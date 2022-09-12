FAMU maintains top-ranked public HBCU standing nationally by U.S. News & World Report

Florida A&M University is edging closer to adding another “100” to its national brand.

The much-anticipated U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges 2023” guidebook released Monday shows FAMU ranked No. 103 nationally among public universities, earning the university continued bragging rights as the highest ranked public historically black college or university in the country.

It follows FAMU’s heralded upward trajectory recorded last year by U.S. News & World Report, when the university jumped 13 slots, from 117 to 104 among nationally ranked universities.

That success has fueled the momentum for FAMU President Larry Robinson’s goal of having Florida’s lone public HBCU listed among the country’s top 100 nationally ranked public universities.

In addition, Monday’s report shows FAMU maintained its ranking as the top-rated public HBCU in the “Best Colleges 2023” guidebook, placing seventh among the top 10 ranked HBCUs, public or private. The No. 1 slot was maintained by perennial first-place holder, Spelman College, of Atlanta.

FAMU bested two other public HBCUs, Delaware State University and its previous arch-rival, North Carolina A&T University, which placed eighth and ninth, respectively in the 2023 guide, to earn the top public HBCU ranking.

And, for those keeping score, an added caveat from Monday’s report is that FAMU’s No. 7 slot in the top 10 ranked public or private HBCUs makes it the top-ranked member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference institutions. Jackson State University was next closest at No. 19, and Bethune Cookman University tied for No. 49, among HBCUs with SWAC members Grambling State and Texas Southern universities.

FAMU President Larry Robinson was pleased with the university increasing to No. 103 among national public universities and its ranking among HBCUs.

“FAMU continues to carve a path forward in educating and training our graduates to have an impact in the communities where they live, work and serve,” Robinson said in a prepared statement. “These rankings are no reason for complacency. They will encourage and inspire us to even greater achievements. We have more work to do.”

Robinson said the improved ranking reflects the commitment and hard work of students, faculty, and staff under challenging circumstances.

The Board of Trustees’ recent approval of FAMU’s new five-year strategic plan, “Boldly Striking,” also dovetails with the latest rankings and illustrates where FAMU is headed, the university noted in an announcement of the rankings.

The strategic plan will be discussed this week by the Board of Governors. The board also is seeking an update from the university on recent housing woes on campus and compliance and eligibility issues within the athletics department.

During the President’s Convocation Friday, Robinson noted the Class of 2026 has a 3.91 incoming grade point average.

Board of Trustees Chairman Kelvin Lawson was encouraged by the news of the university’s showing in the U.S. News & World Report publication.

“I’m excited by our continued rise in the rankings. It’s confirmation that we are moving in the right direction despite our short-term challenges,” Lawson said in a prepared statement. “I am convinced our new strategic plan creates the framework for even greater improvements in the coming years.”

Top 10 HBCUs: 2023

No. 1: Spelman College, private; 100 points

No. 2: Howard University, private; 87 points

No. 3: Tuskegee University, private; 82 points

No. 4: Morehouse College, private; 75 points

No. 5: Xavier University of Louisiana, private; 73 points

No. 6: Hampton University, private; 72 points

No. 7: Florida A&M University, public, 68 points

No. 8: Delaware State University, public; 63 points

No. 9: Claflin University, private; 61 points

No. 9 North Carolina A&T University, public; 61 points

Source: U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges 2023” guidebook

How SWAC institutions ranked among HBCUs rated:

No. 7: Florida A&M University

No. 19: Jackson State University

No. 23: Alcorn State University

No. 26: Prairie View State University

No. 26: Southern University

No. 31: Alabama State University

No. 31: University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

No. 40: Alabama A&M University

No. 45: Mississippi Valley State

No. 49: Bethune-Cookman University

No. 49: Grambling University

No. 49: Texas Southern University

Source: U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges 2023” guidebook