Football rumours: Ange Postecoglou being considered for Brighton manager

By Pa Sport Staff
 5 days ago

What the papers say

The Times reports Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is a candidate to succeed Graham Potter at Brighton. The Scottish giants have been revitalised under the Australian, claiming both the Premiership title and League Cup. Brighton are believed to be impressed by Celtic’s transformation under the 57-year-old, and have added Postecoglou to a longer list of contenders as they work towards drawing up a shortlist.

Liverpool are gearing up to make a move for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare , according to the Daily Express . Citing Calciomercato, the paper says the Reds are tracking the 24-year-old closely as they seek an answer to their midfield woes. Sangare has previously been linked with Manchester United , while West Ham , Leicester and AC Milan are also interested.

The Daily Mail , via Corriere dello Sport , says Chelsea have received a boost to their pursuit of Portugal winger Rafael Leao . The 23-year-old has reportedly stalled on his contract talks with AC Milan over Leao’s £6m-a-year wage demands.

Adama Traore : Calciomercato says Everton have set their sights on the Mali winger, who has starred this season for Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

Douglas Luiz : Liverpool may offer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a possible swap deal for the Aston Villa midfielder.

