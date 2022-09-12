Read full article on original website
South Carolina faces SEC East rival Georgia on Saturday, which brings one of the Gamecocks’ former head coaches back to Columbia. Alongside Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will be Will Muschamp, the Bulldogs’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. One of Muschamp’s former recruits, MarShawn Lloyd, a top-50 member...
Auburn names interim AD, Hip-Hop mogul Jay-Z has LSU baller who just landed a major shoe deal, Eli Manning trolls brother's former school, Finebaum says Aggies in 'must-win' situation, Hogs and Vols won't hook up on diamond for second straight year, and much more
Penn State had lost it’s offensive identity the last couple years. Honestly ever since Saquon Barkley left school they just hadn’t been as explosive. Some new faces from both the recruiting trail and the transfer portal have this offense on the verge of something special. I don’t recall a time where a Penn State tea has had so many talented players at various skill positions. Two deep at every position at least, I provides depth to keep people fresh as well as to help in case of injury. This offense is going to create problems for an Auburn team that is...
In a perfect world, Marcus Satterfield would like to run a lot of two and three-tight end sets with South Carolina and run the ball for about 275 yards a game. But this isn’t a perfect world. And the Gamecocks have struggled to really get its running game off the ground the first two games.
The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs are traveling to face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Georgia’s SEC opener. Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart is 27-2 over his last 29 games against SEC East opponents. However, one of Kirby Smart’s two recent SEC East losses came to former South Carolina...
