loved ones

All day the Ukrainian women search through photos of corpses posted by Russian soldiers showing off their kills, in the desperate hunt for their missing loved ones.In the crude images of frozen grey faces, blood smeared torsos and the scraps of remains, they look for a flick of something recognisable: a scar or a ring.“Twenty hours a day I go through these Telegram channels  looking for him,” says Maria, her face gripped by grief. “We are a community of women who are looking for our loved ones. All of us have to trawl through the photos of the dead. We...
POLITICS
The Independent

Modi dons safari gear and long-lens camera for historic release of cheetahs in India

Prime minister Narendra Modi marked his birthday on Saturday by releasing eight Namibian cheetahs into an Indian national park, overseeing the return of the big cats to the country seven decades after they were declared extinct.Videos released on Mr Modi’s social media profiles showed the cheetahs taking their first steps on Indian soil in an enclosure at Kuno National Park. The contentious “Project Cheetah” aims to repopulate India with the vulnerable animal some 74 years after they were hunted to extinction.Dressed in camouflage attire, Mr Modi was seen stood atop a viewing platform and personally cranking open the doors...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions

After his headline performance at Hungary's Sziget Festival last month, pop star Justin Bieber held a grandiose party for his staff in a luxurious countryside setting — a 19th century castle owned by the son-in-law of the country's prime minister. The castle, to the critics of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is emblematic of the corruption, nepotism and largesse of which the populist leader and his government have been accused for years — the kinds of behavior which now threaten to cost Hungary billions in European Union funding. Standing beside the iron gates of Schossberger Castle this week, an independent...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

844K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy